Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana
Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Lonnie Gatte returns to find his destroyed residence in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Debris hangs from the remains of a tree after Hurricane Laura passed through in Mamou, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ahmed Nawaz looks through the damage to his store after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Homes and trees are seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A damaged structure is pictured after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Teri Goleman sorts through her belongings in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A toppled Confederate monument is pictured after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Abdul Malik secures a friend's store that was damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
The facade of a building is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Mary Beth Darscheid walks past a fallen tree near her house after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
The Southland Field airport is seen damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Eboney Gale, of Lake Charles, whose trailer was destroyed by Hurricane Laura, waits with family members for her brother to arrive outside the Sheraton hotel where they have sought shelter in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The steeple of the Starlight Baptist Church leans from wind damage after Hurricane Laura passed near Eunice, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Homes lie destroyed and immersed in water in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Mary Beth Darscheid surveys the damage at her house after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Pieces of debris that have been tossed into water-soaked fields and a broken tree limb are seen after Hurricane Laura passed through Mamou, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ahmed Nawaz inspects a damaged building after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A local resident Clint Pippen holds his dog Barkley as he walks past power lines to get to his residence in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Donnie Rogers sits at the entrance to his house after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A building's roof lies in the torn branches of a nearby tree after Hurricane Laura passed through Orange, Texas, August 27. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez
A view shows a destroyed restaurant and a helicopter flying by after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Gerald Leblanc stands in front of a house that was damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Lonnie Gatte and Teri Golema kiss after returning to their residence, a 40-foot camping trailer, to find it completely destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Plumes of smoke rise into the sky from a chemical plant fire in a damaged area after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Downed power lines are seen on Highway 90 after Hurricane Laura passed through Iowa, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A stuffed bear stands amid debris inside a damaged building after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A member of the National Guard secures the area after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Smoke rises over Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. HURRICANETRACK.COM via REUTERS
The driver of an overturned 18 wheeler truck exits his vehicle after police arrival to the scene in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura along I-10 in Vinton, Texas, August 27. Both the driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries but survived....more
A McDonald's sign is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Iowa, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
The facade of a building is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Soldiers secure the area after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
An overturned semi-trailer is seen in a field after Hurricane Laura passed through Welsh, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A view of the damaged area after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A view of the damaged area after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
The facade of a building is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Emergency personnel arrive to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Soldiers secure the area after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A building is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Iowa, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A local resident Houise Babineaux, 59, who recently was injured after stepping on a clam shell, sits in the back of a pick up truck while awaiting to return to his residence in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. ...more
A police car is seen next to a flooded underpass after Hurricane Laura passed through Lafayette, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Local resident Garry Glass, 70, cuts branches to clear the way into his neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Structures near Vermilion Bay are seen in waters brought by Hurricane Laura as it approaches Abbeville, Louisiana, August 26. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A sign referencing the coronavirus and Hurricane Laura is seen in Galveston, Texas, August 26. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez
