Iconic NYC steakhouse fills empty seats with celebrity mannequins

A wax figure of Audrey Hepburn sits at an empty table to comply with social distancing requirements in a dining room at Peter Luger Steak House in New York. The iconic Brooklyn steakhouse has partnered with Madame Tussauds to fill empty seats as New York restaurants reopen at 35% capacity. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
A wax figure of Jon Hamm stands at the bar at Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
A diner enjoys a meal as a wax figure of Jimmy Fallon sits at an empty table at Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
A wax figure of Al Roker stands at a wait station at Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
A wax figure of Jon Hamm holds a drink at the bar at Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
A wax figure of Jon Hamm stands at the bar at Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
A wax figure of Audrey Hepburn sits at an empty table at Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
A diner poses with a wax figure of Jon Hamm at Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
