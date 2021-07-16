Edition:
'I shoot for the common man': Danish Siddiqui's finest work

An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal, in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh September 11, 2017. Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday - <a href='https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN2EM0SW-' target='_blank'>https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN2EM0SW-</a> while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Humvees that belong to Afghan Special Forces are seen destroyed during heavy clashes with Taliban during the rescue mission of a police officer besieged at a check post, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
A soldier eats ice cream as she visits a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
Wrestlers practice as others rest in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling center called Akhaara in Mumbai March 4, 2014. Kushti (mud wrestling) is a traditional sport in India but more and more young athletes are now training to wrestle on mats instead of mud to gain access to top international competitions like the Olympic Games or the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 04, 2014
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus, is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq, April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
A man works inside a cotton factory in Mumbai June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2010
People cremate the bodies of victims of the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A man accused of stealing money from Rohingya refugees is tied to a tree at a makeshift refugee camp near Balukhali in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
A wrestler rubs his hands with mud to prevent slipping due to sweat, during a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) bout at the Akhaara centre in Kolhapur, about 400 kms (250 miles) south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. Fewer people are taking up Kushti, according to the sport's coaches, as young athletes turn instead to mat wrestling to gain access to top international sports competitions.  REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2012
Hindu priests sit inside a cave as they perform evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Devprayag, India, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Manoj Kumar sits next to his mother, Vidhya Devi, who was suffering from a breathing problem as she receives oxygen support for free inside her car at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple), amidst the spread of the coronavirus, in Ghaziabad, India, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2020
A Naga Sadhu or Hindu holy man waits for devotees inside his camp during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
A cinema-goer watches the Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Child models wait backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, India, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A health worker reacts before the burial of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer who died from the coronavirus, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
High-rise buildings are seen in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Displaced Iraqis flee during a fight between Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq, May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A man feeds seagulls on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
A patient wearing a protective mask looks on after he was admitted to the emergency ward of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2020
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a break while waiting for people to collect samples to conduct tests for the coronavirus, amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi, India July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2020
A school bag is seen on the bed of Wishmi, 14, a student, in Negombo, Sri Lanka, April 30, 2019. Wishmi, her sister and their father were killed during Easter Sunday bombings at St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, while her mother Chandima Yasawardheena was injured. "I can't explain in words what I thought of at that moment. I remember taking the shoes of my younger daughter and the veil my elder daughter was wearing, I ran all over the hospital as if I was mad. I couldn't remember how long I ran around it. I don't feel like my daughters have left me. I don't want to accept it," Chandima said, her face bandaged from a shrapnel wound. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2019
People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, India June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Ropes weighted down with water bottles are used to apply traction to the legs of an injured girl after she fractured them during Saturday's earthquake, at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A demonstrator is detained by police outside the Assam bhawan (building) during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, December 23, 2019
Amjad Khan, a 30-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, falls down during a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2012
Patients cover their eyes as they wait before their cataract surgery on the Lifeline Express, a hospital built inside a seven-coach train, at a railway station in Jalore, India, March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Relatives of patrons listen to priests as they chant during evening prayers at the Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, June 17, 2014. The city of Varanasi, on the banks of the River Ganges, is widely considered Hinduism's holiest city and many Hindus believe that dying there and having their remains scattered in the Ganges allows their soul to escape a cycle of death and rebirth, attaining "moksha" or salvation. "Mukti Bhavan" or "Salvation House", is a charity-run hostel that caters for people who wish to come to Varanasi to die. Guests can normally stay up to two weeks after which, if they haven't yet passed away, they are gently asked to leave. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Mohammad Aamir Khan, an ambulance driver, changes his personal protective equipment (PPE) as a woman who died of the coronavirus, is cremated at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Eleven-month-old Sakeena sleeps in a hammock on the promenade next to a lake in Mumbai, India, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
A devotee breaks a clay pot containing curd as others form a human pyramid during celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A member of the Afghan Special Forces drives a humvee during a combat mission against Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
A man jumps over a water stream on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai September 2, 2013.   REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2013
Muslim brides wait for the start of their mass marriage ceremony in Mumbai May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, May 11, 2014
A man pulls the hair of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2013
A devotee with their faces covered with colored powder dance in an alley during a procession on the ninth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2012
Rohingya refugees climb up a hill after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 08, 2017
People are seen through a broken door of a residential house that, according to local media reports, was damaged during a gun battle between suspected militants and Indian security forces in Srinagar July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
