Hyper-realistic masks go on sale in Japan

Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, holds a super-realistic face mask based on his real face, made by using 3D printing technology, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, holds a super-realistic face mask based on his real face, made by using 3D printing technology, in Tokyo, Japan.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, holds a super-realistic face mask based on his real face, made by using 3D printing technology, in Tokyo, Japan.
A year into the coronavirus epidemic, a Japanese retailer has come up with a new take on the theme of facial camouflage - a hyper-realistic mask that models a stranger’s features in three dimensions. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A year into the coronavirus epidemic, a Japanese retailer has come up with a new take on the theme of facial camouflage - a hyper-realistic mask that models a stranger's features in three dimensions.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
A year into the coronavirus epidemic, a Japanese retailer has come up with a new take on the theme of facial camouflage - a hyper-realistic mask that models a stranger's features in three dimensions.
Shuhei Okawara’s masks won’t protect you or others against the virus. But they will lend you the exact appearance of an unidentified Japanese adult whose features have been printed onto them. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Shuhei Okawara's masks won't protect you or others against the virus. But they will lend you the exact appearance of an unidentified Japanese adult whose features have been printed onto them.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Shuhei Okawara's masks won't protect you or others against the virus. But they will lend you the exact appearance of an unidentified Japanese adult whose features have been printed onto them.
The masks will go on sale early next year for 98,000 yen ($950) apiece at his Tokyo shop, Kamenya Omote, whose products are popular as accessories for parties and theatrical performance. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The masks will go on sale early next year for 98,000 yen ($950) apiece at his Tokyo shop, Kamenya Omote, whose products are popular as accessories for parties and theatrical performance.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
The masks will go on sale early next year for 98,000 yen ($950) apiece at his Tokyo shop, Kamenya Omote, whose products are popular as accessories for parties and theatrical performance.
Masks based on real people's faces displayed at the Shuhei Okawara's mask shop Kamenya Omote in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Masks based on real people's faces displayed at the Shuhei Okawara's mask shop Kamenya Omote in Tokyo, Japan.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Masks based on real people's faces displayed at the Shuhei Okawara's mask shop Kamenya Omote in Tokyo, Japan.
Shuhei Okawara wears a face mask based on a real person's face as he stands in front of his shop in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Shuhei Okawara wears a face mask based on a real person's face as he stands in front of his shop in Tokyo.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Shuhei Okawara wears a face mask based on a real person's face as he stands in front of his shop in Tokyo.
Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, holds a super-realistic face mask based on his real face, made by using 3D printing technology, in Tokyo, Japan December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, holds a super-realistic face mask based on his real face, made by using 3D printing technology, in Tokyo, Japan December 16, 2020.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, holds a super-realistic face mask based on his real face, made by using 3D printing technology, in Tokyo, Japan December 16, 2020.
“As is often the case with the customers of my shop, there are not so many people who buy (face masks) for specific purposes. Most see them as art pieces,” Okawara said. He plans to gradually add new faces, including some from overseas, to the lineup. REUTERS/Issei Kato

"As is often the case with the customers of my shop, there are not so many people who buy (face masks) for specific purposes. Most see them as art pieces," Okawara said. He plans to gradually add new faces, including some from overseas, to the lineup.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
"As is often the case with the customers of my shop, there are not so many people who buy (face masks) for specific purposes. Most see them as art pieces," Okawara said. He plans to gradually add new faces, including some from overseas, to the lineup.
