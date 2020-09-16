Edition:
Hurricane Sally careens into Alabama's Gulf Coast

A Skanska company barge run aground along Bayfront Parkway from winds of Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida, September 16. &nbsp; Tony Giberson/News-Journal/USA Today Network via REUTERS.

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Flooding due to Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida, September 16. &nbsp; Tony Giberson/News-Journal/USA Today Network via REUTERS.

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A still image taken from a social media video shows the damage caused by the Hurricane Sally in Beach Blvd, Gulf shores, Alabama, September 16. Instagram/@Joshnicodemus

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A still image taken from a social media video shows the damage caused by the Hurricane Sally in Beach Blvd, Gulf shores, Alabama, September 16. Instagram/@Joshnicodemus

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Kyle Olasin, caretaker for former Saints star Steve Gleason, walks along Lake Pontchartrain, as Hurricane Sally churns in the gulf, in New Orleans, Louisiana, September 15. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
A car drives down Government Street during Hurricane Sally in Mobile, Alabama, September 16. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A man takes a picture during Hurricane Sally in Mobile, Alabama, September 16. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A Mobile Police Department vehicle drives down Government Street during Hurricane Sally in Mobile, Alabama, September 16. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Palm trees sways in the wind during Hurricane Sally in Mobile, Alabama, September 16. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Jordan Spence and Dawson Stallworth watch waves come ashore as Hurricane Sally approaches in Orange Beach, Alabama, September 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Waves crash along a pier as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 15. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Laura Smith and her daughter Ella, 6, play in water coming up into Lakeshore Park from Lake Pontchartrain, as Hurricane Sally churns in the gulf, in New Orleans, Louisiana, September 15. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Palm trees sway in the wind as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 15. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
A mural of Louis Armstrong painted on plywood used to board up businesses in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana, September 14. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Gas station attendants wrap pumps in plastic as Hurricane Sally approaches to Pass Christian, Mississippi, September 14. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Waves crash along a pier as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 15. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Resident John Michael takes pictures as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 15. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Alex Vidmar, center, and Darrin Manning board up a business as Hurricane Sally approaches in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, September 14. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Rodney and Peggy Thomas fill sandbags as Sally approaches in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, September 14. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A red warning flag flies as palm trees sway in the wind as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 15. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
City workers board up businesses in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana, September 14. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Sam Dorsey helps Dianne Fredrick load a sandbag in the back of her truck as Sally approaches in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, September 14. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
City workers board up businesses in the French Quarter as the city braces for the arrival of Sally in New Orleans, Louisiana, September 14. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
City of New Orleans worker Arthur Hendon boards up businesses in the French Quarter as the city braces for the arrival of Sally in New Orleans, Louisiana, September 14. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
