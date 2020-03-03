Immigration lawyer challenges incumbent Texas Democrat

Henry Cuellar talks to voters Santos Ramos and Javier Zamarripa to remind them to vote for him in the primaries in Laredo, Texas, March 2. Cuellar warns the stances taken by progressives could alienate independent voters. "If we lose the independents...more

Henry Cuellar talks to voters Santos Ramos and Javier Zamarripa to remind them to vote for him in the primaries in Laredo, Texas, March 2. Cuellar warns the stances taken by progressives could alienate independent voters. "If we lose the independents because we are far left, then that election in November 2020 is going to go in a direction that we don't want," he said in an October interview in Laredo. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas

