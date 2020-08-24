In China, Trump wax statue maker feels effect of coronavirus

A technician works on a wax figure of U.S. President Donald Trump at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts, following the global outbreak of the coronavirus, in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. For Zeng Sheng, the manager at Shanghai Maiyi Arts, this autumn should have been a boon for business: with the U.S. presidential election, demand for the centre's wax replicas of Donald Trump should have been off the charts. Instead, the spread of the coronavirus has halted new orders and stalled overseas travel, including to and from the United States. He is now holding off on producing a replica of Joe Biden. REUTERS/Aly Song

