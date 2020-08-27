Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 27, 2020 | 10:59am EDT

Hurricane Laura slams Gulf Coast

An overturned semi-trailer is seen in a field after Hurricane Laura passed through Welsh, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

An overturned semi-trailer is seen in a field after Hurricane Laura passed through Welsh, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
An overturned semi-trailer is seen in a field after Hurricane Laura passed through Welsh, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
1 / 13
A building is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Iowa, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A building is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Iowa, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A building is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Iowa, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
2 / 13
The driver of an overturned 18 wheeler truck exits his vehicle after police arrival to the scene in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura along I-10 in Vinton, Texas, August 27. Both the driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries but survived. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The driver of an overturned 18 wheeler truck exits his vehicle after police arrival to the scene in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura along I-10 in Vinton, Texas, August 27. Both the driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries but survived....more

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
The driver of an overturned 18 wheeler truck exits his vehicle after police arrival to the scene in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura along I-10 in Vinton, Texas, August 27. Both the driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries but survived. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
3 / 13
A police car is seen next to a flooded underpass after Hurricane Laura passed through Lafayette, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A police car is seen next to a flooded underpass after Hurricane Laura passed through Lafayette, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A police car is seen next to a flooded underpass after Hurricane Laura passed through Lafayette, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
4 / 13
Structures near Vermilion Bay are seen in waters brought by Hurricane Laura as it approaches Abbeville, Louisiana, August 26. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Structures near Vermilion Bay are seen in waters brought by Hurricane Laura as it approaches Abbeville, Louisiana, August 26.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Structures near Vermilion Bay are seen in waters brought by Hurricane Laura as it approaches Abbeville, Louisiana, August 26.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
5 / 13
A car near Vermilion Bay is seen partially submerged in waters brought by Hurricane Laura approaching Abbeville, Louisiana, August 26. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

A car near Vermilion Bay is seen partially submerged in waters brought by Hurricane Laura approaching Abbeville, Louisiana, August 26.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
A car near Vermilion Bay is seen partially submerged in waters brought by Hurricane Laura approaching Abbeville, Louisiana, August 26.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
6 / 13
A sign referencing the coronavirus and Hurricane Laura is seen in Galveston, Texas, August 26. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez

A sign referencing the coronavirus and Hurricane Laura is seen in Galveston, Texas, August 26. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
A sign referencing the coronavirus and Hurricane Laura is seen in Galveston, Texas, August 26. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez
Close
7 / 13
Roger Taylor stands outside his garage as his family sits inside as Hurricane Laura approaches the gulf coast in Abbeville, Louisiana, August 26. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn &nbsp;

Roger Taylor stands outside his garage as his family sits inside as Hurricane Laura approaches the gulf coast in Abbeville, Louisiana, August 26.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn  

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Roger Taylor stands outside his garage as his family sits inside as Hurricane Laura approaches the gulf coast in Abbeville, Louisiana, August 26.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn  
Close
8 / 13
Cousins Cali Chase, 8, and Sawyer Cook, 8, play in the surf ahead of Hurricane Laura in Galveston, Texas, August 26. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Cousins Cali Chase, 8, and Sawyer Cook, 8, play in the surf ahead of Hurricane Laura in Galveston, Texas, August 26. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Cousins Cali Chase, 8, and Sawyer Cook, 8, play in the surf ahead of Hurricane Laura in Galveston, Texas, August 26. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
9 / 13
Residents fill sandbags at St. Raymond Church, provided by Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the local government, in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 25. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Residents fill sandbags at St. Raymond Church, provided by Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the local government, in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 25. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Residents fill sandbags at St. Raymond Church, provided by Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the local government, in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 25. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
10 / 13
Trung Nguyen boards up his brother’s convenience store Food Etc in Abbeville, Louisiana, U.S., as Hurricane Laura approaches, August 26. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn &nbsp;

Trung Nguyen boards up his brother’s convenience store Food Etc in Abbeville, Louisiana, U.S., as Hurricane Laura approaches, August 26.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn  

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Trung Nguyen boards up his brother’s convenience store Food Etc in Abbeville, Louisiana, U.S., as Hurricane Laura approaches, August 26.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn  
Close
11 / 13
Galveston resident Charlotte, 12, photographs her two-year-old beagle Sunny who reacts to high wind in Galveston, Texas, August 26. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Galveston resident Charlotte, 12, photographs her two-year-old beagle Sunny who reacts to high wind in Galveston, Texas, August 26. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Galveston resident Charlotte, 12, photographs her two-year-old beagle Sunny who reacts to high wind in Galveston, Texas, August 26. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
12 / 13
A resident carries sandbags at St. Raymond Church, provided by Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the local government, in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 25. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

A resident carries sandbags at St. Raymond Church, provided by Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the local government, in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 25. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A resident carries sandbags at St. Raymond Church, provided by Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the local government, in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 25. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
The worst hurricanes in U.S. history

The worst hurricanes in U.S. history

Next Slideshows

The worst hurricanes in U.S. history

The worst hurricanes in U.S. history

The most devastating hurricanes to ever make landfall in modern America.

10:28am EDT
Dolphins found dead on Mauritius beach near oil spill

Dolphins found dead on Mauritius beach near oil spill

The full impact of the spill is still unfolding, but scientists have warned to brace for a major ecological disaster in the area, which could impact Mauritius...

10:16am EDT
Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Black man

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Black man

Images from Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake in the back in front of his three young sons.

8:41am EDT
Amazon again under threat from fires

Amazon again under threat from fires

Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the forest's destruction.

8:33am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

The worst hurricanes in U.S. history

The worst hurricanes in U.S. history

The most devastating hurricanes to ever make landfall in modern America.

Dolphins found dead on Mauritius beach near oil spill

Dolphins found dead on Mauritius beach near oil spill

The full impact of the spill is still unfolding, but scientists have warned to brace for a major ecological disaster in the area, which could impact Mauritius and its tourism-dependent economy for decades.

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Black man

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Black man

Images from Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake in the back in front of his three young sons.

Amazon again under threat from fires

Amazon again under threat from fires

Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the forest's destruction.

Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

Against the backdrop of a pandemic, an ensuing recession and Trump's erosion in the polls, Republicans hold a partly virtual, partly in-person extravaganza studded with Trump family members that features the president speaking every night even as protesters target the convention site.

Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura

Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura is expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening to a Category 4 storm.

Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets again

Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets again

Tens of thousands of protesters demanding Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko step down defied a warning from the military and flooded into Minsk on the weekend.

Beirut volunteers steer relief effort

Beirut volunteers steer relief effort

In one of the areas worst affected by the Beirut blast, volunteers loaded boxes containing food and sanitary items into cars ready to distribute to those in need.

Chinese metal bands turn up the volume as live venues reopen

Chinese metal bands turn up the volume as live venues reopen

China's small but buoyant heavy metal scene, where bands mix genre standards with Chinese elements, returns to Beijing's underground music venues after six months of coronavirus shutdowns.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast