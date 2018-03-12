Edition:
Pictures | Mon Mar 12, 2018 | 12:30pm EDT

iHeartRadio Music Awards

Cardi B performs "No Limit". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Charlie Puth performs "How Long". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Cardi B accepts the Best New Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Chance the Rapper. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
N.E.R.D. performs "Lemon". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Shaun White. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
DJ Khaled accepts the Hip Hop Song of the Year from Sean Diddy Combs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Bon Jovi performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Paris Hilton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
G-Eazy and Halsey. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Camila Cabello performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Jenna Dewan Tatum and Eve. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Dustin Lynch and Isla Fisher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Adam Levine of Maroon 5. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
The Chainsmokers accept the Best Collaboration award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Marshmello and Adam DeVine. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Show hosts Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Cardi B performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Chance the Rapper with the Innovator Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Mark Hamill gets a star

Next Slideshows

Actor Mark Hamill is awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Mar 08 2018
Oscars red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 2018 Academy Awards.

Mar 06 2018
Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Mar 06 2018
Oscars after-parties

Celebrating after the Academy Awards at the Governors Ball and the Vanity Fair party.

Mar 05 2018

Juniper Cobra military exercises

U.S. and Israeli soldiers participate in Juniper Cobra, a U.S.-Israeli joint air defense exercise, in Zeelim, southern Israel.

Thousands of shoes cover Capitol Hill lawn

Activists install 7,000 shoes on Capitol Hill, saying the installation represents the number of lives lost since the shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown.

Cheltenham festival

The races and the fashion at Britain's annual Cheltenham horse racing festival.

Best of the Paralympics

Our top photos from the Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson fired

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been fired, after being publicly undercut by President Donald Trump numerous times.

Pennsylvania prepares for House special election

Republican Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb face off in a special election on March 13 to replace Republican Tim Murphy, who resigned in October in a sex scandal.

Helicopter crashes in New York's East River

A firefighter and a videographer from Texas and an Argentine tourist were among the five passengers killed when a sightseeing helicopter crashed into New York City's East River, with only the pilot surviving.

Russian double agent poisoned in Britain

British authorities investigate the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter with military-grade nerve agent in Salisbury.

Testing Trump's border wall

Tourists visit eight prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico, which is being built and tested in San Diego.

