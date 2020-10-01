Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 1, 2020 | 9:53am EDT

In crowded Gaza, residents embrace mask-wearing to fight coronavirus

Palestinian children, wearing protective face masks, look out of their damaged home, in the northern Gaza Strip, September 22. The coronavirus may have been slow to reach the sealed-off Gaza Strip, but Palestinians in the densely populated enclave have been quick to embrace mask-wearing to try to contain its spread. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian children, wearing protective face masks, look out of their damaged home, in the northern Gaza Strip, September 22. The coronavirus may have been slow to reach the sealed-off Gaza Strip, but Palestinians in the densely populated enclave...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
Palestinian children, wearing protective face masks, look out of their damaged home, in the northern Gaza Strip, September 22. The coronavirus may have been slow to reach the sealed-off Gaza Strip, but Palestinians in the densely populated enclave have been quick to embrace mask-wearing to try to contain its spread. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
1 / 15
Palestinian groom Tariq Zaanin, 35, walks with his bride on their wedding day in the northern Gaza Strip, September 22. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian groom Tariq Zaanin, 35, walks with his bride on their wedding day in the northern Gaza Strip, September 22. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
Palestinian groom Tariq Zaanin, 35, walks with his bride on their wedding day in the northern Gaza Strip, September 22. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
2 / 15
A Palestinian man with his children rides his motorcycle by police officers in the northern Gaza Strip, September 22. Police man checkpoints, inspecting vehicles to ensure drivers and passengers wear masks. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian man with his children rides his motorcycle by police officers in the northern Gaza Strip, September 22. Police man checkpoints, inspecting vehicles to ensure drivers and passengers wear masks. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
A Palestinian man with his children rides his motorcycle by police officers in the northern Gaza Strip, September 22. Police man checkpoints, inspecting vehicles to ensure drivers and passengers wear masks. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
3 / 15
Palestinians are reflected in a water puddle as they work in a cemetery, which includes victims of the coronavirus, east of Gaza City, September 22. International health officials caution that a wider COVID-19 outbreak in Gaza would be disastrous, given its under-developed health system and a chronic shortage of medical supplies. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians are reflected in a water puddle as they work in a cemetery, which includes victims of the coronavirus, east of Gaza City, September 22. International health officials caution that a wider COVID-19 outbreak in Gaza would be disastrous,...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
Palestinians are reflected in a water puddle as they work in a cemetery, which includes victims of the coronavirus, east of Gaza City, September 22. International health officials caution that a wider COVID-19 outbreak in Gaza would be disastrous, given its under-developed health system and a chronic shortage of medical supplies. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
4 / 15
Graves are seen at a cemetery, east of Gaza City, September 22. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Graves are seen at a cemetery, east of Gaza City, September 22. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
Graves are seen at a cemetery, east of Gaza City, September 22. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
5 / 15
A Palestinian man feeds ice cream to his grandson in the northern Gaza Strip, September 22. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian man feeds ice cream to his grandson in the northern Gaza Strip, September 22. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
A Palestinian man feeds ice cream to his grandson in the northern Gaza Strip, September 22. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
6 / 15
A view shows closed shops at the gold market during a lockdown in Gaza City, September 22. Five weeks into an outbreak of COVID-19 among the general population in the territory, restaurants, many shops, schools, mosques and other public facilities remain closed, and a night-time curfew is in effect. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A view shows closed shops at the gold market during a lockdown in Gaza City, September 22. Five weeks into an outbreak of COVID-19 among the general population in the territory, restaurants, many shops, schools, mosques and other public facilities...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
A view shows closed shops at the gold market during a lockdown in Gaza City, September 22. Five weeks into an outbreak of COVID-19 among the general population in the territory, restaurants, many shops, schools, mosques and other public facilities remain closed, and a night-time curfew is in effect. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
7 / 15
People wearing protective face masks have their documents checked by a police officer as they wait to leave the Palestinian Rafah border crossing with Egypt, which was reopened partially, in the southern Gaza Strip, September 28. Citing security concerns, Israel and Egypt maintain tight restrictions along the frontier with Gaza, where two million people live under the rule of the Islamist Hamas group. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

People wearing protective face masks have their documents checked by a police officer as they wait to leave the Palestinian Rafah border crossing with Egypt, which was reopened partially, in the southern Gaza Strip, September 28. Citing security...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
People wearing protective face masks have their documents checked by a police officer as they wait to leave the Palestinian Rafah border crossing with Egypt, which was reopened partially, in the southern Gaza Strip, September 28. Citing security concerns, Israel and Egypt maintain tight restrictions along the frontier with Gaza, where two million people live under the rule of the Islamist Hamas group. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
8 / 15
A healthcare worker in protective gear collects a swab sample from a girl to be tested for the coronavirus on the staircase of her family's home in Gaza City, September 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A healthcare worker in protective gear collects a swab sample from a girl to be tested for the coronavirus on the staircase of her family's home in Gaza City, September 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
A healthcare worker in protective gear collects a swab sample from a girl to be tested for the coronavirus on the staircase of her family's home in Gaza City, September 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
9 / 15
A Palestinian healthcare worker sanitizes the hands of a woman at a mobile clinic in Gaza City, September 23. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian healthcare worker sanitizes the hands of a woman at a mobile clinic in Gaza City, September 23. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
A Palestinian healthcare worker sanitizes the hands of a woman at a mobile clinic in Gaza City, September 23. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
10 / 15
Palestinians wearing protective face masks ride on a truck in the northern Gaza Strip, September 22. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians wearing protective face masks ride on a truck in the northern Gaza Strip, September 22. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
Palestinians wearing protective face masks ride on a truck in the northern Gaza Strip, September 22. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
11 / 15
A Palestinian woman adjusts the headdress of a bride on her wedding day in the northern Gaza Strip, September 22. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian woman adjusts the headdress of a bride on her wedding day in the northern Gaza Strip, September 22. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
A Palestinian woman adjusts the headdress of a bride on her wedding day in the northern Gaza Strip, September 22. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
12 / 15
A wheelchair-bound man wearing a protective face mask waits to leave the Palestinian Rafah border crossing with Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip, September 28. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A wheelchair-bound man wearing a protective face mask waits to leave the Palestinian Rafah border crossing with Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip, September 28. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
A wheelchair-bound man wearing a protective face mask waits to leave the Palestinian Rafah border crossing with Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip, September 28. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
13 / 15
Palestinian healthcare workers leave a home after collecting swab samples from a family to be tested for the coronavirus in Gaza City, September 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian healthcare workers leave a home after collecting swab samples from a family to be tested for the coronavirus in Gaza City, September 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
Palestinian healthcare workers leave a home after collecting swab samples from a family to be tested for the coronavirus in Gaza City, September 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
14 / 15
A staff member stands in a mosque as Friday prayers in holy places are suspended due to the coronavirus, in the northern Gaza Strip, August 28. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A staff member stands in a mosque as Friday prayers in holy places are suspended due to the coronavirus, in the northern Gaza Strip, August 28. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
A staff member stands in a mosque as Friday prayers in holy places are suspended due to the coronavirus, in the northern Gaza Strip, August 28. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
How COVID is changing the way we work

How COVID is changing the way we work

Next Slideshows

How COVID is changing the way we work

How COVID is changing the way we work

The future of the world's workplaces and societies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sep 28 2020
Protests across America after Breonna Taylor ruling

Protests across America after Breonna Taylor ruling

Protesters take to the streets across the U.S. after a grand jury ruling in the March killing of Breonna Taylor.

Sep 28 2020
Kenya's Maasai gather for ceremony to turn warriors into elders

Kenya's Maasai gather for ceremony to turn warriors into elders

Around 15,000 men congregated to feast on an estimated 3,000 bulls and 30,000 goats and sheep, in a once-in-a-decade ceremony that transforms them from Moran...

Sep 24 2020
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

The Hassebroek family adapts to life amid COVID-19 in Brooklyn, New York City, the early epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, as the virus continues to spread across...

Sep 22 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the month: September

Photos of the month: September

Our top photos from September 2020.

Fierce clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Fierce clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of firing into each other's territory, far from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, as the worst spate of fighting since the 1990s rages.

Wildfires rampage through California wine country

Wildfires rampage through California wine country

Wildfires have spread across more than 42,000 acres California's Napa and Sonoma counties,

Migrants camp in Bosnia's woods near EU border as weather chills

Migrants camp in Bosnia's woods near EU border as weather chills

As the cold weather sets in, thousands of migrants have been pushed away from town centers and reception camps by the authorities in Bosnia's north-western border area, who complain they cannot endure the burden of the migrant crisis alone.

Biden vs. Trump: The first debate

Biden vs. Trump: The first debate

Joe Biden and Donald Trump face off for the first of three high-stakes presidential debates.

In Pennsylvania coal country, miners forgive Trump for failed revival

In Pennsylvania coal country, miners forgive Trump for failed revival

Scenes from the battleground state of Pennsylvania, where many voters with ties to blue-collar industries continue to support Trump despite failing to deliver the coal renaissance he promised.

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.

How we're adapting to pandemic life

How we're adapting to pandemic life

From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast