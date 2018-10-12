Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 12, 2018 | 8:25am EDT

Hurricane Michael devastates Florida Panhandle

Homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
Close
1 / 41
An American flag flies amongst rubble in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

An American flag flies amongst rubble in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
An American flag flies amongst rubble in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
2 / 41
First responders and residents walk along a main street in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

First responders and residents walk along a main street in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
First responders and residents walk along a main street in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 41
A bedroom of a destroyed house in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A bedroom of a destroyed house in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A bedroom of a destroyed house in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 41
A boat washed ashore in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A boat washed ashore in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A boat washed ashore in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 41
Homes destroyed in Mexico Beach. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Homes destroyed in Mexico Beach. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Homes destroyed in Mexico Beach. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
Close
6 / 41
A man stands on what is left of a balcony in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A man stands on what is left of a balcony in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A man stands on what is left of a balcony in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
7 / 41
Search and rescue crews walk past debris in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Search and rescue crews walk past debris in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Search and rescue crews walk past debris in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
8 / 41
A home destroyed in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A home destroyed in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A home destroyed in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 41
A man walks past damaged buildings in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A man walks past damaged buildings in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A man walks past damaged buildings in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
10 / 41
Bianna Kelsay is consoled by rescue personnel member after being saved from her business in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Bianna Kelsay is consoled by rescue personnel member after being saved from her business in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Bianna Kelsay is consoled by rescue personnel member after being saved from her business in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
11 / 41
Homes destroyed in Mexico Beach. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Homes destroyed in Mexico Beach. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Homes destroyed in Mexico Beach. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
Close
12 / 41
Homes destroyed in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Homes destroyed in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Homes destroyed in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 41
Debris strewn over streets in Mexico Beach. Duke Energy/via REUTERS

Debris strewn over streets in Mexico Beach. Duke Energy/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Debris strewn over streets in Mexico Beach. Duke Energy/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 41
A home destroyed in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A home destroyed in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A home destroyed in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 41
A roof of a house that has been blown into the middle of the street in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A roof of a house that has been blown into the middle of the street in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A roof of a house that has been blown into the middle of the street in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 41
An aerial photo shows where rows of homes were ripped from foundations in Mexico Beach. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

An aerial photo shows where rows of homes were ripped from foundations in Mexico Beach. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
An aerial photo shows where rows of homes were ripped from foundations in Mexico Beach. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
Close
17 / 41
Rubble left in the aftermath in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Rubble left in the aftermath in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Rubble left in the aftermath in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
18 / 41
A destroyed home in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A destroyed home in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A destroyed home in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
19 / 41
Debris from Hurricane Michael fills a lot where rows of homes were ripped from foundations in Mexico Beach. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Debris from Hurricane Michael fills a lot where rows of homes were ripped from foundations in Mexico Beach. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Debris from Hurricane Michael fills a lot where rows of homes were ripped from foundations in Mexico Beach. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
Close
20 / 41
An overturned trailer home in Springfield. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

An overturned trailer home in Springfield. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
An overturned trailer home in Springfield. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
21 / 41
A damaged home in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A damaged home in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A damaged home in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
22 / 41
A bar that has been demolished in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A bar that has been demolished in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A bar that has been demolished in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
23 / 41
A home in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A home in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A home in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
24 / 41
Carlos Pamias inspects his residence in Parker. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Carlos Pamias inspects his residence in Parker. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Carlos Pamias inspects his residence in Parker. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
25 / 41
Boats laying among the debris in Mexico Beach. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Boats laying among the debris in Mexico Beach. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Boats laying among the debris in Mexico Beach. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
Close
26 / 41
A bar that has been demolished in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A bar that has been demolished in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A bar that has been demolished in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
27 / 41
A house in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A house in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A house in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
28 / 41
13-year-old Kaleb Cassel removes belongings from a flea market in Panama City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

13-year-old Kaleb Cassel removes belongings from a flea market in Panama City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
13-year-old Kaleb Cassel removes belongings from a flea market in Panama City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
29 / 41
People inspect a Waffle House damaged in Callaway. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

People inspect a Waffle House damaged in Callaway. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
People inspect a Waffle House damaged in Callaway. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
30 / 41
A collapsed building in Callaway. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A collapsed building in Callaway. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A collapsed building in Callaway. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
31 / 41
A damaged hotel in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A damaged hotel in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A damaged hotel in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
32 / 41
A home destroyed in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A home destroyed in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A home destroyed in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
33 / 41
A home destroyed in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A home destroyed in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A home destroyed in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
34 / 41
A mother and her son walk down a street in Callaway. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A mother and her son walk down a street in Callaway. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A mother and her son walk down a street in Callaway. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
35 / 41
A capsized boat near Apalachicola. U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson/via REUTERS

A capsized boat near Apalachicola. U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A capsized boat near Apalachicola. U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson/via REUTERS
Close
36 / 41
Buildings damaged in Panama City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Buildings damaged in Panama City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Buildings damaged in Panama City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
37 / 41
A man walks past trucks damaged in Panama City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A man walks past trucks damaged in Panama City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A man walks past trucks damaged in Panama City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
38 / 41
A woman stands next to buildings damaged in Callaway. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A woman stands next to buildings damaged in Callaway. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A woman stands next to buildings damaged in Callaway. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
39 / 41
An overturned truck in Callaway. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

An overturned truck in Callaway. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
An overturned truck in Callaway. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
40 / 41
Homes destroyed in Mexico Beach. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Homes destroyed in Mexico Beach. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Homes destroyed in Mexico Beach. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
Close
41 / 41
View Again
View Next
Aftermath of Indonesian quake

Aftermath of Indonesian quake

Next Slideshows

Aftermath of Indonesian quake

Aftermath of Indonesian quake

The devastation on Indonesia's Sulawesi island following the earthquake and subsequent tsunami.

6:55am EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

6:46am EDT
Hurricane Michael's devastation from above

Hurricane Michael's devastation from above

Aerial views of the destruction caused by Hurricane Michael on Florida s northwest coast.

6:45am EDT
Hurricane Michael plows inland

Hurricane Michael plows inland

Hurricane Michael shattered Florida coastal towns, where rows of homes were ripped from foundations and roofs were peeled off schools by the near-record-force...

Oct 11 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Royal wedding style

Royal wedding style

Guests show off their style at the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Queen's granddaughter marries at grand royal wedding

Queen's granddaughter marries at grand royal wedding

Britain's Princess Eugenie marries Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Aftermath of Indonesian quake

Aftermath of Indonesian quake

The devastation on Indonesia's Sulawesi island following the earthquake and subsequent tsunami.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Hurricane Michael's devastation from above

Hurricane Michael's devastation from above

Aerial views of the destruction caused by Hurricane Michael on Florida s northwest coast.

Hurricane Michael plows inland

Hurricane Michael plows inland

Hurricane Michael shattered Florida coastal towns, where rows of homes were ripped from foundations and roofs were peeled off schools by the near-record-force storm.

On board Japan's helicopter carrier Kaga

On board Japan's helicopter carrier Kaga

On the flight deck of the helicopter carrier Kaga in the Indian Ocean.

Kanye visits the White House

Kanye visits the White House

Rapper Kanye West sits down with President Donald Trump to discuss prison reform, jobs for African-Americans and violence in Chicago.

Sports diplomacy in North Korea

Sports diplomacy in North Korea

Athletes bring their skill and political goodwill to the field during competitions in the hermit kingdom.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast