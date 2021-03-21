Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of seismic activity
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 21. The volcano erupted near Iceland's capital Reykjavik on Friday, shooting lava high into the night sky after thousands of small earthquakes in recent weeks. REUTERS/Sigtryggur...more
Lava flows from a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
Lava flows from a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS
Lava flows from a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS
Lava streams during a volcanic eruption in Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes, Iceland, March 19. Icelandic Meteorological Office via REUTERS
Lava streams are seen during a volcanic eruption in Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes, Iceland, March 19. Icelandic Meteorological Office via REUTERS
A volcanic eruption is seen (rear) near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 19. More than 40,000 earthquakes have occurred on the peninsula in the past four weeks, a huge jump from the 1,000-3,000 earthquakes...more
Lava flows during a volcanic eruption in Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes, Iceland, March 19. Icelandic Meteorological Office via REUTERS
A volcanic eruption is seen (rear) near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 19. VF.IS/via REUTERS
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. Located between the Eurasian and the North American tectonic plates, among the largest on the planet, Iceland is a seismic and volcanic hot spot as the two plates move in opposite...more
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
