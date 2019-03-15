iHeartRadio Music Awards
Singers Kacey Musgraves and Chris Martin perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Garth Brooks and actor Chris Pratt. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Halsey performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Taylor Swift receives the Tour of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer John Legend performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Alicia Keys performs with her son Egypt. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Backstreet Boys performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singers Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey receive the Song of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
DJ Marshmello and Lauv perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jamie Foxx presents next to host T-Pain in a costume. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Ella Mai performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rapper Pharrell Williams presents. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Halsey receives the Fangirls Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer John Legend performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
5 Seconds of Summer receive the Best Duo or Group of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx present. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singers Katy Perry and Zedd present. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Backstreet Boys perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Alicia Keys receives the iHeartRadio Innovator Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Kacey Musgraves performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
