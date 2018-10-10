Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 10, 2018 | 10:20am EDT

'Hurricane of a century' bears down on Florida

Waves crash along a pier as Hurricane Michael approaches Panama City Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Waves crash along a pier as Hurricane Michael approaches Panama City Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Waves crash along a pier as Hurricane Michael approaches Panama City Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Workers remove furniture from a home as Hurricane Michael bears down on Alligator Point, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Workers remove furniture from a home as Hurricane Michael bears down on Alligator Point, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Workers remove furniture from a home as Hurricane Michael bears down on Alligator Point, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Justin Davis, left, and Brock Mclean board up a business in advance of Hurricane Michael in Destin, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Justin Davis, left, and Brock Mclean board up a business in advance of Hurricane Michael in Destin, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Justin Davis, left, and Brock Mclean board up a business in advance of Hurricane Michael in Destin, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A man walks out a liquor store with a 'Looters will be shot' sign before Hurricane Michael comes ashore in Carrabelle, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man walks out a liquor store with a 'Looters will be shot' sign before Hurricane Michael comes ashore in Carrabelle, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
A man walks out a liquor store with a 'Looters will be shot' sign before Hurricane Michael comes ashore in Carrabelle, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Waves crash along a pier as Hurricane Michael approaches Panama City Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Waves crash along a pier as Hurricane Michael approaches Panama City Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Waves crash along a pier as Hurricane Michael approaches Panama City Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Justin Davis, left, and Brock Mclean board up a business in advance of Hurricane Michael in Destin, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Justin Davis, left, and Brock Mclean board up a business in advance of Hurricane Michael in Destin, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Justin Davis, left, and Brock Mclean board up a business in advance of Hurricane Michael in Destin, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Panama City Beach is pictured as Hurricane Michael approaches Panama City Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Panama City Beach is pictured as Hurricane Michael approaches Panama City Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Panama City Beach is pictured as Hurricane Michael approaches Panama City Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A message written on a closed business is pictured as Hurricane Michael approaches Panama City Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A message written on a closed business is pictured as Hurricane Michael approaches Panama City Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, October 10, 2018
A message written on a closed business is pictured as Hurricane Michael approaches Panama City Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A woman, who refused to give her name, looks out over the water from her porch amid fears she will never see her home again as Hurricane Michael bears down on Alligator Point, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman, who refused to give her name, looks out over the water from her porch amid fears she will never see her home again as Hurricane Michael bears down on Alligator Point, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
A woman, who refused to give her name, looks out over the water from her porch amid fears she will never see her home again as Hurricane Michael bears down on Alligator Point, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Culwinder Singh, top, and Sukhdeep Uppal board up the front of their store in advance of Hurricane Michael in Destin, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Culwinder Singh, top, and Sukhdeep Uppal board up the front of their store in advance of Hurricane Michael in Destin, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Culwinder Singh, top, and Sukhdeep Uppal board up the front of their store in advance of Hurricane Michael in Destin, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Peggy Norris watches waves come ashore in advance of Hurricane Michael in Pensacola, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Peggy Norris watches waves come ashore in advance of Hurricane Michael in Pensacola, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Peggy Norris watches waves come ashore in advance of Hurricane Michael in Pensacola, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Ray Callahan pumps gasoline in advance of Hurricane Michael in Gulf Breeze, Florida, U.S. October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Ray Callahan pumps gasoline in advance of Hurricane Michael in Gulf Breeze, Florida, U.S. October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Ray Callahan pumps gasoline in advance of Hurricane Michael in Gulf Breeze, Florida, U.S. October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Closed businesses are pictured as Hurricane Michael approaches Panama City Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Closed businesses are pictured as Hurricane Michael approaches Panama City Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Closed businesses are pictured as Hurricane Michael approaches Panama City Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A woman who refused to give her name, wipes a tear as she sits and packs her final few belongings and fears she will never see her home again as Hurricane Michael bears down on Alligator Point, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman who refused to give her name, wipes a tear as she sits and packs her final few belongings and fears she will never see her home again as Hurricane Michael bears down on Alligator Point, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
A woman who refused to give her name, wipes a tear as she sits and packs her final few belongings and fears she will never see her home again as Hurricane Michael bears down on Alligator Point, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A boat is tied with lines to shore before Hurricane Michael comes ashore in Carrabelle, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A boat is tied with lines to shore before Hurricane Michael comes ashore in Carrabelle, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
A boat is tied with lines to shore before Hurricane Michael comes ashore in Carrabelle, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A boarded up business is pictured as Hurricane Michael bears down on Carrabelle, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A boarded up business is pictured as Hurricane Michael bears down on Carrabelle, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 10, 2018
A boarded up business is pictured as Hurricane Michael bears down on Carrabelle, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Coast Guard Station Yankeetown crew member Seaman Nicholas Feder hands a sand bag to Fireman Richard Tzoumas-White at the station in preparation for Hurricane Michael in Yankeetown, Florida. U.S. Coast Guard/Seaman Michael Clark/via REUTERS

Coast Guard Station Yankeetown crew member Seaman Nicholas Feder hands a sand bag to Fireman Richard Tzoumas-White at the station in preparation for Hurricane Michael in Yankeetown, Florida. U.S. Coast Guard/Seaman Michael Clark/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Coast Guard Station Yankeetown crew member Seaman Nicholas Feder hands a sand bag to Fireman Richard Tzoumas-White at the station in preparation for Hurricane Michael in Yankeetown, Florida. U.S. Coast Guard/Seaman Michael Clark/via REUTERS
A worker removes equipment from a home as Hurricane Michael bears down on Alligator Point, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A worker removes equipment from a home as Hurricane Michael bears down on Alligator Point, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
A worker removes equipment from a home as Hurricane Michael bears down on Alligator Point, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A local couple, who asked not to be named, watch waves come ashore in advance of Hurricane Michael in Pensacola, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A local couple, who asked not to be named, watch waves come ashore in advance of Hurricane Michael in Pensacola, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
A local couple, who asked not to be named, watch waves come ashore in advance of Hurricane Michael in Pensacola, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Alexander Charnicharo fishes at the seafront in Havana as Hurricane Michael passes by western Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Alexander Charnicharo fishes at the seafront in Havana as Hurricane Michael passes by western Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Alexander Charnicharo fishes at the seafront in Havana as Hurricane Michael passes by western Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
