Hurricane Laura slams Gulf Coast
An overturned semi-trailer is seen in a field after Hurricane Laura passed through Welsh, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A building is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Iowa, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
The driver of an overturned 18 wheeler truck exits his vehicle after police arrival to the scene in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura along I-10 in Vinton, Texas, August 27. Both the driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries but survived....more
A police car is seen next to a flooded underpass after Hurricane Laura passed through Lafayette, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Structures near Vermilion Bay are seen in waters brought by Hurricane Laura as it approaches Abbeville, Louisiana, August 26. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A car near Vermilion Bay is seen partially submerged in waters brought by Hurricane Laura approaching Abbeville, Louisiana, August 26. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A sign referencing the coronavirus and Hurricane Laura is seen in Galveston, Texas, August 26. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez
Roger Taylor stands outside his garage as his family sits inside as Hurricane Laura approaches the gulf coast in Abbeville, Louisiana, August 26. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Cousins Cali Chase, 8, and Sawyer Cook, 8, play in the surf ahead of Hurricane Laura in Galveston, Texas, August 26. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Residents fill sandbags at St. Raymond Church, provided by Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the local government, in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 25. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Trung Nguyen boards up his brother’s convenience store Food Etc in Abbeville, Louisiana, U.S., as Hurricane Laura approaches, August 26. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Galveston resident Charlotte, 12, photographs her two-year-old beagle Sunny who reacts to high wind in Galveston, Texas, August 26. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A resident carries sandbags at St. Raymond Church, provided by Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the local government, in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 25. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
