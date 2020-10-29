Edition:
Hurricane Zeta slams Louisiana

Joel Martinez, who until just recently lived in the lower apartment, makes a photo of Washington Gardens Apartments after it collapsed from the winds brought by Hurricane Zeta in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 28. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
A man walks by Washington Garden's Apartments after Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, October 28. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Part of a roof from Liberty Lumber Yard hangs from a power line after Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, Louisiana, October 29. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
A tree lays across North Peters Street as Hurricane Zeta sweeps through New Orleans, October 28. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Residents walk past part of a roof from Liberty Lumber Yard after Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, Louisiana, October 29. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Clouds move over Lafayette Cemetery No. 2 as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta sweep through New Orleans, Louisiana, October 28. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
A resident jogs past a downed tree after Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, Louisiana, October 29. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
A man walks his bike through heavy wind and rain caused by Hurricane Zeta in New Orleans, October 28. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
An election campaign sign sits in a tree as Hurricane Zeta sweeps through New Orleans, October 28. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
The sky turns pink as Hurricane Zeta sweeps through New Orleans, October 28. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Part of Washington Garden's Apartments is seen collapsed from the winds brought by Hurricane Zeta in New Orleans, October 28. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Hurricane Zeta sweeps through New Orleans, October 28. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
A man rides a bike as Hurricane Zeta approaches New Orleans, Louisiana, October 28. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Katy D'Aquino boards up the gallery she opened with her husband Jason in January, Fawkes Fine Art, for the eighth time since the beginning of the pandemic, in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Zeta in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 28. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
A man crosses a street as Hurricane Zeta approaches New Orleans, Louisiana, October 28, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
General Manager of Pere Antoine Restaurant Gaige Rodriguez, left, and cook Michael Dillon board up windows as they prepare for the arrival of Zeta in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
People line up to cast their ballot for the upcoming presidential election as Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 27. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
People line up to cast their ballot as Zeta approaches New Orleans, Louisiana, October 27. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Royce Campbell III, 6, and his father Royce Campbell Junior stand in line for early voting for the upcoming presidential election as tropical storm as Zeta approaches in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 27. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Fishermen take a boat off the water as Hurricane Zeta approaches, in Cancun, Mexico, October 26. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
Members of a religious group gather at the beach as Hurricane Zeta approaches, in Cancun, Mexico, October 26. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
A man rides his bicycle while palm trees sway in the wind as Hurricane Zeta approaches, in Cancun, Mexico, October 26. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
Tourists stand at a beach as Hurricane Zeta approaches, in Cancun, Mexico, October 26. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
Fishermen prepare to take their boats off the water as Hurricane Zeta approaches, in Cancun, Mexico, October 26. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
Strong wind and heavy rain hit a neighborhood during Hurricane Zeta in Chalmette, Louisiana, U.S. October 28, 2020 in this still image taken from social media video on October 29, 2020. Video taken October 28, 2020. Nicolaas Migliore/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
