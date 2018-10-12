Hurricane Michael devastates Florida Panhandle
Homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
An American flag flies amongst rubble in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
First responders and residents walk along a main street in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A bedroom of a destroyed house in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A boat washed ashore in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Homes destroyed in Mexico Beach. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
A man stands on what is left of a balcony in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Search and rescue crews walk past debris in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A home destroyed in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man walks past damaged buildings in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Bianna Kelsay is consoled by rescue personnel member after being saved from her business in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Homes destroyed in Mexico Beach. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
Homes destroyed in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Debris strewn over streets in Mexico Beach. Duke Energy/via REUTERS
A home destroyed in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A roof of a house that has been blown into the middle of the street in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An aerial photo shows where rows of homes were ripped from foundations in Mexico Beach. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
Rubble left in the aftermath in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A destroyed home in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Debris from Hurricane Michael fills a lot where rows of homes were ripped from foundations in Mexico Beach. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
An overturned trailer home in Springfield. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A damaged home in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A bar that has been demolished in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A home in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Carlos Pamias inspects his residence in Parker. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Boats laying among the debris in Mexico Beach. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
A bar that has been demolished in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A house in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
13-year-old Kaleb Cassel removes belongings from a flea market in Panama City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
People inspect a Waffle House damaged in Callaway. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A collapsed building in Callaway. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A damaged hotel in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A home destroyed in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A home destroyed in Mexico Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A mother and her son walk down a street in Callaway. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A capsized boat near Apalachicola. U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson/via REUTERS
Buildings damaged in Panama City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A man walks past trucks damaged in Panama City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A woman stands next to buildings damaged in Callaway. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
An overturned truck in Callaway. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Homes destroyed in Mexico Beach. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
