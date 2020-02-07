Iconic Oscars looks over the years
Angelina Jolie in Versace, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gwyneth Paltrow in Ralph Lauren, 1999. REUTERS/
Lupita Nyong'o in Prada, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Julia Roberts in Valentino, 2001. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Halle Berry in Elie Saab, 2002. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Bjork in Marjan Pejoski, 2001. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Meryl Streep in Lanvin, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Billy Porter in Christian Siriano, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cate Blanchett in Armani Prive, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kacey Musgraves in Giambattista Valli, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Charlize Theron in Christian Dior, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Emma Stone in Elie Saab, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Celine Dion in Christian Dior, 1999. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Rita Moreno wears the same dress she wore when she won the best supporting actress Oscar in 1962 for "West Side Story," 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Lawrence in Dior, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hilary Swank in Guy Laroche, 2005. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Nicole Kidman in Christian Dior, 1997. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Charlize Theron in Dior, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Sharon Stone in a Gap button-down shirt and Vera Wang skirt, 1998. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Marion Cotillard in Jean-Paul Gaultier, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cher, seen here with Don Ameche, in Bob Mackie, 1986.
Margot Robbie in Chanel, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Viola Davis in Armani Prive, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Michelle Williams in Vera Wang, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicole Kidman in Armani Prive, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Charlize Theron in Gucci, 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Jane Fonda in Balmain, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Anne Hathaway in Marchesa, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Penelope Cruz in Versace, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Brie Larson in Celine, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gemma Chan in Valentino, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Saoirse Ronan in Calvin Klein, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Reese Witherspoon in Tom Ford, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Viola Davis in Michael Kors, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwyneth Paltrow in Tom Ford, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brie Larson in Gucci, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Octavia Spencer in Tadashi Shoji, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Helen Mirren in Christian Lacroix, 2007. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Chadwick Boseman in Givenchy, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cher in Bob Mackie, 1998. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Sandra Bullock in Marchesa, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Naomie Harris in Raf Simons for Calvin Klein, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Lopez in Elie Saab, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Anne Hathaway in Armani Prive, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Timothee Chalamet in Berluti, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Linda Cardellini in Schiaparelli, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Glenn Close in Carolina Herrera, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Amy Adams in Oscar de la Renta, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
