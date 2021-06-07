Edition:
International
Pictures | Sun Jun 6, 2021

I am LGBTQ

Demonstrators march in support of LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter movements in New York City, New York, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2020
Ugandan refugees Kimuli Brian and Dennis Wasswa, both members of the LGBT community, embrace each other inside their shelter at the Kakuma refugee camp, in Turkana county, northwest of Nairobi, Kenya February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Hungarian transgender couple Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag pose for a picture after their wedding in Polgardi, Hungary, November 6, 2020. In Prime Minister Viktor Orban's increasingly homophobic regime, gay people are barred from marrying while transgender people have been denied legal recognition - ironically enabling Agyal, who completed her legal transition to become a woman, to marry Csillag, who has been stuck with male documents but still lives as a woman. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Aunchalee Pokinwuttipob, a 26-year-old transgender drag queen better known by the stage name Angele Anang, uses a megaphone during an LGBT rally against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and to call for reforms to the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM) holds a transgender pride flag beside Democratic colleagues on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
Vogue dancer Xiong Daiki, 22, practices dance with his team for a video to promote vogue dancing, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Attendees celebrate the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade under coronavirus safety guidelines at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, March 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, March 06, 2021
Transgender women Lumiere, 24, Blanche Bailli, 26 and Shakira visit their friend Nkwain Hamlet, a gay rights activist in Douala, Cameroon April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Chantal Edie

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Chen Ying-Hsuan, a combat engineer lieutenant, and her wife Li Chen-Chen take a photo in front of a AN/TWQ-1 Avenger mobile air defence system at a military mass wedding in Taoyuan, Taiwan, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
A Salvadoran transgender woman poses for a picture at a migrant encampment, where more than 2,000 people live in while seeking asylum in the U.S. in Matamoros, Mexico May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
Activists place the LGBT rainbow flag and a pink mask with the anarcha-queer symbol on the Christ Bearing His Cross statue, outside the Holy Cross Church in Warsaw, Poland July 29, 2020. Marta Bogdanowicz/@spacerowiczka via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Dutch couple Gert Kasteel and Dolf Pasker pose for Reuters as they look back on their wedding 20 years ago in the world's first legally recognized same-sex wedding, in Weesp, Netherlands March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
People pass in a vintage car in front of a rainbow flag hanging beside a Cuban flag at the Health Ministry building in Havana, Cuba, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Relatives react near a crime scene where unknown assailants murdered a member of the LGBT community, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
Members of the LGBTQ community protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Noemi, a 29-year-old Salvadoran migrant from the LGBT community, is reflected in a mirror inside an abandoned hotel where she lives temporarily while expecting to apply for asylum in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Paulo Batista, a transgender man training to enlist in the U.S. military despite the Trump administration's ban on transgender people at the time, holds a pre-transition picture of himself with his father as he poses for a portrait in San Diego, California, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Villa San Carlos' Mara Gomez celebrates a goal scored by Emilia Braga during a match against Lanus in the Women's Primera Division in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 7, 2020. Gomez is Argentina's first transgender professional soccer player, and she hopes to one day play for the national team in the World Cup.  REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Guido Montano and David Aruquipa kiss after a news conference where their union was recognized as the first same-sex civil union by the Bolivian Civil Registry in La Paz, Bolivia, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2020
Leonie Dorado, a transgender news anchor, looks at family photos with her parents Carol Arce and Hugo Dorado at her home in La Paz, Bolivia, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Members of the LGBTQ+ community embrace as they participate in a protest to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia in San Salvador, El Salvador May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Marzenna Latawiec poses with her gay son Pawel Bednarek in Warsaw, Poland, June 19, 2020. Parents of LGBTQ children worried for their future as they watched the presidential election campaign turn to LGBT issues. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Demonstrators react in the presence of a New York Police Department (NYPD) police officer at a joint LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter march on the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City, New York, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
Ayan Vasquez-Lopez, member of the mariachi band "Mariachi Arcoiris" performs during a streamed concert on Cinco de Mayo from a backyard in Whittier, California, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Bartender Debbie Greenberg hugs a returning patron at Cubbyhole in Manhattan, New York City, May 27, 2021. The historic lesbian bar in the West Village was forced to close last year for the first time in its 27-year history. Owner Lisa Menichino said she wasn't sure the business would survive. Few lesbian bars remain in the U.S. - 21 across the country, down from roughly 200 in the 1980s. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021
Lesbian couple Jenny and Narumi share a light moment at Jenny's parents' house in Tokyo, Japan, March 19, 2021. The couple wept happy tears when a Japanese court ruled in March that barring same-sex marriages was unconstitutional -- a decision that moves them a step closer to a legal marriage that will allow them to start a family. REUTERS/Akira Tomoshige

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Maria Clemente, a transgender candidate for deputy for the MORENA party, poses for a photograph during a political event ahead of the mid-term elections on June 6, in Mexico City, Mexico May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Nisha Rao, 28, who became country's first practicing transgender lawyer, listens to one of her clients at office in Karachi, Pakistan November 23, 2020. "My goal, my vision, my dream is to become Pakistan's first transgender judge," she told Reuters. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
An activist of the LGBTQ+ community attends a rally during the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia in Santiago, Chile May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Some of the men charged with public displays of affection with members of the same sex are seen gathered outside a court in Lagos, Nigeria October 27, 2020. A judge threw out the case against 47 men charged with public displays of affection with members of same sex, in a case seen as a test of the country's laws banning homosexual relationships. The men were arrested in a police raid on a Lagos hotel in the city's Egbeda district in 2018. Police said the men were being initiated into a gay club, but the defendants said they were attending a birthday party. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Namibian citizen Phillip Luhl holds one of his twin daughters as he speaks to his Mexican husband Guillermo Delgado via Zoom meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 13, 2021. Namibia in May issued emergency travel documents to the twin daughters of a gay couple who have been battling to take them home following their birth to a surrogate in South Africa, one of the fathers told Reuters. Luhl and Delgado had already been fighting for citizenship for their two-year-old son when the twins, born in March, were refused the documents required to enter Namibia. Namibian authorities say Luhl must prove a genetic link to the children. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
A drag queen with Joy to the Polls performs as voters cast ballots at Buddy’s Houston, the world's first presidential polling location at an LGBTQ+ bar, on Election Day in Houston, Texas, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Jiya, 35, a transgender woman and tailor, talks with a customer at her shop in Karachi, Pakistan April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
A member of the LGBT community participates in the annual Diversity March, which this year has been downscaled amid the pandemic, in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mariana Greif

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
Members of Casa Nem, a temporary community house for LGBT people, resist an eviction amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A demonstrator reacts during a protest against the murders of transgender people in Colombia, in Bogota, Colombia July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, chief of the "Kinnar Akhara", congregation for transgender people, along with other members takes a holy dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, amidst the spread of the coronavirus, in Haridwar, India, April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Revellers take part in the annual Gay Pride parade, also called Christopher Street Day (CSD), under coronavirus restrictions in Frankfurt, Germany, July 18, 2020.   REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2020
