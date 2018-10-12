Hurricane Michael's devastation from above
Aerial photo shows homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
A roof over a boat storage building is collapsed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Panama City Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
An aerial view shows debris strewn over streets after Hurricane Michael blew through Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018 in this still image taken from drone video. Duke Energy/Handout via REUTERS
A capsized boat is seen during a U.S. Coast Guard aerial assessment of coastal areas affected by Hurricane Michael near Apalachicola, Florida, October 11, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson/Handout via REUTERS
Aerial photo shows homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
Aerial photo shows homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
Aerial photo shows homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
A boat yard is seen during a U.S. Coast Guard aerial assessment of coastal areas affected by Hurricane Michael near Apalachicola, Florida, October 11, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson/Handout via REUTERS
Aerial photo shows debris from homes destroyed blocking a road after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
Aerial photo shows boats laying among the debris from homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
Aerial photo shows where rows of homes were ripped from foundations after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
Debris are visible after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast near the small town of Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
Debris from Hurricane Michael fills a lot where rows of homes were ripped from foundations and roofs were peeled off schools by the near-record-force storm in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew surveys the damage wrought by Hurricane Michael as they conduct Search and Rescue operations over the impacted area in Florida, October 11, 2018. U.S. Customs...more
Damaged houses are seen during a U.S. Coast Guard aerial assessment of coastal areas affected by Hurricane Michael near Apalachicola, Florida, October 11, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson/Handout via REUTERS
An industrial area is seen during a U.S. Coast Guard aerial assessment of coastal areas affected by Hurricane Michael near Apalachicola, Florida, October 11, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson/Handout via REUTERS
Aerial photo shows homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Courtesy James E. Wyatt/U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Handout via REUTERS
Aerial photo shows homes and businesses destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Courtesy James E. Wyatt/U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Handout via REUTERS
Aerial photo shows homes and businesses destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Courtesy James E. Wyatt/U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Handout via REUTERS
