Hurricane Nate hits Gulf Coast
A sail boat is seen washed ashore after Hurricane Nate in Biloxi, Mississippi. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Lighthouse Pier is seen damaged by Hurricane Nate, in Biloxi, Mississippi. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Residents walk on a beach covered in debris scattered by Hurricane Nate, in Biloxi, Mississippi. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
People seen in the hurricane shelter set up in the Belle Chasse High School gym in advance of Hurricane Nate in Belle Chasse, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jessica Resnick-Ault
Kenneth Clark, who was injured while staying on Lighthouse Pier during Hurricane Nate, is overcome with emotion, in Biloxi, Mississippi. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A vehicle drives through a flooded street in Mobile, Alabama. Michael Schubert/via REUTERS
A flooded street is seen in Mobile, Alabama. Michael Schubert/via REUTERS
A flooded area is seen during strong wind and heavy rain in Mobile, Alabama. Michael Schubert/via REUTERS
A flooded street is seen in Mobile, Alabama, U.S., October 8, 2017, in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. Michael Schubert/social media/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.NO...more
Anna Martin clears debris caused by Hurricane Nate from her yard, in Biloxi, Mississippi. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A man washes shutters damaged by Hurricane Nate in Biloxi, Mississippi. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Residents shop for supplies as Hurricane Nate approaches in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A staging area for the Louisiana National Guard is seen at the Superdome as Hurricane Nate approaches in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Business owners board up their restaurant in the French Quarter as Hurricane Nate approaches in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A sign is seen posted at the entrance of a grocery store as Hurricane Nate approaches in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Residents fill sandbags in preparation in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A musician walks in the French Quarter as Hurricane Nate approaches in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Jackson Square is seen empty in the French Quarter. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
