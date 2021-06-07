I am LGBTQ
Demonstrators march in support of LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter movements in New York City, New York, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ugandan refugees Kimuli Brian and Dennis Wasswa, both members of the LGBT community, embrace each other inside their shelter at the Kakuma refugee camp, in Turkana county, northwest of Nairobi, Kenya February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Hungarian transgender couple Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag pose for a picture after their wedding in Polgardi, Hungary, November 6, 2020. In Prime Minister Viktor Orban's increasingly homophobic regime, gay people are barred from marrying while...more
Aunchalee Pokinwuttipob, a 26-year-old transgender drag queen better known by the stage name Angele Anang, uses a megaphone during an LGBT rally against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and to call for reforms to the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand,...more
Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM) holds a transgender pride flag beside Democratic colleagues on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Vogue dancer Xiong Daiki, 22, practices dance with his team for a video to promote vogue dancing, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Attendees celebrate the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade under coronavirus safety guidelines at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Transgender women Lumiere, 24, Blanche Bailli, 26 and Shakira visit their friend Nkwain Hamlet, a gay rights activist in Douala, Cameroon April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Chantal Edie
Chen Ying-Hsuan, a combat engineer lieutenant, and her wife Li Chen-Chen take a photo in front of a AN/TWQ-1 Avenger mobile air defence system at a military mass wedding in Taoyuan, Taiwan, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A Salvadoran transgender woman poses for a picture at a migrant encampment, where more than 2,000 people live in while seeking asylum in the U.S. in Matamoros, Mexico May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Activists place the LGBT rainbow flag and a pink mask with the anarcha-queer symbol on the Christ Bearing His Cross statue, outside the Holy Cross Church in Warsaw, Poland July 29, 2020. Marta Bogdanowicz/@spacerowiczka via REUTERS
Dutch couple Gert Kasteel and Dolf Pasker pose for Reuters as they look back on their wedding 20 years ago in the world's first legally recognized same-sex wedding, in Weesp, Netherlands March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
People pass in a vintage car in front of a rainbow flag hanging beside a Cuban flag at the Health Ministry building in Havana, Cuba, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Relatives react near a crime scene where unknown assailants murdered a member of the LGBT community, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Members of the LGBTQ community protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Noemi, a 29-year-old Salvadoran migrant from the LGBT community, is reflected in a mirror inside an abandoned hotel where she lives temporarily while expecting to apply for asylum in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard...more
Paulo Batista, a transgender man training to enlist in the U.S. military despite the Trump administration's ban on transgender people at the time, holds a pre-transition picture of himself with his father as he poses for a portrait in San Diego,...more
Villa San Carlos' Mara Gomez celebrates a goal scored by Emilia Braga during a match against Lanus in the Women's Primera Division in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 7, 2020. Gomez is Argentina's first transgender professional soccer player, and...more
Guido Montano and David Aruquipa kiss after a news conference where their union was recognized as the first same-sex civil union by the Bolivian Civil Registry in La Paz, Bolivia, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
Leonie Dorado, a transgender news anchor, looks at family photos with her parents Carol Arce and Hugo Dorado at her home in La Paz, Bolivia, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
Members of the LGBTQ+ community embrace as they participate in a protest to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia in San Salvador, El Salvador May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Marzenna Latawiec poses with her gay son Pawel Bednarek in Warsaw, Poland, June 19, 2020. Parents of LGBTQ children worried for their future as they watched the presidential election campaign turn to LGBT issues. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Demonstrators react in the presence of a New York Police Department (NYPD) police officer at a joint LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter march on the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City, New York, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Ayan Vasquez-Lopez, member of the mariachi band "Mariachi Arcoiris" performs during a streamed concert on Cinco de Mayo from a backyard in Whittier, California, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bartender Debbie Greenberg hugs a returning patron at Cubbyhole in Manhattan, New York City, May 27, 2021. The historic lesbian bar in the West Village was forced to close last year for the first time in its 27-year history. Owner Lisa Menichino said...more
Lesbian couple Jenny and Narumi share a light moment at Jenny's parents' house in Tokyo, Japan, March 19, 2021. The couple wept happy tears when a Japanese court ruled in March that barring same-sex marriages was unconstitutional -- a decision that...more
Maria Clemente, a transgender candidate for deputy for the MORENA party, poses for a photograph during a political event ahead of the mid-term elections on June 6, in Mexico City, Mexico May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Nisha Rao, 28, who became country's first practicing transgender lawyer, listens to one of her clients at office in Karachi, Pakistan November 23, 2020. "My goal, my vision, my dream is to become Pakistan's first transgender judge," she told Reuters....more
An activist of the LGBTQ+ community attends a rally during the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia in Santiago, Chile May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Some of the men charged with public displays of affection with members of the same sex are seen gathered outside a court in Lagos, Nigeria October 27, 2020. A judge threw out the case against 47 men charged with public displays of affection with...more
Namibian citizen Phillip Luhl holds one of his twin daughters as he speaks to his Mexican husband Guillermo Delgado via Zoom meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 13, 2021. Namibia in May issued emergency travel documents to the twin daughters...more
A drag queen with Joy to the Polls performs as voters cast ballots at Buddy’s Houston, the world's first presidential polling location at an LGBTQ+ bar, on Election Day in Houston, Texas, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Jiya, 35, a transgender woman and tailor, talks with a customer at her shop in Karachi, Pakistan April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A member of the LGBT community participates in the annual Diversity March, which this year has been downscaled amid the pandemic, in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mariana Greif
Members of Casa Nem, a temporary community house for LGBT people, resist an eviction amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A demonstrator reacts during a protest against the murders of transgender people in Colombia, in Bogota, Colombia July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, chief of the "Kinnar Akhara", congregation for transgender people, along with other members takes a holy dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, amidst the spread of the coronavirus,...more
Revellers take part in the annual Gay Pride parade, also called Christopher Street Day (CSD), under coronavirus restrictions in Frankfurt, Germany, July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
