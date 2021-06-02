Iceland's erupting volcano seen from above
Lava flows out of the Fagradalsfjall in Iceland, May 24. Prof. Sigurjon Jonsson, KAUST/via REUTERS
Fagradalsfjall volcano bursts with lava in Iceland, May 24. Prof. Sigurjon Jonsson, KAUST/via REUTERS
Lava oozes from a new fissure near Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, April 9. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
A volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following recent eruptions, Iceland, March 27. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Eruption of Fagradalsfjall volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, May 21. Youtube/Jon Bear
Lava erupts from the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland, May 18. Saul Loeb/Pool
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
