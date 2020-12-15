In Chicago, a community mourns a grandmother lost to COVID-19
Florence Bolton, a COVID-19 patient on Dec. 2, is seen in an open casket at her viewing at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 9, 2020. On the day Florence passed away, 2,811 people died of probable...more
On Dec. 1, 2020, at 4:40 p.m., Roseland Community Hospital nurse Alma Abad entered the isolation room of COVID-19 patient Florence Bolton with an iPad donated to the hospital to allow the sick to communicate with their families. REUTERS/Shannon...more
Florence lay on her intensive care bed, covered in blankets. Her grandchildren, Sammie Michael Dent, Jr., and Tamara Tucker, watched as the nurse took off their grandmother's ventilator and brought the tablet near to her face. "Hello, Grandma!" they...more
Less than 24 hours later, Florence Bolton, 86, was pronounced dead. So beloved was she in her local community that a church of which she had been a member from 1974 until it closed last year was reopened for her funeral. At her eulogy, the former...more
Florence Bolton had been married for over 60 years to Raymond Dewitt Bolton Sr. They lived together in the Roseland community on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois. Physically active for most of her life, she enjoyed running 5ks when younger and...more
Florence and Raymond (pictured being pushed in his wheelchair by her open casket) were the first African-American couple to join the previously all-white Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in 1974. Florence taught Special Education in the Chicago Board...more
To her family and friends, she was the matriarch that had suffered through hard times in the South Side but always had time to lend an ear or a hand. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The first sign that something was not right was when grandson Sammie Michael Dent, Jr. (pictured), noticed Grandma not looking well and asked if she wanted to take an aspirin. She replied, "I want to go to the hospital, I have a pain in the back of...more
Through November, Florence continued to feel unwell. On Nov. 27 Sammie called an ambulance and she was transported to Roseland Community, where she tested positive for the coronavirus. On Dec. 9, Florence Bolton's funeral was held. REUTERS/Shannon...more
Mary J. Lovett leaves the viewing for Florence. State regulations to stop the spread of the coronavirus meant the viewing and attendance were sparse. In normal times, there would have been people in lines out the doors waiting to pay their...more
"My phone has been ringing off the hook with people expressing their condolences," said Sammie (pictured walking to her hearse outside the church). REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A small group of close family and friends were present at the graveside as she was laid to rest. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, which had been closed since July 2019 following years of economic troubles and a dwindling congregation, was reopened again just for Florence's funeral. Pastor Steve Warren (pictured), who grew up on the South...more
"Last night, I had to dress the altar for the last time; this congregation ceased to exist in July," he said. "It came to my mind that I'm doing it for the woman and the couple that were the very first Black family in this congregation. And the first...more
The casket for Florence Bolton is moved after her funeral at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Florence's grandson Sammie Michael Dent, Jr. carries her casket into Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rhonda Vassel, 57, looks down through the hearse of Florence Bolton after her funeral. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The casket for Florence Bolton is moved after her funeral. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Pastor Matthew Schettler of Resurrection Lutheran Church lays his hand on Florence's casket during her burial at Washington Memory Gardens in Homewood, Illinois. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Tamara Tucker throws a rose on the casket of her grandmother Florence Bolton. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
