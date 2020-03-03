Edition:
Immigration lawyer challenges incumbent Texas Democrat

Democrat Jessica Cisneros gives an interview in Laredo, Texas, October 8, 2019. Cisneros, a progressive immigration attorney from San Antonio, is challenging Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar in a district along the Mexican border. Cisneros has criticized the incumbent as being too moderate and has won the endorsement of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who in 2018 successfully ousted a longtime New York City congressman in a similar insurgent challenge. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
Jessica Cisneros and Henry Cuellar meet for the first time on the campaign trail at the Citrus Parade in Mission, Texas, January 25, 2020. Cisneros interned for Cuellar in 2014, and the congressman later wrote letters to help her get into law school. Now the 26-year-old immigration lawyer is gunning for her former boss' job, saying his values are out of touch with the sprawling south Texas district he has represented for 15 years. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Henry Cuellar waves as cars pass by to remind them to vote for him in the primaries in Laredo, Texas, March 2. As one of the most at-risk Democrats facing a primary, Cuellar has received backing in the contest from traditionally conservative interests, including business groups and an organization funded by the Koch brothers. Cisneros calls Cuellar, an abortion opponent who got an "A" rating from the National Rifle Association, "Trump's favorite Democrat." REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Jessica Cisneros participates in the Citrus Parade in Mission, Texas, January 25. She is one of a half-dozen progressive candidates around the country who are taking on moderate House Democratic incumbents and are backed by Justice Democrats, the same political action committee that last year helped launch Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's political career. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Henry Cuellar runs to talk briefly to motorists as they wait in traffic to remind them to vote for him in the primaries in Laredo, Texas, March 2. The divide highlighted in the Texas race echoes a similar battle playing out in the Democratic presidential nominating contest, where moderates led by Joe Biden tussle with progressives Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders over the vision for the party. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Jessica Cisneros runs to catch up with her team after introducing herself to attendees at the Citrus Parade in Mission, Texas, January 25. The daughter of Mexican-American immigrants, Cisneros said that residents in the largely Hispanic district, which is centered in Laredo and stretches from the San Antonio suburbs to the U.S.-Mexico border, are warming to liberal policies. Democrat Hillary Clinton won the district in the 2016 presidential race by 20 percentage points. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Volunteers Jessica Gonzalez and Denisce Palacios hold Jessica Cisneros' signs in Mission, January 25. Cisneros, who has won Warren's endorsement, embraces left-wing causes such as "Medicare for All," which would replace the current patchwork healthcare structure with a single-payer system, and the "Green New Deal" that would eliminate U.S. greenhouse gas emissions within a decade. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Volunteers Orlando Ramirez, Paulino Perez, and Mario H. Hinojosa Jr., place signs of siblings campaigning for re-election, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX), Judge Rosie Cuellar and Sheriff Martin Cuellar in Laredo, Texas. Cuellar questions whether taxpayers can afford a far-reaching healthcare program like "Medicare for All." He doubts south Texas voters would favor the Green New Deal, saying thousands of jobs in the area depend on the oil and gas industry. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Henry Cuellar answers emails as volunteers Alexis Garcia, and Charlotte Laracy, press secretary, make phone calls and text voters in Laredo, March 2. Earlier this year, Cuellar voted with Republicans and other moderate Democrats to pass a border aid package without the additional protections for migrant children that liberals had sought. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Jessica Cisneros introduces herself with voters during a meet and greet event in Mission, Texas, October 18. "I haven't had a single person disagree with me on the policies, once you start explaining them," Cisneros said, adding that "Medicare for All" resonates in a place where many people go into Mexico for cheaper medical care. The district's poverty rate is nearly double the national average. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Henry Cuellar talks to voters Santos Ramos and Javier Zamarripa to remind them to vote for him in the primaries in Laredo, Texas, March 2. Cuellar warns the stances taken by progressives could alienate independent voters. "If we lose the independents because we are far left, then that election in November 2020 is going to go in a direction that we don't want," he said in an October interview in Laredo. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Jessica Cisneros campaigns in Laredo, Texas, October 8. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
Henry Cuellar talks to people passing by to remind them to vote for him in the primaries in Laredo, Texas, March 2. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Jessica Cisneros campaigns for a House seat in Laredo, Texas, October 8. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
Henry Cuellar talks to Marissa Garza, and Alexandra Davila, 16, after they asked him to sponsor their cheerleading team to go to competition while the congressman was reminding people to vote for him in the primaries in Laredo, Texas, March 2. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Jessica Cisneros introduces herself with Citrus Parade attendees in Mission, Texas, January 25. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
George A. Martinez, 21, directs Jessica Cisneros to the next house where she will be talking to voters, in Laredo, Texas October 8. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
Jessica Cisneros campaigns for a House seat in Laredo, Texas, October 8. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
George A. Martinez, 21, walks to voters' houses with Jessica Cisneros in Laredo, Texas, October 8. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
Jessica Cisneros campaigns for a House seat in Laredo, Texas, October 8. REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
