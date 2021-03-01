Iconic NYC steakhouse fills empty seats with celebrity mannequins
A wax figure of Audrey Hepburn sits at an empty table to comply with social distancing requirements in a dining room at Peter Luger Steak House in New York. The iconic Brooklyn steakhouse has partnered with Madame Tussauds to fill empty seats as New...more
A wax figure of Jon Hamm stands at the bar at Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A diner enjoys a meal as a wax figure of Jimmy Fallon sits at an empty table at Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A wax figure of Al Roker stands at a wait station at Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A wax figure of Jon Hamm holds a drink at the bar at Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A wax figure of Jon Hamm stands at the bar at Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A wax figure of Audrey Hepburn sits at an empty table at Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A diner poses with a wax figure of Jon Hamm at Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
