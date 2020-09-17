Edition:
Hurricane Sally causes massive flooding on Gulf Coast

A house surrounded by flood waters is pictured after Hurricane Sally in Gulf Shores, Alabama. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
An U.S. flag flies from a boat damaged by Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida, September 16. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A flooded road is pictured during Hurricane Sally in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 16. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Chris Cote, middle, Rickie Sexton, and her husband David Sexton, move a grill near their neighbors trailer which was destroyed by Hurricane Sally, on Dauphin Island, Alabama, September 16. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A flipped over trailer is pictured on I-10 East during Hurricane Sally in Mobile, Alabama, September 16. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A damaged house caused by Hurricane Sally is pictured in Perdido Key, Florida, September 16. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Missy Cowart and her son Wyatt, 6, inspect their friend's camper after Hurricane Sally made landfall on Dauphin Island, Alabama, September 16. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A Skanska company barge run aground along Bayfront Parkway from winds of Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida, September 16, 2020. Tony Giberson/News-Journal/USA Today Network via REUTERS.

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A truck drives through flood water after Hurricane Sally made a landfall, on Dauphin Island, Alabama, September 16. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Jay Cooper removes flood water caused by Hurricane Sally from a hair salon in Pensacola, Florida, September 16, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A car drives down a flooded street during Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida, September 16. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A U.S. flag flies from a boat damaged by Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida, September 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A downed tree pulled electrical lines with it after Hurricane Sally made a landfall, in Irvington Alabama, September 16. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Cars are pictured on a flooded street during Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida, September 16. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A damaged sign is pictured at a flooded lot during Hurricane Sally in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 16. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A home is seen under water from the effects of Hurricane Sally, in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 16. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Cars are pictured on a flooded street during Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida, September 16. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A sign was bent by Hurricane Sally, in Baldwin County, near Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 16. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A trampoline landed on the side of the road after Hurricane Sally made landfall, near Grand Bay Alabama, September 16, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Edmund Medley removes belonging from his damaged boat after Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida, September 16, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A high water vehicle traverses a flooded street during Hurricane Sally in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Tony Beritiech, of Dauphin Island, watches as his son Matt Beritiech, of Ocean Springs, cleans up a downed tree in front of Tony's house after Hurricane Sally made landfall, on Dauphin Island, September 16, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Residents who rode out the storm walk through a flooded street during Hurricane Sally in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 16, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Downed trees and flooding are seen after Hurricane Sally made a landfall, on Dauphin Island, Alabama, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Trees and signs are knocked down from the force of Hurricane Sally, in Irvington Alabama, September 16, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Flooding due to Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida, September 16. Tony Giberson/News-Journal/USA Today Network via REUTERS.

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A still image taken from a social media video shows the damage caused by the Hurricane Sally in Beach Blvd, Gulf shores, Alabama, September 16. Instagram/@Joshnicodemus

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A still image taken from a social media video shows the damage caused by the Hurricane Sally in Beach Blvd, Gulf shores, Alabama, September 16. Instagram/@Joshnicodemus

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A Mobile Police Department vehicle drives down Government Street during Hurricane Sally in Mobile, Alabama, September 16. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Palm trees sways in the wind during Hurricane Sally in Mobile, Alabama, September 16. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Jordan Spence and Dawson Stallworth watch waves come ashore as Hurricane Sally approaches in Orange Beach, Alabama, September 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Waves crash along a pier as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 15. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Laura Smith and her daughter Ella, 6, play in water coming up into Lakeshore Park from Lake Pontchartrain, as Hurricane Sally churns in the gulf, in New Orleans, Louisiana, September 15. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Waves crash along a pier as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 15. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
A red warning flag flies as palm trees sway in the wind as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
