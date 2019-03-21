Edition:
Ichiro Suzuki retires in emotional Tokyo finale

Seattle Mariners right fielder Ichiro Suzuki waves to fans after the game against the Oakland Athletics at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, March 21, 2019. Suzuki, the most prolific hitter in baseball history and an icon on both sides of the Pacific, retired as his fellow Seattle Mariners wept, bowed and hugged him in a Tokyo stadium rocking with cheers. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Seattle Mariners right fielder Ichiro Suzuki waves to fans after the game against the Oakland Athletics at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, March 21, 2019. Suzuki, the most prolific hitter in baseball history and an icon on both sides of the Pacific, retired as his fellow Seattle Mariners wept, bowed and hugged him in a Tokyo stadium rocking with cheers. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Ichiro Suzuki acknowledges to fans as he leaves the field in the bottom of the eighth inning. Ichiro, 45, made the announcement after playing for the Mariners in the second game of their Major League Baseball opening series in Japan against the Oakland Athletics. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Ichiro Suzuki acknowledges to fans as he leaves the field in the bottom of the eighth inning. Ichiro, 45, made the announcement after playing for the Mariners in the second game of their Major League Baseball opening series in Japan against the Oakland Athletics. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Ichiro Suzuki is applauded by teammates as he leaves for replacement in the bottom of the eighth inning. The two games this year mark Ichiro's 28th season as a top tier professional baseball player in the United States and Japan. "I have achieved so many of my dreams in baseball, both in my career in Japan and, since 2001, in Major League Baseball," Ichiro said. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Ichiro Suzuki is applauded by teammates as he leaves for replacement in the bottom of the eighth inning. The two games this year mark Ichiro's 28th season as a top tier professional baseball player in the United States and Japan. "I have achieved so many of my dreams in baseball, both in my career in Japan and, since 2001, in Major League Baseball," Ichiro said. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Ichiro Suzuki returns to the field for fans after the game. His final at bat could hardly have been more typical - a ground ball out that he very nearly legged into an infield single with a full-bore sprint to first. The Mariners won 5-4 after three extra innings. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Ichiro Suzuki returns to the field for fans after the game. His final at bat could hardly have been more typical - a ground ball out that he very nearly legged into an infield single with a full-bore sprint to first. The Mariners won 5-4 after three extra innings. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Ichiro Suzuki acknowledges fans as he leaves the field in the bottom of the eighth inning. Ichiro, who started in right field in both games for the Mariners this week, has 3,089 hits in the U.S. major leagues and 1,278 in Nippon Professional Baseball. His 4,367 hits are the most ever at the top professional level. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Ichiro Suzuki acknowledges fans as he leaves the field in the bottom of the eighth inning. Ichiro, who started in right field in both games for the Mariners this week, has 3,089 hits in the U.S. major leagues and 1,278 in Nippon Professional Baseball. His 4,367 hits are the most ever at the top professional level. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Ichiro Suzuki is embraced by teammates as he leaves for replacement in the bottom of the eighth inning. The 10-times All Star also set MLB's record for hits in a single season with 262 in 2004, but he remained humble to the end. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Ichiro Suzuki is embraced by teammates as he leaves for replacement in the bottom of the eighth inning. The 10-times All Star also set MLB's record for hits in a single season with 262 in 2004, but he remained humble to the end. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Ichiro Suzuki grounds out during the second inning. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Ichiro Suzuki grounds out during the second inning. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Ichiro Suzuki stands in the batter's box during the second inning. "I do not know well whether it is success, I can not judge that at all. So I hate the word success," Ichiro told reporters. "I think that it takes great courage to go and try challenge in the MLB," he continued, directing his message to young aspiring Japanese players. "If you want to do it, you should challenge. There will be no regrets no matter what the outcome. Basically, you should go for what you want to do." Kyodo/via REUTERS

Ichiro Suzuki stands in the batter's box during the second inning. "I do not know well whether it is success, I can not judge that at all. So I hate the word success," Ichiro told reporters. "I think that it takes great courage to go and try challenge in the MLB," he continued, directing his message to young aspiring Japanese players. "If you want to do it, you should challenge. There will be no regrets no matter what the outcome. Basically, you should go for what you want to do." Kyodo/via REUTERS
Ichiro Suzuki catches a fly ball for an out during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics. Ichiro took Japan by storm early in his career, winning seven consecutive batting titles with the Orix BlueWave before moving to the United States in 2001. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Ichiro Suzuki catches a fly ball for an out during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics. Ichiro took Japan by storm early in his career, winning seven consecutive batting titles with the Orix BlueWave before moving to the United States in 2001. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Ichiro Suzuki jogs to the dugout after the fourth inning. Ichiro hit the ground running immediately in the MLB, winning the American League MVP in his first year. At a time of usually powerful and beefy sluggers, he was the opposite - wiry, skinny and perpetually in motion, always seeming to be two steps towards first base at the moment the ball left his bat. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Ichiro Suzuki jogs to the dugout after the fourth inning. Ichiro hit the ground running immediately in the MLB, winning the American League MVP in his first year. At a time of usually powerful and beefy sluggers, he was the opposite - wiry, skinny and perpetually in motion, always seeming to be two steps towards first base at the moment the ball left his bat. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Ichiro Suzuki waves to fans after the game. He played the majority of career for the Seattle Mariners, and also had late-career stints with the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins. He is expected to continue to work with the Mariners, having started a new role as "special assistant to the chairman" last year. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Ichiro Suzuki waves to fans after the game. He played the majority of career for the Seattle Mariners, and also had late-career stints with the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins. He is expected to continue to work with the Mariners, having started a new role as "special assistant to the chairman" last year. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Ichiro Suzuki gives his autograph to fans before the game. Ichiro was given a hero's send-off in a packed Tokyo Dome at the end of his final game and his team mates met him outside the dugout to pay tribute. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Ichiro Suzuki gives his autograph to fans before the game. Ichiro was given a hero's send-off in a packed Tokyo Dome at the end of his final game and his team mates met him outside the dugout to pay tribute. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Ichiro Suzuki acknowledges the crowd during the game. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Ichiro Suzuki acknowledges the crowd during the game. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Ichiro Suzuki signs autographs for fans before the game. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Ichiro Suzuki signs autographs for fans before the game. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Fans of Ichiro Suzuki hold up a sign before the game. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Fans of Ichiro Suzuki hold up a sign before the game. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Ichiro Suzuki attends a news conference in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

Ichiro Suzuki attends a news conference in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
Ichiro Suzuki bows as he leaves a news conference in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Ichiro Suzuki bows as he leaves a news conference in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Ichiro Suzuki gestures as he leaves a news conference in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Ichiro Suzuki gestures as he leaves a news conference in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
