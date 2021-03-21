Edition:
International
Pictures | Sun Mar 21, 2021 | 1:37pm EDT

Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of seismic activity

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 21. The volcano erupted near Iceland's capital Reykjavik on Friday, shooting lava high into the night sky after thousands of small earthquakes in recent weeks. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 21. The volcano erupted near Iceland's capital Reykjavik on Friday, shooting lava high into the night sky after thousands of small earthquakes in recent weeks. REUTERS/Sigtryggur

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
Lava flows from a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Lava flows from a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland March 20. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Lava streams during a volcanic eruption in Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes, Iceland, March 19. Icelandic Meteorological Office via REUTERS

Lava streams during a volcanic eruption in Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes, Iceland, March 19. Icelandic Meteorological Office via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Lava streams are seen during a volcanic eruption in Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes, Iceland, March 19. Icelandic Meteorological Office via REUTERS

Lava streams are seen during a volcanic eruption in Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes, Iceland, March 19. Icelandic Meteorological Office via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
A volcanic eruption is seen (rear) near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 19. More than 40,000 earthquakes have occurred on the peninsula in the past four weeks, a huge jump from the 1,000-3,000 earthquakes registered each year since 2014. VF.IS/via REUTERS

A volcanic eruption is seen (rear) near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 19. More than 40,000 earthquakes have occurred on the peninsula in the past four weeks, a huge jump from the 1,000-3,000 earthquakes

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Lava flows during a volcanic eruption in Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes, Iceland, March 19. Icelandic Meteorological Office via REUTERS

Lava flows during a volcanic eruption in Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes, Iceland, March 19. Icelandic Meteorological Office via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
A volcanic eruption is seen (rear) near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 19. VF.IS/via REUTERS

A volcanic eruption is seen (rear) near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 19. VF.IS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. Located between the Eurasian and the North American tectonic plates, among the largest on the planet, Iceland is a seismic and volcanic hot spot as the two plates move in opposite directions. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. Located between the Eurasian and the North American tectonic plates, among the largest on the planet, Iceland is a seismic and volcanic hot spot as the two plates move in opposite

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. Icelandic Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
