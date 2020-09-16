Hurricane Sally careens into Gulf Coast
A U.S. flag flies from a boat damaged by Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Missy Cowart and her son Wyatt, 6, inspect their friend's camper after Hurricane Sally made landfall on Dauphin Island, Alabama, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A damaged house caused by Hurricane Sally is pictured in Perdido Key, Florida, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Jay Cooper removes flood water caused by Hurricane Sally from a hair salon in Pensacola, Florida, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A trampoline landed on the side of the road after Hurricane Sally made landfall, near Grand Bay Alabama, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Edmund Medley removes belonging from his damaged boat after Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A damaged sign is pictured at a flooded lot during Hurricane Sally in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Don Boyd surveys storm damage from Hurricane Sally at his home in Pensacola, Florida, September 16, 2020. Tony Giberson/News-Journal/USA Today Network via REUTERS.
Tony Beritiech, of Dauphin Island, watches as his son Matt Beritiech, of Ocean Springs, cleans up a downed tree in front of Tony's house after Hurricane Sally made landfall, on Dauphin Island, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Residents who rode out the storm walk through a flooded street during Hurricane Sally in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Downed trees and flooding are seen after Hurricane Sally made a landfall, on Dauphin Island, Alabama, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A man walks past an American flag during Hurricane Sally in Mobile, Alabama, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A Skanska company barge run aground along Bayfront Parkway from winds of Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida, September 16, 2020. Tony Giberson/News-Journal/USA Today Network via REUTERS.
A man walks his dogs during Hurricane Sally in Mobile, Alabama, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A high water vehicle traverses a flooded street during Hurricane Sally in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Trees and signs are knocked down from the force of Hurricane Sally, in Irvington Alabama, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A flipped over trailer is pictured on I-10 East during Hurricane Sally in Mobile, Alabama, September 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A flooded road is pictured during Hurricane Sally in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Flooding due to Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida, September 16. Tony Giberson/News-Journal/USA Today Network via REUTERS.
A still image taken from a social media video shows the damage caused by the Hurricane Sally in Beach Blvd, Gulf shores, Alabama, September 16. Instagram/@Joshnicodemus
A car drives down Government Street during Hurricane Sally in Mobile, Alabama, September 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A still image taken from a social media video shows the damage caused by the Hurricane Sally in Beach Blvd, Gulf shores, Alabama, September 16. Instagram/@Joshnicodemus
A Mobile Police Department vehicle drives down Government Street during Hurricane Sally in Mobile, Alabama, September 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Palm trees sways in the wind during Hurricane Sally in Mobile, Alabama, September 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Jordan Spence and Dawson Stallworth watch waves come ashore as Hurricane Sally approaches in Orange Beach, Alabama, September 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Waves crash along a pier as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Laura Smith and her daughter Ella, 6, play in water coming up into Lakeshore Park from Lake Pontchartrain, as Hurricane Sally churns in the gulf, in New Orleans, Louisiana, September 15. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Waves crash along a pier as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A red warning flag flies as palm trees sway in the wind as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
