Pictures | Thu Apr 1, 2021 | 11:01am EDT

Icelandic volcano could erupt for years, creating 'perfect tourist' attraction

A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20. The volcano in Iceland spewing lava into the sky could continue its spectacular display for years, potentially becoming a new tourist attraction on the island known for its natural wonders. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, March 21. Thousands of Icelanders have flocked to the site of the eruption, some 30 kilometres southwest of the capital, hoping to be awed by the rare lava fountains and even to cook a meal on the scorching crust of magma. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
People visit a volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, March 26. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A tourist poses for pictures at a volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, March 26. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A person stands in front of the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, March 21. To cope with the hoard of visitors, authorities in Iceland set up a 3.5 kilometre (2.2 miles) hiking trail to the eruption site and are patrolling the area to prevent onlookers from venturing into hazardous areas polluted by volcanic gasses. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland March 27. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
People gather at the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20. Thousands of curious onlookers have been flocking to the erupting volcano. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Cars line up on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland March 23. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is. REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is. REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
People gather at the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland March 27. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A person looks at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, March 27. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A view of a volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, March 26. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A man prepares hot dogs at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Lava oozes at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
People sit in front of the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland March 23. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland, March 20.   Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A volcanic eruption is seen (rear) near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 19. VF.IS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
People gather at the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
