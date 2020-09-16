Hurricane Sally careens into Alabama's Gulf Coast
A Skanska company barge run aground along Bayfront Parkway from winds of Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida, September 16. Tony Giberson/News-Journal/USA Today Network via REUTERS.
Flooding due to Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida, September 16. Tony Giberson/News-Journal/USA Today Network via REUTERS.
A still image taken from a social media video shows the damage caused by the Hurricane Sally in Beach Blvd, Gulf shores, Alabama, September 16. Instagram/@Joshnicodemus
A still image taken from a social media video shows the damage caused by the Hurricane Sally in Beach Blvd, Gulf shores, Alabama, September 16. Instagram/@Joshnicodemus
Kyle Olasin, caretaker for former Saints star Steve Gleason, walks along Lake Pontchartrain, as Hurricane Sally churns in the gulf, in New Orleans, Louisiana, September 15. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A car drives down Government Street during Hurricane Sally in Mobile, Alabama, September 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A man takes a picture during Hurricane Sally in Mobile, Alabama, September 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A Mobile Police Department vehicle drives down Government Street during Hurricane Sally in Mobile, Alabama, September 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Palm trees sways in the wind during Hurricane Sally in Mobile, Alabama, September 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Jordan Spence and Dawson Stallworth watch waves come ashore as Hurricane Sally approaches in Orange Beach, Alabama, September 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Waves crash along a pier as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Laura Smith and her daughter Ella, 6, play in water coming up into Lakeshore Park from Lake Pontchartrain, as Hurricane Sally churns in the gulf, in New Orleans, Louisiana, September 15. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Palm trees sway in the wind as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A mural of Louis Armstrong painted on plywood used to board up businesses in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana, September 14. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Gas station attendants wrap pumps in plastic as Hurricane Sally approaches to Pass Christian, Mississippi, September 14. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Waves crash along a pier as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Resident John Michael takes pictures as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Alex Vidmar, center, and Darrin Manning board up a business as Hurricane Sally approaches in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, September 14. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Rodney and Peggy Thomas fill sandbags as Sally approaches in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, September 14. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A red warning flag flies as palm trees sway in the wind as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
City workers board up businesses in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana, September 14. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Sam Dorsey helps Dianne Fredrick load a sandbag in the back of her truck as Sally approaches in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, September 14. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
City workers board up businesses in the French Quarter as the city braces for the arrival of Sally in New Orleans, Louisiana, September 14. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
City of New Orleans worker Arthur Hendon boards up businesses in the French Quarter as the city braces for the arrival of Sally in New Orleans, Louisiana, September 14. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
