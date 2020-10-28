Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 28, 2020 | 7:12pm EDT

Hurricane Zeta churns toward Louisiana

General Manager of Pere Antoine Restaurant Gaige Rodriguez, left, and cook Michael Dillon board up windows as they prepare for the arrival of Zeta in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
People line up to cast their ballot for the upcoming presidential election as Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 27. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
People line up to cast their ballot as Zeta approaches New Orleans, Louisiana, October 27. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Royce Campbell III, 6, and his father Royce Campbell Junior stand in line for early voting for the upcoming presidential election as tropical storm as Zeta approaches in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 27. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Fishermen take a boat off the water as Hurricane Zeta approaches, in Cancun, Mexico, October 26. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
Members of a religious group gather at the beach as Hurricane Zeta approaches, in Cancun, Mexico, October 26. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
A man rides his bicycle while palm trees sway in the wind as Hurricane Zeta approaches, in Cancun, Mexico, October 26. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
Tourists stand at a beach as Hurricane Zeta approaches, in Cancun, Mexico, October 26. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
Fishermen prepare to take their boats off the water as Hurricane Zeta approaches, in Cancun, Mexico, October 26. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
