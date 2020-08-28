Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 28, 2020 | 9:30am EDT

Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana

Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27, 2020.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27, 2020.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
1 / 45
Lonnie Gatte returns to find his destroyed residence in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Lonnie Gatte returns to find his destroyed residence in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Lonnie Gatte returns to find his destroyed residence in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
2 / 45
Debris hangs from the remains of a tree after Hurricane Laura passed through in Mamou, Louisiana, August 27. &nbsp; REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Debris hangs from the remains of a tree after Hurricane Laura passed through in Mamou, Louisiana, August 27.   REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Debris hangs from the remains of a tree after Hurricane Laura passed through in Mamou, Louisiana, August 27.   REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 45
Ahmed Nawaz looks through the damage to his store after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Ahmed Nawaz looks through the damage to his store after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Ahmed Nawaz looks through the damage to his store after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
4 / 45
Homes and trees are seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Homes and trees are seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Homes and trees are seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
5 / 45
A damaged structure is pictured after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A damaged structure is pictured after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A damaged structure is pictured after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
6 / 45
Teri Goleman sorts through her belongings in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Teri Goleman sorts through her belongings in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Teri Goleman sorts through her belongings in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
7 / 45
A toppled Confederate monument is pictured after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage &nbsp;

A toppled Confederate monument is pictured after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage  

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A toppled Confederate monument is pictured after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage  
Close
8 / 45
Abdul Malik secures a friend's store that was damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Abdul Malik secures a friend's store that was damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Abdul Malik secures a friend's store that was damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
9 / 45
The facade of a building is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

The facade of a building is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
The facade of a building is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
10 / 45
Mary Beth Darscheid walks past a fallen tree near her house after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Mary Beth Darscheid walks past a fallen tree near her house after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Mary Beth Darscheid walks past a fallen tree near her house after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
11 / 45
The Southland Field airport is seen damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The Southland Field airport is seen damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
The Southland Field airport is seen damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
12 / 45
Eboney Gale, of Lake Charles, whose trailer was destroyed by Hurricane Laura, waits with family members for her brother to arrive outside the Sheraton hotel where they have sought shelter in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Eboney Gale, of Lake Charles, whose trailer was destroyed by Hurricane Laura, waits with family members for her brother to arrive outside the Sheraton hotel where they have sought shelter in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Eboney Gale, of Lake Charles, whose trailer was destroyed by Hurricane Laura, waits with family members for her brother to arrive outside the Sheraton hotel where they have sought shelter in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
13 / 45
The steeple of the Starlight Baptist Church leans from wind damage after Hurricane Laura passed near Eunice, Louisiana, August 27. &nbsp; REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The steeple of the Starlight Baptist Church leans from wind damage after Hurricane Laura passed near Eunice, Louisiana, August 27.   REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
The steeple of the Starlight Baptist Church leans from wind damage after Hurricane Laura passed near Eunice, Louisiana, August 27.   REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 45
Homes lie destroyed and immersed in water in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Homes lie destroyed and immersed in water in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Homes lie destroyed and immersed in water in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
15 / 45
Mary Beth Darscheid surveys the damage at her house after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Mary Beth Darscheid surveys the damage at her house after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Mary Beth Darscheid surveys the damage at her house after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
16 / 45
Pieces of debris that have been tossed into water-soaked fields and a broken tree limb are seen after Hurricane Laura passed through Mamou, Louisiana, August 27. &nbsp; REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Pieces of debris that have been tossed into water-soaked fields and a broken tree limb are seen after Hurricane Laura passed through Mamou, Louisiana, August 27.   REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Pieces of debris that have been tossed into water-soaked fields and a broken tree limb are seen after Hurricane Laura passed through Mamou, Louisiana, August 27.   REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
17 / 45
Ahmed Nawaz inspects a damaged building after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Ahmed Nawaz inspects a damaged building after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Ahmed Nawaz inspects a damaged building after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
18 / 45
A local resident Clint Pippen holds his dog Barkley as he walks past power lines to get to his residence in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A local resident Clint Pippen holds his dog Barkley as he walks past power lines to get to his residence in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A local resident Clint Pippen holds his dog Barkley as he walks past power lines to get to his residence in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
19 / 45
Donnie Rogers sits at the entrance to his house after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Donnie Rogers sits at the entrance to his house after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Donnie Rogers sits at the entrance to his house after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
20 / 45
A building's roof lies in the torn branches of a nearby tree after Hurricane Laura passed through Orange, Texas, August 27. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez

A building's roof lies in the torn branches of a nearby tree after Hurricane Laura passed through Orange, Texas, August 27. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A building's roof lies in the torn branches of a nearby tree after Hurricane Laura passed through Orange, Texas, August 27. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez
Close
21 / 45
A view shows a destroyed restaurant and a helicopter flying by after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A view shows a destroyed restaurant and a helicopter flying by after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A view shows a destroyed restaurant and a helicopter flying by after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
22 / 45
Gerald Leblanc stands in front of a house that was damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Gerald Leblanc stands in front of a house that was damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Gerald Leblanc stands in front of a house that was damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
23 / 45
Lonnie Gatte and Teri Golema kiss after returning to their residence, a 40-foot camping trailer, to find it completely destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Lonnie Gatte and Teri Golema kiss after returning to their residence, a 40-foot camping trailer, to find it completely destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Lonnie Gatte and Teri Golema kiss after returning to their residence, a 40-foot camping trailer, to find it completely destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
24 / 45
Plumes of smoke rise into the sky from a chemical plant fire in a damaged area after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Plumes of smoke rise into the sky from a chemical plant fire in a damaged area after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Plumes of smoke rise into the sky from a chemical plant fire in a damaged area after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
25 / 45
Downed power lines are seen on Highway 90 after Hurricane Laura passed through Iowa, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Downed power lines are seen on Highway 90 after Hurricane Laura passed through Iowa, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Downed power lines are seen on Highway 90 after Hurricane Laura passed through Iowa, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
26 / 45
A stuffed bear stands amid debris inside a damaged building after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A stuffed bear stands amid debris inside a damaged building after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A stuffed bear stands amid debris inside a damaged building after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
27 / 45
A member of the National Guard secures the area after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A member of the National Guard secures the area after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A member of the National Guard secures the area after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
28 / 45
Smoke rises over Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. HURRICANETRACK.COM via REUTERS

Smoke rises over Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. HURRICANETRACK.COM via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Smoke rises over Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. HURRICANETRACK.COM via REUTERS
Close
29 / 45
The driver of an overturned 18 wheeler truck exits his vehicle after police arrival to the scene in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura along I-10 in Vinton, Texas, August 27. Both the driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries but survived. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The driver of an overturned 18 wheeler truck exits his vehicle after police arrival to the scene in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura along I-10 in Vinton, Texas, August 27. Both the driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries but survived....more

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
The driver of an overturned 18 wheeler truck exits his vehicle after police arrival to the scene in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura along I-10 in Vinton, Texas, August 27. Both the driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries but survived. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
30 / 45
A McDonald's sign is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Iowa, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage &nbsp;

A McDonald's sign is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Iowa, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage  

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A McDonald's sign is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Iowa, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage  
Close
31 / 45
The facade of a building is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

The facade of a building is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
The facade of a building is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
32 / 45
Soldiers secure the area after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Soldiers secure the area after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Soldiers secure the area after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
33 / 45
An overturned semi-trailer is seen in a field after Hurricane Laura passed through Welsh, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

An overturned semi-trailer is seen in a field after Hurricane Laura passed through Welsh, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
An overturned semi-trailer is seen in a field after Hurricane Laura passed through Welsh, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
34 / 45
A view of the damaged area after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A view of the damaged area after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A view of the damaged area after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
35 / 45
A view of the damaged area after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A view of the damaged area after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A view of the damaged area after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
36 / 45
The facade of a building is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

The facade of a building is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
The facade of a building is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
37 / 45
Emergency personnel arrive to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Emergency personnel arrive to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Emergency personnel arrive to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
38 / 45
Soldiers secure the area after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Soldiers secure the area after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Soldiers secure the area after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
39 / 45
A building is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Iowa, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A building is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Iowa, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A building is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Iowa, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
40 / 45
A local resident Houise Babineaux, 59, who recently was injured after stepping on a clam shell, sits in the back of a pick up truck while awaiting to return to his residence in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. &nbsp; REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A local resident Houise Babineaux, 59, who recently was injured after stepping on a clam shell, sits in the back of a pick up truck while awaiting to return to his residence in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  ...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A local resident Houise Babineaux, 59, who recently was injured after stepping on a clam shell, sits in the back of a pick up truck while awaiting to return to his residence in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.   REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
41 / 45
A police car is seen next to a flooded underpass after Hurricane Laura passed through Lafayette, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A police car is seen next to a flooded underpass after Hurricane Laura passed through Lafayette, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A police car is seen next to a flooded underpass after Hurricane Laura passed through Lafayette, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
42 / 45
Local resident Garry Glass, 70, cuts branches to clear the way into his neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Local resident Garry Glass, 70, cuts branches to clear the way into his neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Local resident Garry Glass, 70, cuts branches to clear the way into his neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
43 / 45
Structures near Vermilion Bay are seen in waters brought by Hurricane Laura as it approaches Abbeville, Louisiana, August 26. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Structures near Vermilion Bay are seen in waters brought by Hurricane Laura as it approaches Abbeville, Louisiana, August 26.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Structures near Vermilion Bay are seen in waters brought by Hurricane Laura as it approaches Abbeville, Louisiana, August 26.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
44 / 45
A sign referencing the coronavirus and Hurricane Laura is seen in Galveston, Texas, August 26. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez

A sign referencing the coronavirus and Hurricane Laura is seen in Galveston, Texas, August 26. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
A sign referencing the coronavirus and Hurricane Laura is seen in Galveston, Texas, August 26. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez
Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
Scenes from the Republican National Convention

Scenes from the Republican National Convention

Next Slideshows

Scenes from the Republican National Convention

Scenes from the Republican National Convention

Against the backdrop of a pandemic, an ensuing recession and Trump's erosion in the polls, Republicans hold a partly virtual, partly in-person extravaganza...

8:39am EDT
Hurricane Laura slams Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura slams Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state, killing four people but inflicting less damage than...

Aug 27 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aug 27 2020
Dolphins found dead on Mauritius beach near oil spill

Dolphins found dead on Mauritius beach near oil spill

The full impact of the spill is still unfolding, but scientists have warned to brace for a major ecological disaster in the area, which could impact Mauritius...

Aug 27 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Protests in Washington as Trump accepts Republican nomination

Protests in Washington as Trump accepts Republican nomination

Anti-Trump demonstrators gather in Washington as Donald Trump accepts the Republican nomination for a second term.

Hurricane Laura aftermath from above

Hurricane Laura aftermath from above

Aerial images of devastation after Hurricane Laura tore through Louisiana.

Amazon again under threat from fires

Amazon again under threat from fires

Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the forest's destruction.

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Jacob Blake

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Jacob Blake

Images from Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake in the back in front of his three young sons.

Scenes from the Republican National Convention

Scenes from the Republican National Convention

Against the backdrop of a pandemic, an ensuing recession and Trump's erosion in the polls, Republicans hold a partly virtual, partly in-person extravaganza studded with Trump family members that features the president speaking every night even as protesters target the convention site.

Hurricane Laura slams Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura slams Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state, killing four people but inflicting less damage than what forecasters predicted.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dolphins found dead on Mauritius beach near oil spill

Dolphins found dead on Mauritius beach near oil spill

The full impact of the spill is still unfolding, but scientists have warned to brace for a major ecological disaster in the area, which could impact Mauritius and its tourism-dependent economy for decades.

The worst hurricanes in U.S. history

The worst hurricanes in U.S. history

The most devastating hurricanes to ever make landfall in modern America.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast