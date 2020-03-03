Immigration lawyer challenges incumbent Texas Democrat
Democrat Jessica Cisneros gives an interview in Laredo, Texas, October 8, 2019. Cisneros, a progressive immigration attorney from San Antonio, is challenging Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar in a district along the Mexican border. Cisneros has...more
Jessica Cisneros and Henry Cuellar meet for the first time on the campaign trail at the Citrus Parade in Mission, Texas, January 25, 2020. Cisneros interned for Cuellar in 2014, and the congressman later wrote letters to help her get into law school....more
Henry Cuellar waves as cars pass by to remind them to vote for him in the primaries in Laredo, Texas, March 2. As one of the most at-risk Democrats facing a primary, Cuellar has received backing in the contest from traditionally conservative...more
Jessica Cisneros participates in the Citrus Parade in Mission, Texas, January 25. She is one of a half-dozen progressive candidates around the country who are taking on moderate House Democratic incumbents and are backed by Justice Democrats, the...more
Henry Cuellar runs to talk briefly to motorists as they wait in traffic to remind them to vote for him in the primaries in Laredo, Texas, March 2. The divide highlighted in the Texas race echoes a similar battle playing out in the Democratic...more
Jessica Cisneros runs to catch up with her team after introducing herself to attendees at the Citrus Parade in Mission, Texas, January 25. The daughter of Mexican-American immigrants, Cisneros said that residents in the largely Hispanic district,...more
Volunteers Jessica Gonzalez and Denisce Palacios hold Jessica Cisneros' signs in Mission, January 25. Cisneros, who has won Warren's endorsement, embraces left-wing causes such as "Medicare for All," which would replace the current patchwork...more
Volunteers Orlando Ramirez, Paulino Perez, and Mario H. Hinojosa Jr., place signs of siblings campaigning for re-election, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX), Judge Rosie Cuellar and Sheriff Martin Cuellar in Laredo, Texas. Cuellar questions whether taxpayers...more
Henry Cuellar answers emails as volunteers Alexis Garcia, and Charlotte Laracy, press secretary, make phone calls and text voters in Laredo, March 2. Earlier this year, Cuellar voted with Republicans and other moderate Democrats to pass a border aid...more
Jessica Cisneros introduces herself with voters during a meet and greet event in Mission, Texas, October 18. "I haven't had a single person disagree with me on the policies, once you start explaining them," Cisneros said, adding that "Medicare for...more
Henry Cuellar talks to voters Santos Ramos and Javier Zamarripa to remind them to vote for him in the primaries in Laredo, Texas, March 2. Cuellar warns the stances taken by progressives could alienate independent voters. "If we lose the independents...more
Jessica Cisneros campaigns in Laredo, Texas, October 8. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas
Henry Cuellar talks to people passing by to remind them to vote for him in the primaries in Laredo, Texas, March 2. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas
Jessica Cisneros campaigns for a House seat in Laredo, Texas, October 8. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas
Henry Cuellar talks to Marissa Garza, and Alexandra Davila, 16, after they asked him to sponsor their cheerleading team to go to competition while the congressman was reminding people to vote for him in the primaries in Laredo, Texas, March 2....more
Jessica Cisneros introduces herself with Citrus Parade attendees in Mission, Texas, January 25. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas
George A. Martinez, 21, directs Jessica Cisneros to the next house where she will be talking to voters, in Laredo, Texas October 8. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas
Jessica Cisneros campaigns for a House seat in Laredo, Texas, October 8. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas
George A. Martinez, 21, walks to voters' houses with Jessica Cisneros in Laredo, Texas, October 8. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas
Jessica Cisneros campaigns for a House seat in Laredo, Texas, October 8. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas
