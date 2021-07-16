'I shoot for the common man': Danish Siddiqui's finest work
An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal, in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh September 11, 2017. Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday -...more
Humvees that belong to Afghan Special Forces are seen destroyed during heavy clashes with Taliban during the rescue mission of a police officer besieged at a check post, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A soldier eats ice cream as she visits a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Wrestlers practice as others rest in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling center called Akhaara in Mumbai March 4, 2014. Kushti (mud wrestling) is a traditional sport in India but more and more young athletes are now training to wrestle on mats...more
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus, is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq, April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man works inside a cotton factory in Mumbai June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People cremate the bodies of victims of the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man accused of stealing money from Rohingya refugees is tied to a tree at a makeshift refugee camp near Balukhali in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A wrestler rubs his hands with mud to prevent slipping due to sweat, during a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) bout at the Akhaara centre in Kolhapur, about 400 kms (250 miles) south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. Fewer people are taking up Kushti,...more
Hindu priests sit inside a cave as they perform evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Devprayag, India, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Manoj Kumar sits next to his mother, Vidhya Devi, who was suffering from a breathing problem as she receives oxygen support for free inside her car at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple), amidst the spread of the coronavirus, in Ghaziabad, India, April 24,...more
An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Naga Sadhu or Hindu holy man waits for devotees inside his camp during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A cinema-goer watches the Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Child models wait backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, India, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A health worker reacts before the burial of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer who died from the coronavirus, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
High-rise buildings are seen in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Displaced Iraqis flee during a fight between Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq, May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man feeds seagulls on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A patient wearing a protective mask looks on after he was admitted to the emergency ward of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a break while waiting for people to collect samples to conduct tests for the coronavirus, amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi, India July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A school bag is seen on the bed of Wishmi, 14, a student, in Negombo, Sri Lanka, April 30, 2019. Wishmi, her sister and their father were killed during Easter Sunday bombings at St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, while her mother Chandima Yasawardheena...more
People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, India June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ropes weighted down with water bottles are used to apply traction to the legs of an injured girl after she fractured them during Saturday's earthquake, at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A demonstrator is detained by police outside the Assam bhawan (building) during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Amjad Khan, a 30-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, falls down during a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Patients cover their eyes as they wait before their cataract surgery on the Lifeline Express, a hospital built inside a seven-coach train, at a railway station in Jalore, India, March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives of patrons listen to priests as they chant during evening prayers at the Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, June 17, 2014. The city of Varanasi, on the banks of the River Ganges, is...more
Mohammad Aamir Khan, an ambulance driver, changes his personal protective equipment (PPE) as a woman who died of the coronavirus, is cremated at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Eleven-month-old Sakeena sleeps in a hammock on the promenade next to a lake in Mumbai, India, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee breaks a clay pot containing curd as others form a human pyramid during celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of the Afghan Special Forces drives a humvee during a combat mission against Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man jumps over a water stream on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Muslim brides wait for the start of their mass marriage ceremony in Mumbai May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man pulls the hair of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh...more
A devotee with their faces covered with colored powder dance in an alley during a procession on the ninth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rohingya refugees climb up a hill after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People are seen through a broken door of a residential house that, according to local media reports, was damaged during a gun battle between suspected militants and Indian security forces in Srinagar July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Next Slideshows
Dixie fire grows in California
The Dixie fire erupted on Wednesday in Butte County, California near the mountain town of Paradise which was devastated by a 2018 firestorm that was the state's...
Severe drought marks California landscape
Views of the California landscape, dotted with artificial lakes, golf courses, shrinking water reservoirs and vast agricultural fields, amid the state's worst...
MORE IN PICTURES
Dixie fire grows in California
The Dixie fire erupted on Wednesday in Butte County, California near the mountain town of Paradise which was devastated by a 2018 firestorm that was the state's deadliest wildfire disaster.
Severe drought marks California landscape
Views of the California landscape, dotted with artificial lakes, golf courses, shrinking water reservoirs and vast agricultural fields, amid the state's worst drought since 1977.
Firefighters deal with extreme conditions as Oregon's Bootleg Fire expands
The Bootleg Fire in Oregon expands to over 200,000 acres, with crews making little progress in containing the blaze.
Dozens die in floods in western Europe
At least 44 people have died in Germany and dozens were missing as record rainfall in western Europe caused rivers to burst their banks, swept away homes and flooded cellars.
France celebrates Bastille Day with military parade
France marks Bastille Day with a military parade in Paris.
Afghan commandos battle Taliban insurgents
Afghanistan's military battle Taliban fighters that are seizing more territory while foreign troops complete their withdrawal after 20 years of inconclusive conflict.
Best of Cannes Film Festival
Highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.