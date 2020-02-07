Edition:
Thu Feb 6, 2020

Iconic Oscars looks over the years

Angelina Jolie in Versace, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2012
Gwyneth Paltrow in Ralph Lauren, 1999. REUTERS/

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Lupita Nyong'o in Prada, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, March 02, 2014
Julia Roberts in Valentino, 2001. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Halle Berry in Elie Saab, 2002. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Bjork in Marjan Pejoski, 2001. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2009
Meryl Streep in Lanvin, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2012
Billy Porter in Christian Siriano, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Cate Blanchett in Armani Prive, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
Kacey Musgraves in Giambattista Valli, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
Charlize Theron in Christian Dior, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Emma Stone in Elie Saab, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
Celine Dion in Christian Dior, 1999. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Rita Moreno wears the same dress she wore when she won the best supporting actress Oscar in 1962 for "West Side Story," 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Jennifer Lawrence in Dior, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2013
Hilary Swank in Guy Laroche, 2005. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Nicole Kidman in Christian Dior, 1997. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2009
Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2012
Charlize Theron in Dior, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
Sharon Stone in a Gap button-down shirt and Vera Wang skirt, 1998. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Marion Cotillard in Jean-Paul Gaultier, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2008
Cher, seen here with Don Ameche, in Bob Mackie, 1986.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2009
Margot Robbie in Chanel, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Viola Davis in Armani Prive, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Michelle Williams in Vera Wang, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2006
Nicole Kidman in Armani Prive, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Charlize Theron in Gucci, 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Jane Fonda in Balmain, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Anne Hathaway in Marchesa, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2008
Penelope Cruz in Versace, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2007
Brie Larson in Celine, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Gemma Chan in Valentino, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Saoirse Ronan in Calvin Klein, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Reese Witherspoon in Tom Ford, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
Viola Davis in Michael Kors, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Gwyneth Paltrow in Tom Ford, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2012
Brie Larson in Gucci, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Octavia Spencer in Tadashi Shoji, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2012
Helen Mirren in Christian Lacroix, 2007. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2007
Chadwick Boseman in Givenchy, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Cher in Bob Mackie, 1998. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Sandra Bullock in Marchesa, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2010
Naomie Harris in Raf Simons for Calvin Klein, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Jennifer Lopez in Elie Saab, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
Anne Hathaway in Armani Prive, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2009
Timothee Chalamet in Berluti, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Linda Cardellini in Schiaparelli, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Glenn Close in Carolina Herrera, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Amy Adams in Oscar de la Renta, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2013
