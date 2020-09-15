Hurricane Sally rumbles toward Gulf Coast
Waves crash along a pier as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Palm trees sway in the wind as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A mural of Louis Armstrong painted on plywood used to board up businesses in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana, September 14. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Gas station attendants wrap pumps in plastic as Hurricane Sally approaches to Pass Christian, Mississippi, September 14. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Waves crash along a pier as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Resident John Michael takes pictures as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Alex Vidmar, center, and Darrin Manning board up a business as Hurricane Sally approaches in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, September 14. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Rodney and Peggy Thomas fill sandbags as Sally approaches in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, September 14. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A red warning flag flies as palm trees sway in the wind as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
City workers board up businesses in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana, September 14. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Sam Dorsey helps Dianne Fredrick load a sandbag in the back of her truck as Sally approaches in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, September 14. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
City workers board up businesses in the French Quarter as the city braces for the arrival of Sally in New Orleans, Louisiana, September 14. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
City of New Orleans worker Arthur Hendon boards up businesses in the French Quarter as the city braces for the arrival of Sally in New Orleans, Louisiana, September 14. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
