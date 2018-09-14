Edition:
Ig Nobel Prizes

Nobel laureates (L-R) Eric Maskin (2007 Economics), Wolfgang Ketterle (2011 Physics) and Michael Rosbash (2017 Medicine) participate in the 28th First Annual Ig Nobel Awards ceremony at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Nobel laureates (L-R) Eric Maskin (2007 Economics), Wolfgang Ketterle (2011 Physics) and Michael Rosbash (2017 Medicine) participate in the 28th First Annual Ig Nobel Awards ceremony at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, September 13, 2018.

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
September 13, 2018.
Akira Horiuchi (R) of Japan demonstrates the research that led to the Ig Nobel for Medical Education for his medical report "Colonoscopy in the Sitting Position: Lessons learned from Self-Colonoscopy". REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Akira Horiuchi (R) of Japan demonstrates the research that led to the Ig Nobel for Medical Education for his medical report "Colonoscopy in the Sitting Position: Lessons learned from Self-Colonoscopy".

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
September 13, 2018.
Akira Horiuchi of Japan accepts the Ig Nobel for Medical Education for his medical report "Colonoscopy in the Sitting Position: Lessons learned from Self-Colonoscopy". REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Akira Horiuchi of Japan accepts the Ig Nobel for Medical Education for his medical report "Colonoscopy in the Sitting Position: Lessons learned from Self-Colonoscopy".

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
September 13, 2018.
Master of Ceremonies Marc Abrahams holds up an Ig Nobel prize. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Master of Ceremonies Marc Abrahams holds up an Ig Nobel prize.

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
September 13, 2018.
Nobel laureates (L-R) Eric Maskin (2007 Economics), Wolfgang Ketterle (2011 Physics) and Michael Rosbash (2017 Medicine) participate in the 28th First Annual Ig Nobel Awards ceremony. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Nobel laureates (L-R) Eric Maskin (2007 Economics), Wolfgang Ketterle (2011 Physics) and Michael Rosbash (2017 Medicine) participate in the 28th First Annual Ig Nobel Awards ceremony.

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
September 13, 2018.
A teddy bear is released in memory of the late 1998 Ig Nobel Award winner Troy Hurtubise. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A teddy bear is released in memory of the late 1998 Ig Nobel Award winner Troy Hurtubise.

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
September 13, 2018.
The Boston Squeezebox Ensemble welcomes the audience. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Boston Squeezebox Ensemble welcomes the audience.

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
September 13, 2018.
Akira Horiuchi (R) of Japan demonstrates the research that led to the Ig Nobel for Medical Education for his medical report "Colonoscopy in the Sitting Position: Lessons learned from Self-Colonoscopy". REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Akira Horiuchi (R) of Japan demonstrates the research that led to the Ig Nobel for Medical Education for his medical report "Colonoscopy in the Sitting Position: Lessons learned from Self-Colonoscopy".

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
September 13, 2018.
Master of Ceremonies Marc Abrahams takes the stage. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Master of Ceremonies Marc Abrahams takes the stage.

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
September 13, 2018.
David Wartinger is interrupted by "Miss Sweetie Poo" Dorothea Hartig (R) while accepting the Ig Nobel prize for Medicine for "using roller coaster rides to try to hasten the passage of kidney stones". REUTERS/Brian Snyder

David Wartinger is interrupted by "Miss Sweetie Poo" Dorothea Hartig (R) while accepting the Ig Nobel prize for Medicine for "using roller coaster rides to try to hasten the passage of kidney stones".

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
September 13, 2018.
Researchers accept the Ig Nobel prize for Biology for "demonstrating that wine experts can reliably identify, by smell, the presence of a single fly in a glass of wine". REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Researchers accept the Ig Nobel prize for Biology for "demonstrating that wine experts can reliably identify, by smell, the presence of a single fly in a glass of wine".

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
September 13, 2018.
