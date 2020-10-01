In crowded Gaza, residents embrace mask-wearing to fight coronavirus

Palestinian children, wearing protective face masks, look out of their damaged home, in the northern Gaza Strip, September 22. The coronavirus may have been slow to reach the sealed-off Gaza Strip, but Palestinians in the densely populated enclave...more

Palestinian children, wearing protective face masks, look out of their damaged home, in the northern Gaza Strip, September 22. The coronavirus may have been slow to reach the sealed-off Gaza Strip, but Palestinians in the densely populated enclave have been quick to embrace mask-wearing to try to contain its spread. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

