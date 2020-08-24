In China, Trump wax statue maker feels effect of coronavirus
A technician works on a wax figure of U.S. President Donald Trump at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts, following the global outbreak of the coronavirus, in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. For Zeng Sheng, the manager at Shanghai Maiyi Arts, this...more
A technician demonstrates for the camera the assembling of a wax figure of President Trump at a wax museum of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. Shanghay Maiyi Arts was founded in 2012 as a manufacturer and supplier of wax...more
A technician works on a wax figure of President Trump at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. Zeng says that the hardest part of making a replica is the face. It can take a month alone to design and sculpt perfect...more
A wax figure of President Trump is seen at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. Although Trump is the company's best-selling model in the United States, in China, the top seller is something closer to home: a replica...more
A wax figure of Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen covered in plastic at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Technicians carry a wax figure at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A technician holds a wax figure of President Trump at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A wax figure of President Trump is seen on a black cloth at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A technician works on a wax figure at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A wax figure of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is seen covered in plastic at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A technician works on a wax figure at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A wax figure of U.S. President Donald Trump is seen at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Heads of wax figures are seen at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
The head of a wax figure of President Trump is seen on a chair, before the figure is assembled for a media demonstration, at a wax museum of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A technician demonstrates for the camera the assembling of a wax figure of President Trump at a wax museum of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Wax figures of President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are displayed at a wax museum of Shanghai Maiyi Arts in Shanghai, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
