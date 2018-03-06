Edition:
Iditarod race across Alaska

Mats Pettersson's lead dogs wait at the start line during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod dog sled race in Anchorage, Alaska, March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Lars Monsen greets the crowd as he races down 4th Avenue during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod race. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Sayonara and musher Dave Delcourt prepare for the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Tara Cicatello's team rounds the corner of 4th and Cordova during the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Urine samples are collected during the ceremonial start of the race. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Martha Dobson, a volunteer for the P-Team, collects urine samples. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Dogs from Katherine Keith's team are seen at the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Shaynee Traska's team waits to unload. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

A dog from Jim Lanier's team is seen during preparations. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Musher Tim Muto's team starts with breakfast before the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Kristy Berington's team during the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Four-time champion Jeff King at the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

