In crowded Gaza, residents embrace mask-wearing to fight coronavirus
Palestinian children, wearing protective face masks, look out of their damaged home, in the northern Gaza Strip, September 22. The coronavirus may have been slow to reach the sealed-off Gaza Strip, but Palestinians in the densely populated enclave...more
Palestinian groom Tariq Zaanin, 35, walks with his bride on their wedding day in the northern Gaza Strip, September 22. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian man with his children rides his motorcycle by police officers in the northern Gaza Strip, September 22. Police man checkpoints, inspecting vehicles to ensure drivers and passengers wear masks. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians are reflected in a water puddle as they work in a cemetery, which includes victims of the coronavirus, east of Gaza City, September 22. International health officials caution that a wider COVID-19 outbreak in Gaza would be disastrous,...more
Graves are seen at a cemetery, east of Gaza City, September 22. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian man feeds ice cream to his grandson in the northern Gaza Strip, September 22. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A view shows closed shops at the gold market during a lockdown in Gaza City, September 22. Five weeks into an outbreak of COVID-19 among the general population in the territory, restaurants, many shops, schools, mosques and other public facilities...more
People wearing protective face masks have their documents checked by a police officer as they wait to leave the Palestinian Rafah border crossing with Egypt, which was reopened partially, in the southern Gaza Strip, September 28. Citing security...more
A healthcare worker in protective gear collects a swab sample from a girl to be tested for the coronavirus on the staircase of her family's home in Gaza City, September 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian healthcare worker sanitizes the hands of a woman at a mobile clinic in Gaza City, September 23. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians wearing protective face masks ride on a truck in the northern Gaza Strip, September 22. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian woman adjusts the headdress of a bride on her wedding day in the northern Gaza Strip, September 22. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A wheelchair-bound man wearing a protective face mask waits to leave the Palestinian Rafah border crossing with Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip, September 28. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian healthcare workers leave a home after collecting swab samples from a family to be tested for the coronavirus in Gaza City, September 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A staff member stands in a mosque as Friday prayers in holy places are suspended due to the coronavirus, in the northern Gaza Strip, August 28. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
