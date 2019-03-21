Ichiro Suzuki retires in emotional Tokyo finale
Seattle Mariners right fielder Ichiro Suzuki waves to fans after the game against the Oakland Athletics at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, March 21, 2019. Suzuki, the most prolific hitter in baseball history and an icon on both sides of the Pacific,...more
Ichiro Suzuki acknowledges to fans as he leaves the field in the bottom of the eighth inning. Ichiro, 45, made the announcement after playing for the Mariners in the second game of their Major League Baseball opening series in Japan against the...more
Ichiro Suzuki is applauded by teammates as he leaves for replacement in the bottom of the eighth inning. The two games this year mark Ichiro's 28th season as a top tier professional baseball player in the United States and Japan. "I have achieved so...more
Ichiro Suzuki returns to the field for fans after the game. His final at bat could hardly have been more typical - a ground ball out that he very nearly legged into an infield single with a full-bore sprint to first. The Mariners won 5-4 after three...more
Ichiro Suzuki acknowledges fans as he leaves the field in the bottom of the eighth inning. Ichiro, who started in right field in both games for the Mariners this week, has 3,089 hits in the U.S. major leagues and 1,278 in Nippon Professional...more
Ichiro Suzuki is embraced by teammates as he leaves for replacement in the bottom of the eighth inning. The 10-times All Star also set MLB's record for hits in a single season with 262 in 2004, but he remained humble to the end. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Ichiro Suzuki grounds out during the second inning. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Ichiro Suzuki stands in the batter's box during the second inning. "I do not know well whether it is success, I can not judge that at all. So I hate the word success," Ichiro told reporters. "I think that it takes great courage to go and try...more
Ichiro Suzuki catches a fly ball for an out during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics. Ichiro took Japan by storm early in his career, winning seven consecutive batting titles with the Orix BlueWave before moving to the United States in...more
Ichiro Suzuki jogs to the dugout after the fourth inning. Ichiro hit the ground running immediately in the MLB, winning the American League MVP in his first year. At a time of usually powerful and beefy sluggers, he was the opposite - wiry, skinny...more
Ichiro Suzuki waves to fans after the game. He played the majority of career for the Seattle Mariners, and also had late-career stints with the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins. He is expected to continue to work with the Mariners, having started a...more
Ichiro Suzuki gives his autograph to fans before the game. Ichiro was given a hero's send-off in a packed Tokyo Dome at the end of his final game and his team mates met him outside the dugout to pay tribute. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Ichiro Suzuki acknowledges the crowd during the game. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Ichiro Suzuki signs autographs for fans before the game. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Fans of Ichiro Suzuki hold up a sign before the game. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Ichiro Suzuki attends a news conference in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
Ichiro Suzuki bows as he leaves a news conference in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Ichiro Suzuki gestures as he leaves a news conference in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
