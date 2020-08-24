Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 24, 2020 | 5:34pm EDT

In China, Trump wax statue maker feels effect of coronavirus

A technician works on a wax figure of U.S. President Donald Trump at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts, following the global outbreak of the coronavirus, in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. For Zeng Sheng, the manager at Shanghai Maiyi Arts, this autumn should have been a boon for business: with the U.S. presidential election, demand for the centre's wax replicas of Donald Trump should have been off the charts. Instead, the spread of the coronavirus has halted new orders and stalled overseas travel, including to and from the United States. He is now holding off on producing a replica of Joe Biden. REUTERS/Aly Song

A technician works on a wax figure of U.S. President Donald Trump at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts, following the global outbreak of the coronavirus, in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. For Zeng Sheng, the manager at Shanghai Maiyi Arts, this...more

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A technician works on a wax figure of U.S. President Donald Trump at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts, following the global outbreak of the coronavirus, in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. For Zeng Sheng, the manager at Shanghai Maiyi Arts, this autumn should have been a boon for business: with the U.S. presidential election, demand for the centre's wax replicas of Donald Trump should have been off the charts. Instead, the spread of the coronavirus has halted new orders and stalled overseas travel, including to and from the United States. He is now holding off on producing a replica of Joe Biden. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
1 / 16
A technician demonstrates for the camera the assembling of a wax figure of President Trump at a wax museum of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. Shanghay Maiyi Arts was founded in 2012 as a manufacturer and supplier of wax figures. Located in the outskirts of Shanghai, about an hour's drive from the city centre, its exhibition hall also doubles as makeshift museum, where guests can pose next to replicas of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, martial arts star Jackie Chan, and others. Zeng says that by 2019, the company was shipping up to 700 figures annually to customers, with about one-third going overseas. REUTERS/Aly Song

A technician demonstrates for the camera the assembling of a wax figure of President Trump at a wax museum of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. Shanghay Maiyi Arts was founded in 2012 as a manufacturer and supplier of wax...more

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A technician demonstrates for the camera the assembling of a wax figure of President Trump at a wax museum of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. Shanghay Maiyi Arts was founded in 2012 as a manufacturer and supplier of wax figures. Located in the outskirts of Shanghai, about an hour's drive from the city centre, its exhibition hall also doubles as makeshift museum, where guests can pose next to replicas of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, martial arts star Jackie Chan, and others. Zeng says that by 2019, the company was shipping up to 700 figures annually to customers, with about one-third going overseas. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
2 / 16
A technician works on a wax figure of President Trump at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. Zeng says that the hardest part of making a replica is the face. It can take a month alone to design and sculpt perfect features. The company uses specialists to make a replica's hair and clothing. It can take three months to bring a figure to fruition, from start to finish. REUTERS/Aly Song

A technician works on a wax figure of President Trump at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. Zeng says that the hardest part of making a replica is the face. It can take a month alone to design and sculpt perfect...more

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A technician works on a wax figure of President Trump at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. Zeng says that the hardest part of making a replica is the face. It can take a month alone to design and sculpt perfect features. The company uses specialists to make a replica's hair and clothing. It can take three months to bring a figure to fruition, from start to finish. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
3 / 16
A wax figure of President Trump is seen at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. Although Trump is the company's best-selling model in the United States, in China, the top seller is something closer to home: a replica of a security guard, asleep and slumped in a chair, brings in the most orders. Last year the shop produced 16 Trump wax statues, six of which went abroad. REUTERS/Aly Song

A wax figure of President Trump is seen at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. Although Trump is the company's best-selling model in the United States, in China, the top seller is something closer to home: a replica...more

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A wax figure of President Trump is seen at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. Although Trump is the company's best-selling model in the United States, in China, the top seller is something closer to home: a replica of a security guard, asleep and slumped in a chair, brings in the most orders. Last year the shop produced 16 Trump wax statues, six of which went abroad. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
4 / 16
A wax figure of Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen covered in plastic at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

A wax figure of Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen covered in plastic at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A wax figure of Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen covered in plastic at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
5 / 16
Technicians carry a wax figure at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Technicians carry a wax figure at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Technicians carry a wax figure at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
6 / 16
A technician holds a wax figure of President Trump at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

A technician holds a wax figure of President Trump at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A technician holds a wax figure of President Trump at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
7 / 16
A wax figure of President Trump is seen on a black cloth at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

A wax figure of President Trump is seen on a black cloth at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A wax figure of President Trump is seen on a black cloth at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
8 / 16
A technician works on a wax figure at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

A technician works on a wax figure at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A technician works on a wax figure at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
9 / 16
A wax figure of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is seen covered in plastic at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

A wax figure of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is seen covered in plastic at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A wax figure of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is seen covered in plastic at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
10 / 16
A technician works on a wax figure at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

A technician works on a wax figure at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A technician works on a wax figure at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
11 / 16
A wax figure of U.S. President Donald Trump is seen at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

A wax figure of U.S. President Donald Trump is seen at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A wax figure of U.S. President Donald Trump is seen at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
12 / 16
Heads of wax figures are seen at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Heads of wax figures are seen at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Heads of wax figures are seen at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
13 / 16
The head of a wax figure of President Trump is seen on a chair, before the figure is assembled for a media demonstration, at a wax museum of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

The head of a wax figure of President Trump is seen on a chair, before the figure is assembled for a media demonstration, at a wax museum of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
The head of a wax figure of President Trump is seen on a chair, before the figure is assembled for a media demonstration, at a wax museum of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
14 / 16
A technician demonstrates for the camera the assembling of a wax figure of President Trump at a wax museum of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

A technician demonstrates for the camera the assembling of a wax figure of President Trump at a wax museum of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A technician demonstrates for the camera the assembling of a wax figure of President Trump at a wax museum of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
15 / 16
Wax figures of President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are displayed at a wax museum of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wax figures of President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are displayed at a wax museum of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Wax figures of President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are displayed at a wax museum of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Sunny fields of sunflowers

Sunny fields of sunflowers

Next Slideshows

Sunny fields of sunflowers

Sunny fields of sunflowers

Cheerful views of towering golden blooms around the world.

Aug 21 2020
Portfolio of work: Andrew Winning

Portfolio of work: Andrew Winning

Photographer and editor with Reuters for 22 years, Andrew Winning has died of brain cancer at the age of 49. Andrew joined Reuters in 1996 as chief photographer...

Aug 06 2020
Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aug 06 2020
Lavender fields draw selfie-seeking visitors

Lavender fields draw selfie-seeking visitors

Visitors line up the perfect picture of purple at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain.

Aug 04 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Russia's military expo

Russia's military expo

Russia shows off tanks, guns and other weaponry at the large-scale international military-technical forum Army-2020 in Moscow.

Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets again

Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets again

Tens of thousands of protesters demanding Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko step down defied a warning from the military and flooded into Minsk on the weekend.

Marking one year since the death of Elijah McClain

Marking one year since the death of Elijah McClain

People commemorate the one-year anniversary of the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after being placed in a chokehold by police in Aurora, Colorado.

Clashes between rival groups of demonstrators in Portland

Clashes between rival groups of demonstrators in Portland

Portland police said they arrested 14 people following violent clashes between rival groups of demonstrators that roiled the downtown area on the weekend.

Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

Against the backdrop of a pandemic, an ensuing recession and Trump's erosion in the polls, Republicans kick off a partly virtual, partly in-person extravaganza studded with Trump family members that features the president speaking every night even as protesters target the convention site.

Tropical Storm Laura batters Caribbean

Tropical Storm Laura batters Caribbean

Tropical Storm Laura strikes the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba.

Protesters and police clash ahead of Republican National Convention

Protesters and police clash ahead of Republican National Convention

Protests opposing U.S. President Donald Trump took to the streets of Charlotte, North Carolina, for a third straight night ahead of this week's Republican National Convention, where Trump will be nominated for a second term.

Lightning-sparked fires rage across California

Lightning-sparked fires rage across California

Two dozen major fires, which were ignited by lightning from dry thunderstorms across Northern and Central California over the past week, have killed at least six people and destroyed some 700 homes and other structures.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast