Immunized pilgrims gather for haj as COVID restrictions limit numbers
Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage as the country barred worshippers from abroad for a second year running due to the coronavirus pandemic, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July...more
Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage as the country barred worshippers from abroad for a second year running due to the coronavirus pandemic, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July...more
A Muslim pilgrim on a wheelchair is pushed as other pilgrims walk on the plain of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage as the country barred worshippers from abroad for a second year running due to the coronavirus pandemic, outside the holy city...more
Muslim pilgrims pray at Namira Mosque on the plain of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage as the country barred worshippers from abroad for a second year running due to the coronavirus pandemic, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July...more
A Muslim pilgrim prays on Mount Mercy on the plain of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage as the country barred worshippers from abroad for a second year running due to the coronavirus pandemic, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July...more
Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage as the country barred worshippers from abroad for a second year running due to the coronavirus, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 19, 2021....more
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plain of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage as the country barred worshippers from abroad for a second year running due to the coronavirus, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 19, 2021....more
Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage as the country barred worshippers from abroad for a second year running due to the coronavirus, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 19, 2021....more
Muslim pilgrims pray at the plain of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Muslim pilgrims walk on the plain of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage as the country barred worshippers from abroad for a second year running due to the coronavirus pandemic, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 19, 2021....more
A Muslim pilgrim uses his mobile phone at the plain of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage as the country barred worshippers from abroad for a second year running due to the coronavirus, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 19, 2021....more
Muslim pilgrims pray at Namira Mosque on the plain of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 19, 2021. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A Muslim pilgrim prays at the plain of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
A Muslim pilgrim prays on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage as the country barred worshippers from abroad for a second year running due to the coronavirus, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 19, 2021....more
Muslim pilgrims pray at Namira Mosque on the plain of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 19, 2021. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A Muslim pilgrim prays at the plain of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
