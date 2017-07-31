Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 31, 2017 | 2:00pm EDT

Imagining the Los Angeles Olympics

MA Los Angeles' Olympic bid committee rendering shows how mountain biking at Frank G Bonelli Park would look like after receiving an Olympics-style makeover. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

MA Los Angeles' Olympic bid committee rendering shows how mountain biking at Frank G Bonelli Park would look like after receiving an Olympics-style makeover. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
MA Los Angeles' Olympic bid committee rendering shows how mountain biking at Frank G Bonelli Park would look like after receiving an Olympics-style makeover. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 10
Beach volleyball at Santa Monica beach. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Beach volleyball at Santa Monica beach. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Beach volleyball at Santa Monica beach. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 10
Paralympic archery at L.A. Stadum at Hollywood Park. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Paralympic archery at L.A. Stadum at Hollywood Park. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Paralympic archery at L.A. Stadum at Hollywood Park. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 10
Gymnastics at the Forum. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Gymnastics at the Forum. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Gymnastics at the Forum. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 10
L.A. Stadium at Hollywood Park. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

L.A. Stadium at Hollywood Park. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
L.A. Stadium at Hollywood Park. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 10
The UCLA campus. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

The UCLA campus. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
The UCLA campus. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 10
Volleyball at the Honda Center. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Volleyball at the Honda Center. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Volleyball at the Honda Center. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 10
Soccer at Rose Bowl Stadium. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Soccer at Rose Bowl Stadium. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Soccer at Rose Bowl Stadium. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 10
Golf at Riviera County Club. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Golf at Riviera County Club. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Golf at Riviera County Club. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 10
UCLA Pauley Pavillion. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

UCLA Pauley Pavillion. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
UCLA Pauley Pavillion. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
World Aquatics Championships

World Aquatics Championships

Next Slideshows

World Aquatics Championships

World Aquatics Championships

Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Jul 31 2017
Russia's Navy Day parade

Russia's Navy Day parade

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg.

Jul 31 2017
Battle for Raqqa

Battle for Raqqa

Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.

Jul 31 2017
The president's people

The president's people

As reports of infighting plague the White House, a look at President Trump's inner circle of staff and advisers.

Jul 28 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

Protests over Kenya's cancelled election

Protests over Kenya's cancelled election

Opposition protests in Kenya against a looming presidential vote re-run.

Humans of Iran

Humans of Iran

A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast