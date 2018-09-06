Idlib residents prepare for battle

A girl is seen at a makeshift shelter in an underground cave in Idlib. Nevertheless, seven years of grinding war have taught Ahmad to be prepared. His family is currently expanding a damp dugout they have been digging and sheltering in from strikes...more

A girl is seen at a makeshift shelter in an underground cave in Idlib. Nevertheless, seven years of grinding war have taught Ahmad to be prepared. His family is currently expanding a damp dugout they have been digging and sheltering in from strikes for the past five years, stocking it with food. "We have been digging in the earth for two months non-stop, me, my wife and children," he said. "This cave is now our protection. We cleaned it recently after it had been neglected for a long time." REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

