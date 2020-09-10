Edition:
Thu Sep 10, 2020

Iconic creations from Tiffany & Co.

A Tiffany's gold ring of geometric design accented with diamonds. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

A Tiffany's gold ring of geometric design accented with diamonds. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A Tiffany's gold ring of geometric design accented with diamonds. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.
A Bird on a Rock brooch with an emerald-cut aquamarine set in 18 karat yellow gold and platinum by Jean Schlumberger. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

A Bird on a Rock brooch with an emerald-cut aquamarine set in 18 karat yellow gold and platinum by Jean Schlumberger. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A Bird on a Rock brooch with an emerald-cut aquamarine set in 18 karat yellow gold and platinum by Jean Schlumberger. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.
Enameled orchid brooches with diamonds in the style of Paulding Farnham, the celebrated 19th-century Tiffany designer. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

Enameled orchid brooches with diamonds in the style of Paulding Farnham, the celebrated 19th-century Tiffany designer. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Enameled orchid brooches with diamonds in the style of Paulding Farnham, the celebrated 19th-century Tiffany designer. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.
A necklace by Louis Comfort Tiffany. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

A necklace by Louis Comfort Tiffany. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A necklace by Louis Comfort Tiffany. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.
A 233.96-carat Bahari Tanzanite brooch. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

A 233.96-carat Bahari Tanzanite brooch. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A 233.96-carat Bahari Tanzanite brooch. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.
A cushion-shaped brilliant diamond. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

A cushion-shaped brilliant diamond. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A cushion-shaped brilliant diamond. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.
An archival pocket watch. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

An archival pocket watch. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
An archival pocket watch. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany designer Donald Claflin’s Bacchus brooch of diamonds and emeralds. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany designer Donald Claflin's Bacchus brooch of diamonds and emeralds. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Tiffany designer Donald Claflin’s Bacchus brooch of diamonds and emeralds. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.
Brooches created in the style of Paulding Farnham, the celebrated 19th-century Tiffany designer. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

Brooches created in the style of Paulding Farnham, the celebrated 19th-century Tiffany designer. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Brooches created in the style of Paulding Farnham, the celebrated 19th-century Tiffany designer. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.
A ring featuring marquise-cut diamonds. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

A ring featuring marquise-cut diamonds. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A ring featuring marquise-cut diamonds. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.
A fancy vivid yellow cushion-cut diamond on a necklace of Tiffany Legacy diamonds in 18 karat gold and platinum. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

A fancy vivid yellow cushion-cut diamond on a necklace of Tiffany Legacy diamonds in 18 karat gold and platinum. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A fancy vivid yellow cushion-cut diamond on a necklace of Tiffany Legacy diamonds in 18 karat gold and platinum. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.
A Louis Comfort Tiffany pendant. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

A Louis Comfort Tiffany pendant. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A Louis Comfort Tiffany pendant. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.
A necklace with round-cut diamonds. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

A necklace with round-cut diamonds. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A necklace with round-cut diamonds. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.
A women's archival gem-encrusted lapel watch. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

A women's archival gem-encrusted lapel watch. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A women's archival gem-encrusted lapel watch. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.
Louis Comfort Tiffany's necklace. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

Louis Comfort Tiffany's necklace. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Louis Comfort Tiffany's necklace. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.
A lavish necklace set with the Diamond for the 1957 Tiffany Feather Ball. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

A lavish necklace set with the Diamond for the 1957 Tiffany Feather Ball. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A lavish necklace set with the Diamond for the 1957 Tiffany Feather Ball. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.
A stained-glass design window by Louis Comfort Tiffany. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

A stained-glass design window by Louis Comfort Tiffany. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A stained-glass design window by Louis Comfort Tiffany. Courtesy Tiffany & Co.
