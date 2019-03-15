Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 15, 2019 | 2:35pm EDT

iHeartRadio Music Awards

Singers Kacey Musgraves and Chris Martin perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singers Kacey Musgraves and Chris Martin perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Singers Kacey Musgraves and Chris Martin perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 20
Singer Garth Brooks and actor Chris Pratt. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Garth Brooks and actor Chris Pratt. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Singer Garth Brooks and actor Chris Pratt. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 20
Halsey performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Halsey performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Halsey performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 20
Singer Taylor Swift receives the Tour of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Taylor Swift receives the Tour of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Singer Taylor Swift receives the Tour of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 20
Singer John Legend performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer John Legend performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Singer John Legend performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 20
Singer Alicia Keys performs with her son Egypt. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Alicia Keys performs with her son Egypt. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Singer Alicia Keys performs with her son Egypt. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 20
Backstreet Boys performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Backstreet Boys performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Backstreet Boys performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 20
Singers Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey receive the Song of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singers Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey receive the Song of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Singers Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey receive the Song of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 20
DJ Marshmello and Lauv perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

DJ Marshmello and Lauv perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
DJ Marshmello and Lauv perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 20
Actor Jamie Foxx presents next to host T-Pain in a costume. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Jamie Foxx presents next to host T-Pain in a costume. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Actor Jamie Foxx presents next to host T-Pain in a costume. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 20
Singer Ella Mai performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Ella Mai performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Singer Ella Mai performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 20
Rapper Pharrell Williams presents. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rapper Pharrell Williams presents. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Rapper Pharrell Williams presents. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 20
Singer Halsey receives the Fangirls Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Halsey receives the Fangirls Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Singer Halsey receives the Fangirls Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 20
Singer John Legend performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer John Legend performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Singer John Legend performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 20
5 Seconds of Summer receive the Best Duo or Group of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

5 Seconds of Summer receive the Best Duo or Group of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
5 Seconds of Summer receive the Best Duo or Group of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 20
Actors Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx present. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actors Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx present. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Actors Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx present. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 20
Singers Katy Perry and Zedd present. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singers Katy Perry and Zedd present. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Singers Katy Perry and Zedd present. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 20
Backstreet Boys perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Backstreet Boys perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Backstreet Boys perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 20
Singer Alicia Keys receives the iHeartRadio Innovator Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Alicia Keys receives the iHeartRadio Innovator Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Singer Alicia Keys receives the iHeartRadio Innovator Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 20
Singer Kacey Musgraves performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Kacey Musgraves performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Singer Kacey Musgraves performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Duchess of style

Duchess of style

Next Slideshows

Duchess of style

Duchess of style

Fashion from Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Mar 12 2019
Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Our collection of celebrity booking photos.

Mar 12 2019
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Mar 05 2019
'Captain Marvel' premiere

'Captain Marvel' premiere

Brie Larson poses with fans at the premiere for "Captain Marvel" in Los Angeles.

Mar 05 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Shootings at New Zealand mosques

Shootings at New Zealand mosques

At least one gunman killed 49 people and wounded more than 20 during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country's worst ever mass shooting.

Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Iowa

Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Iowa

Beto O'Rourke made his debut as a Democratic presidential candidate, betting his optimistic economic message, liberal immigration policies and fame gained in a failed bid for the U.S. Senate last year will net him the party's 2020 nomination.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Drag kid of Brooklyn

Drag kid of Brooklyn

Eleven-year-old LGBT activist and runway model Desmond Napoles, also known as 'Desmond is Amazing', wants to inspire children to be themselves.

Children pulled from Nigeria building collapse

Children pulled from Nigeria building collapse

A four-story building containing a primary school, shops and homes collapses in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.

Families mourn Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Families mourn Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Some relatives made the painful trip to the crash scene where 157 people from 35 nations were killed after take-off from Addis Ababa.

In the Dalai Lama's homeland

In the Dalai Lama's homeland

Scenes from the Tibetan plateau in Qinghai province, six decades after the Dalai Lama fled into exile.

Desperate Venezuelans search for water

Desperate Venezuelans search for water

As Venezuela's worst blackout on record drags on, residents are seeking potable water in places they would not have imagined: sewage pipes, underground water mains and open streams.

Duchess of style

Duchess of style

Fashion from Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast