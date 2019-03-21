Ichiro Suzuki retires in emotional Tokyo finale

Ichiro Suzuki stands in the batter's box during the second inning. "I do not know well whether it is success, I can not judge that at all. So I hate the word success," Ichiro told reporters. "I think that it takes great courage to go and try...more

Ichiro Suzuki stands in the batter's box during the second inning. "I do not know well whether it is success, I can not judge that at all. So I hate the word success," Ichiro told reporters. "I think that it takes great courage to go and try challenge in the MLB," he continued, directing his message to young aspiring Japanese players. "If you want to do it, you should challenge. There will be no regrets no matter what the outcome. Basically, you should go for what you want to do." Kyodo/via REUTERS

