Ig Nobel Prizes
Nobel laureates (L-R) Eric Maskin (2007 Economics), Wolfgang Ketterle (2011 Physics) and Michael Rosbash (2017 Medicine) participate in the 28th First Annual Ig Nobel Awards ceremony at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, September 13,...more
Akira Horiuchi (R) of Japan demonstrates the research that led to the Ig Nobel for Medical Education for his medical report "Colonoscopy in the Sitting Position: Lessons learned from Self-Colonoscopy". REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Akira Horiuchi of Japan accepts the Ig Nobel for Medical Education for his medical report "Colonoscopy in the Sitting Position: Lessons learned from Self-Colonoscopy". REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Master of Ceremonies Marc Abrahams holds up an Ig Nobel prize. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Nobel laureates (L-R) Eric Maskin (2007 Economics), Wolfgang Ketterle (2011 Physics) and Michael Rosbash (2017 Medicine) participate in the 28th First Annual Ig Nobel Awards ceremony. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A teddy bear is released in memory of the late 1998 Ig Nobel Award winner Troy Hurtubise. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Boston Squeezebox Ensemble welcomes the audience. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Akira Horiuchi (R) of Japan demonstrates the research that led to the Ig Nobel for Medical Education for his medical report "Colonoscopy in the Sitting Position: Lessons learned from Self-Colonoscopy". REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Master of Ceremonies Marc Abrahams takes the stage. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
David Wartinger is interrupted by "Miss Sweetie Poo" Dorothea Hartig (R) while accepting the Ig Nobel prize for Medicine for "using roller coaster rides to try to hasten the passage of kidney stones". REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Researchers accept the Ig Nobel prize for Biology for "demonstrating that wine experts can reliably identify, by smell, the presence of a single fly in a glass of wine". REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Thousands of birds flock to British estuary
Thousands of wading birds converge on The Wash estuary during the month's highest tides in Norfolk, Britain.
Charlie Chaplin of Afghanistan
Karim Asir, who performs as Charlie Chaplin in Afghanistan, says he has witnessed suicide attacks, explosions and threats from hardline Islamic militant groups,...
Usain Bolt in zero gravity
Retired sprinter Usain Bolt takes to the skies for a zero-gravity flight over France.
Ballet in the street
Classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets of Mexico City at traffic lights, in an effort to highlight the city's fine arts in public spaces.
MORE IN PICTURES
London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Hurricane Florence strikes Carolinas
Flooding from Hurricane Florence swept across the Carolinas as the massive storm made landfall, threatening record rainfall and leaving scores trapped by rising waters and thousands without power.
Gas explosions drive thousands from homes in Boston suburbs
Some 8,000 people were prevented from returning home in Boston suburbs as investigators scrambled to find out the cause of dozens of gas explosions that killed at least one person and injured about 12 more.
Cuomo beats Nixon in New York primary
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo turned back an aggressive challenge from actress and activist Cynthia Nixon in the race for the Democratic nomination for November's general election.
German police clear protesters from ancient forest
German riot police clear environmental activists from treehouses in an ancient forest, dismantling a protest camp set up five years ago to block a coal mining project.
Hurricane Florence barrels towards Carolinas
Beach communities in North and South Carolina emptied out before the arrival of Hurricane Florence, a slow-moving tempest that forecasters warned would cause catastrophic flooding across a wide swath of the U.S. southeast.
Thousands of birds flock to British estuary
Thousands of wading birds converge on The Wash estuary during the month's highest tides in Norfolk, Britain.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.