Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 11, 2018 | 8:06pm EDT

Hurricane Michael's devastation from above

Aerial photo shows homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Aerial photo shows homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Aerial photo shows homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
Close
1 / 19
A roof over a boat storage building is collapsed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Panama City Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

A roof over a boat storage building is collapsed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Panama City Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A roof over a boat storage building is collapsed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Panama City Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
Close
2 / 19
An aerial view shows debris strewn over streets after Hurricane Michael blew through Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018 in this still image taken from drone video. Duke Energy/Handout via REUTERS

An aerial view shows debris strewn over streets after Hurricane Michael blew through Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018 in this still image taken from drone video. Duke Energy/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
An aerial view shows debris strewn over streets after Hurricane Michael blew through Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018 in this still image taken from drone video. Duke Energy/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 19
A capsized boat is seen during a U.S. Coast Guard aerial assessment of coastal areas affected by Hurricane Michael near Apalachicola, Florida, October 11, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson/Handout via REUTERS

A capsized boat is seen during a U.S. Coast Guard aerial assessment of coastal areas affected by Hurricane Michael near Apalachicola, Florida, October 11, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A capsized boat is seen during a U.S. Coast Guard aerial assessment of coastal areas affected by Hurricane Michael near Apalachicola, Florida, October 11, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 19
Aerial photo shows homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Aerial photo shows homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Aerial photo shows homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
Close
5 / 19
Aerial photo shows homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Aerial photo shows homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Aerial photo shows homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
Close
6 / 19
Aerial photo shows homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Aerial photo shows homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Aerial photo shows homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
Close
7 / 19
A boat yard is seen during a U.S. Coast Guard aerial assessment of coastal areas affected by Hurricane Michael near Apalachicola, Florida, October 11, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson/Handout via REUTERS

A boat yard is seen during a U.S. Coast Guard aerial assessment of coastal areas affected by Hurricane Michael near Apalachicola, Florida, October 11, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A boat yard is seen during a U.S. Coast Guard aerial assessment of coastal areas affected by Hurricane Michael near Apalachicola, Florida, October 11, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 19
Aerial photo shows debris from homes destroyed blocking a road after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Aerial photo shows debris from homes destroyed blocking a road after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Aerial photo shows debris from homes destroyed blocking a road after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
Close
9 / 19
Aerial photo shows boats laying among the debris from homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Aerial photo shows boats laying among the debris from homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Aerial photo shows boats laying among the debris from homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
Close
10 / 19
Aerial photo shows where rows of homes were ripped from foundations after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Aerial photo shows where rows of homes were ripped from foundations after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Aerial photo shows where rows of homes were ripped from foundations after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
Close
11 / 19
Debris are visible after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast near the small town of Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Debris are visible after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast near the small town of Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Debris are visible after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast near the small town of Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
Close
12 / 19
Debris from Hurricane Michael fills a lot where rows of homes were ripped from foundations and roofs were peeled off schools by the near-record-force storm in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Debris from Hurricane Michael fills a lot where rows of homes were ripped from foundations and roofs were peeled off schools by the near-record-force storm in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Debris from Hurricane Michael fills a lot where rows of homes were ripped from foundations and roofs were peeled off schools by the near-record-force storm in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
Close
13 / 19
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew surveys the damage wrought by Hurricane Michael as they conduct Search and Rescue operations over the impacted area in Florida, October 11, 2018. U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Glenn Fawcett/Handout via REUTERS

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew surveys the damage wrought by Hurricane Michael as they conduct Search and Rescue operations over the impacted area in Florida, October 11, 2018. U.S. Customs...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew surveys the damage wrought by Hurricane Michael as they conduct Search and Rescue operations over the impacted area in Florida, October 11, 2018. U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Glenn Fawcett/Handout via REUTERS
Close
14 / 19
Damaged houses are seen during a U.S. Coast Guard aerial assessment of coastal areas affected by Hurricane Michael near Apalachicola, Florida, October 11, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson/Handout via REUTERS

Damaged houses are seen during a U.S. Coast Guard aerial assessment of coastal areas affected by Hurricane Michael near Apalachicola, Florida, October 11, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Damaged houses are seen during a U.S. Coast Guard aerial assessment of coastal areas affected by Hurricane Michael near Apalachicola, Florida, October 11, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson/Handout via REUTERS
Close
15 / 19
An industrial area is seen during a U.S. Coast Guard aerial assessment of coastal areas affected by Hurricane Michael near Apalachicola, Florida, October 11, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson/Handout via REUTERS

An industrial area is seen during a U.S. Coast Guard aerial assessment of coastal areas affected by Hurricane Michael near Apalachicola, Florida, October 11, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
An industrial area is seen during a U.S. Coast Guard aerial assessment of coastal areas affected by Hurricane Michael near Apalachicola, Florida, October 11, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson/Handout via REUTERS
Close
16 / 19
Aerial photo shows homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Courtesy James E. Wyatt/U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Handout via REUTERS

Aerial photo shows homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Courtesy James E. Wyatt/U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Aerial photo shows homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Courtesy James E. Wyatt/U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Handout via REUTERS
Close
17 / 19
Aerial photo shows homes and businesses destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Courtesy James E. Wyatt/U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Handout via REUTERS

Aerial photo shows homes and businesses destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Courtesy James E. Wyatt/U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Aerial photo shows homes and businesses destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Courtesy James E. Wyatt/U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Handout via REUTERS
Close
18 / 19
Aerial photo shows homes and businesses destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Courtesy James E. Wyatt/U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Handout via REUTERS

Aerial photo shows homes and businesses destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Courtesy James E. Wyatt/U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Aerial photo shows homes and businesses destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida, October 11, 2018. Courtesy James E. Wyatt/U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Handout via REUTERS
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Hurricane Michael plows inland

Hurricane Michael plows inland

Next Slideshows

Hurricane Michael plows inland

Hurricane Michael plows inland

Hurricane Michael shattered Florida coastal towns, where rows of homes were ripped from foundations and roofs were peeled off schools by the near-record-force...

6:05pm EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

5:45pm EDT
Kanye visits the White House

Kanye visits the White House

Rapper Kanye West sits down with President Donald Trump to discuss prison reform, jobs for African-Americans and violence in Chicago.

4:35pm EDT
Deadly flash floods hit Mallorca

Deadly flash floods hit Mallorca

Torrents of brown water sweep cars along narrow streets as heavy rain and flash floods hit the Spanish island.

3:50pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Hurricane Michael plows inland

Hurricane Michael plows inland

Hurricane Michael shattered Florida coastal towns, where rows of homes were ripped from foundations and roofs were peeled off schools by the near-record-force storm.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

On board Japan's helicopter carrier Kaga

On board Japan's helicopter carrier Kaga

On the flight deck of the helicopter carrier Kaga in the Indian Ocean.

Kanye visits the White House

Kanye visits the White House

Rapper Kanye West sits down with President Donald Trump to discuss prison reform, jobs for African-Americans and violence in Chicago.

Sports diplomacy in North Korea

Sports diplomacy in North Korea

Athletes bring their skill and political goodwill to the field during competitions in the hermit kingdom.

Deadly flash floods hit Mallorca

Deadly flash floods hit Mallorca

Torrents of brown water sweep cars along narrow streets as heavy rain and flash floods hit the Spanish island.

Fall colors

Fall colors

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

Space crew survives plunge to Earth

Space crew survives plunge to Earth

The two-man U.S.-Russian crew of a Soyuz spacecraft en route to the International Space Station was forced to make a dramatic emergency landing when their rocket failed in mid-air.

World's largest fish market reopens in Tokyo

World's largest fish market reopens in Tokyo

The world's largest fish market resumed operations inside the gleaming new $5-billion Toyosu market after final auctions last week at the Tsukiji facility, one of the top tourist attractions in the Japanese capital.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast