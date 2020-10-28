Hurricane Zeta churns toward Louisiana
General Manager of Pere Antoine Restaurant Gaige Rodriguez, left, and cook Michael Dillon board up windows as they prepare for the arrival of Zeta in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 27. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
People line up to cast their ballot for the upcoming presidential election as Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 27. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
People line up to cast their ballot as Zeta approaches New Orleans, Louisiana, October 27. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Royce Campbell III, 6, and his father Royce Campbell Junior stand in line for early voting for the upcoming presidential election as tropical storm as Zeta approaches in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 27. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Fishermen take a boat off the water as Hurricane Zeta approaches, in Cancun, Mexico, October 26. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado
Members of a religious group gather at the beach as Hurricane Zeta approaches, in Cancun, Mexico, October 26. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado
A man rides his bicycle while palm trees sway in the wind as Hurricane Zeta approaches, in Cancun, Mexico, October 26. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado
Tourists stand at a beach as Hurricane Zeta approaches, in Cancun, Mexico, October 26. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado
Fishermen prepare to take their boats off the water as Hurricane Zeta approaches, in Cancun, Mexico, October 26. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado
Next Slideshows
Unrest in Philadelphia after police fatally shoot Black man
Street protests break out in Philadelphia after police shoot and kill a Black man they said had been armed with a knife.
Tidal wave of new COVID cases crashes across U.S. and Europe
The United States, Russia, France and many other countries are setting records for coronavirus infections as a wave of cases forces some countries to impose new...
Inside Trump's packed mega-rallies
Large crowds, some wearing masks and some not, cheer on President Trump at his recent campaign rallies.
Obama stumps for Biden
Former President Barack Obama campaigns for Joe Biden with less than a week to go.
MORE IN PICTURES
Unrest in Philadelphia after police fatally shoot Black man
Street protests break out in Philadelphia after police shoot and kill a Black man they said had been armed with a knife.
Tidal wave of new COVID cases crashes across U.S. and Europe
The United States, Russia, France and many other countries are setting records for coronavirus infections as a wave of cases forces some countries to impose new curbs.
Inside Trump's packed mega-rallies
Large crowds, some wearing masks and some not, cheer on President Trump at his recent campaign rallies.
Obama stumps for Biden
Former President Barack Obama campaigns for Joe Biden with less than a week to go.
On the frontlines of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of killing civilians by shelling cities in and around Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, in an escalation of a month-long conflict over the mountain enclave that has defied three ceasefires.
LA Dodgers end their 32-year World Series drought
The Los Angeles Dodgers end decades of heartbreak with their first World Series win since 1988 with over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Cabbies and office workers: Meet Singapore's ordinary royals
In the modern republic of Singapore, several seemingly ordinary people working in offices or driving taxis can claim to be of royal blood, descendants of a 19th-century monarch who ceded control of the Southeast Asian island to the British.
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
Almost 70 million Americans have cast advance ballots in the presidential election, signaling a potential record turnout for the Nov. 3 matchup between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
Trump and Biden enter final week of election campaign
With one week to go until election day, Joe Biden has a lead over Donald Trump in national opinion polls but the race is tighter in battleground states including North Carolina, Florida and Arizona where the election might be decided.