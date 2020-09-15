Edition:
Hurricane Sally rumbles toward Gulf Coast

Waves crash along a pier as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Palm trees sway in the wind as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Tuesday, September 15, 2020
A mural of Louis Armstrong painted on plywood used to board up businesses in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana, September 14. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Monday, September 14, 2020
Gas station attendants wrap pumps in plastic as Hurricane Sally approaches to Pass Christian, Mississippi, September 14. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Monday, September 14, 2020
Waves crash along a pier as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Resident John Michael takes pictures as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Alex Vidmar, center, and Darrin Manning board up a business as Hurricane Sally approaches in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, September 14. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Monday, September 14, 2020
Rodney and Peggy Thomas fill sandbags as Sally approaches in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, September 14. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Monday, September 14, 2020
A red warning flag flies as palm trees sway in the wind as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Tuesday, September 15, 2020
City workers board up businesses in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana, September 14. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Monday, September 14, 2020
Sam Dorsey helps Dianne Fredrick load a sandbag in the back of her truck as Sally approaches in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, September 14. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Monday, September 14, 2020
City workers board up businesses in the French Quarter as the city braces for the arrival of Sally in New Orleans, Louisiana, September 14. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Monday, September 14, 2020
City of New Orleans worker Arthur Hendon boards up businesses in the French Quarter as the city braces for the arrival of Sally in New Orleans, Louisiana, September 14. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Monday, September 14, 2020
