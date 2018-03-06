Iditarod race across Alaska
Mats Pettersson's lead dogs wait at the start line during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod dog sled race in Anchorage, Alaska, March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Lars Monsen greets the crowd as he races down 4th Avenue during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod race. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Sayonara and musher Dave Delcourt prepare for the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Tara Cicatello's team rounds the corner of 4th and Cordova during the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Urine samples are collected during the ceremonial start of the race. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Martha Dobson, a volunteer for the P-Team, collects urine samples. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Dogs from Katherine Keith's team are seen at the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Shaynee Traska's team waits to unload. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
A dog from Jim Lanier's team is seen during preparations. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Musher Tim Muto's team starts with breakfast before the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Kristy Berington's team during the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Four-time champion Jeff King at the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Next Slideshows
Taiwan's festival of firecrackers
Revelers wearing makeshift safety gear believe being hit by rockets will bring them luck in the year to come.
Mourning Billy Graham
Family and followers remember the American evangelist and counselor to presidents.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Habanos in Havana
From the field to the factory during the annual Habanos cigar festival in Cuba.
MORE IN PICTURES
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency
Sri Lanka declared a nationwide state of emergency for 10 days to stop the spread of communal violence after clashes erupted between majority Buddhists and members of the minority Muslim community.
Oscars red carpet
Fashion highlights from the 2018 Academy Awards.
Aid convoy forced to leave Syria's Ghouta
Aid trucks reach Syria's eastern Ghouta region for the first time since the start of one of the war's deadliest assaults, but pulled out of Douma after shelling started without fully unloading supplies during a nine-hour stay.
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Clashes before Richard Spencer's speech in Michigan
A least a dozen people were arrested after supporters of Richard Spencer clashed with protesters outside a Michigan college campus where the white nationalist was scheduled to speak.
Oscars after-parties
Celebrating after the Academy Awards at the Governors Ball and the Vanity Fair party.
March4Women in London
Thousands call for equality during the March4Women rally in London.
Best of the Oscars
Memorable moments from the 2018 Academy Awards.
Inside the Extreme Masters of eSports
Teams battle it out playing the video games Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and StarCraft II as they try to win a portion of the $500,000 prize pool.