iHeartRadio Music Awards
Cardi B performs "No Limit". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Charlie Puth performs "How Long". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cardi B accepts the Best New Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chance the Rapper. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
N.E.R.D. performs "Lemon". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shaun White. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
DJ Khaled accepts the Hip Hop Song of the Year from Sean Diddy Combs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bon Jovi performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paris Hilton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
G-Eazy and Halsey. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Camila Cabello performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jenna Dewan Tatum and Eve. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dustin Lynch and Isla Fisher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Adam Levine of Maroon 5. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Chainsmokers accept the Best Collaboration award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Marshmello and Adam DeVine. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show hosts Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cardi B performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chance the Rapper with the Innovator Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
