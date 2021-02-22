Edition:
Ice and rainbows as Niagara Falls freezes

Ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Water flowing around ice at the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Visitors view water flowing around ice at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Pancake ice sit at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Ice forms at the brink of Horseshoe Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Visitors help each other across ice accumulated in Niagara Falls State Park due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Visitors view water flowing around ice at the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Ice accumulates on a deck at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Water flowing around ice at the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Water flowing around ice at the top of Horseshoe Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Visitors are photographed in front of water flowing around ice at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Water flowing around ice at the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Water flowing around ice sits at the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

A visitor views ice accumulated in Niagara Falls State Park due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Water flowing around ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Water flowing around ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Visitors climb on ice in Niagara Falls State Park due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Visitors help each other walk across ice in Niagara Falls State Park due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Ice forms along a walkway due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Ice forms in Niagara Falls State Park due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Ice forms on a tree in Niagara Falls State Park due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Visitors view water flowing around ice at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Water flowing around ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Water flowing around ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

