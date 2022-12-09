In memoriam: Notable deaths of 2022
Angela Lansbury, 96, the British-born actress whose career spanned eight decades and produced indelible portraits of a wide range of characters from villainesses to sleuths and light comic roles in movies, on stage and on television, "died peacefully...more
Anne Heche, 53, was taken off life support in August, nine days after suffering severe injuries in a fiery car crash. Heche became one half of Hollywood's most famous same-sex couple when she dated comedian and actress Ellen DeGeneres. Against the...more
Takeoff (R), 28, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, a member of the influential, Atlanta-based rap group Migos, was shot and killed at a party held at a Houston bowling alley in early November. Migos rose to fame in 2013 with their breakout...more
Bob Saget, 65, an actor and comedian best known as the jovial dad Danny Tanner on the television sitcom "Full House" and the reboot "Fuller House" was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, in January. In contrast to his wholesome TV image,...more
Olivia Newton-John, 73, who soared to the top of the world's pop music charts in the 1970s and 1980s with such tunes as "I Honestly Love You" and "Physical" and starred in the hit movie musical "Grease," died in August at her home in Southern...more
Sidney Poitier, 94, who broke through racial barriers as the first Black winner of the best actor Oscar for his role in "Lilies of the Field," and inspired a generation during the civil rights movement, passed away in January. In "Guess Who's Coming...more
Kirstie Alley, 71, the two-time Emmy-winning actress died in December after a short battle with cancer. Alley's breakout role came as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom "Cheers", which she starred in from 1987 until 1993, and for which she received an...more
Taylor Hawkins, 50, who played drums for the Foo Fighters, passed away of a drug overdose in March, sending shockwaves through the global music industry. Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters in 1997 after playing in Alanis Morissette's band. Founded by...more
Paul Sorvino, 83, who played the role of gangster Paulie Cicero in classic mob movie "Goodfellas," passed away in July. Also known for portraying police sergeant Phil Cerreta on the TV series "Law & Order" in the 1990s, Sorvino worked in film and...more
Mikhail Gorbachev, 91, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, passed away in August. Gorbachev, the last Soviet president, forged arms reduction deals with the United States and partnerships...more
Queen Elizabeth, 96, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the nation's figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland in September. Queen Elizabeth II, who was also the world's oldest...more
Bill Russell, 88, one of the sports world's greatest winners as the anchor of a Boston Celtics team that won 11 NBA championships, as well as the league's first black coach, passed away in July. Russell, a five-time Most Valuable Player who was also...more
Ray Liotta, 67, passed away in May. His many starring roles included playing mobster Henry Hill in "Goodfellas" and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in "Field of Dreams." REUTERS/Max Rossi
Coolio, 59, passed away in September. The rapper won a total of six Grammys over his career, including Best Rap Solo for "Gangsta's Paradise" in 1996. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Ivana Trump, 73, the first wife of former U.S. President Donald Trump and the mother of his three oldest children, who helped her husband build some of his signature buildings including Trump Tower, died in July, Donald Trump announced. The couple...more
Madeleine Albright, 84, who fled the Nazis as a child in her native Czechoslovakia during World War Two then rose to become the first female U.S. secretary of state and, in her later years, a pop culture feminist icon, passed away in March. She was a...more
Robbie Coltrane, 72, the larger-than-life Scottish actor who played the beloved half-giant Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, passed away in October. Coltrane's more than four-decade-long career ranged from roles in the James Bond films "GoldenEye"...more
Loretta Lynn, 90, the country star passed away at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee in October. Lynn rose from an impoverished childhood in a coal mine in Kentucky to a pioneering star of country music in the United States and beyond. Her songs...more
Ken Starr, 76, the prosecutor whose investigation led to the impeachment of former U.S. President Bill Clinton in 1998, died in September after complications from surgery. The investigation into Clinton's affair with former White House intern Monica...more
Meat Loaf, 74, the U.S. rock star whose debut "Bat Out of Hell" became one of the best-selling albums of all time, passed away in January. Delivering epic anthems about love, lust and motorcycles with an intensity bordering on melodrama, Meat Loaf...more
André Leon Talley, 73, a titan of fashion journalism who served as creative director and editor-at-large at U.S. Vogue, passed away in January. One of the most celebrated voices in the fashion world, Talley’s tenure at Vogue in the 1980s and ‘90s was...more
Estelle Harris, 93, a veteran of stage and screen before her unforgettable role as George Costanza's overbearing mother on "Seinfeld" in the 1990s, passed away in April. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Aaron Carter, 34, who won early fame as a child pop star and toured with his brother's hit band Backstreet Boys before pursuing careers in rap and acting, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles in November. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
James Caan, 82, who starred as gangster Sonny Corleone in the epic mafia film “The Godfather” passed away in July. Caan’s career spanned six decades and included a broad range of other roles in movies from the psychological thriller “Misery” to the...more
Gilbert Gottfried, 67, a stand-up comic with a screwy voice and a penchant for pushing boundaries with jokes about the Sept. 11 attacks and the Japanese tsunami died in April. Gottfried, a former cast member on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" and the...more
Jerry Lee Lewis, 87, an American rock pioneer torn between his Bible-thumping upbringing and his desire to make hell-raising rock 'n' roll with hits such as "Great Balls of Fire" and "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," passed away in October....more
Jean-Luc Godard, 91, the godfather of France's New Wave cinema who pushed cinematic boundaries and inspired iconoclastic directors decades after his 1960s heyday, passed away in September. Godard was among the world's most acclaimed directors, known...more
Shinzo Abe, 67, the longest-serving leader of modern Japan, was gunned down in July while campaigning for a parliamentary election, shocking a country where guns are tightly controlled and political violence almost unthinkable. Abe is best known for...more
William Hurt, 71, an Oscar-winning actor known for his roles in movies such as “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and “Broadcast News,” passed away in March. Hurt, who studied at the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City, emerged as one of the most...more
Ash Carter, 68, a decades-long defense wonk who gradually ascended to the Pentagon's top job during the Obama administration. Carter helped oversee the launch of a military strategy that would drive back the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, and...more
Naomi Judd, 76, matriarch of the country music duo the Judds, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a day before being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She suffered from mental illness, a disease that tells victims "you are not loved,...more
Louie Anderson, 68, a three-time Emmy Award winner, comedian and game show host, passed away in January after a battle with cancer. Anderson was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series, winning...more
Ivan Reitman, 75, the filmmaker behind some of the most beloved comedies of the 1970s and 80s, passed away in February. He produced the hit “Animal House" in 1978 and directed “Meatballs” the year after. Reitman reunited with Bill Murray for 1981’s...more
Michael Lang, 77, co-producer of the original 1969 Woodstock music festival, passed away in January. Over three sometimes-rainy days, more than 30 acts - including Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, The Who, The Band, and the Grateful Dead - performed...more
Robert Morse, 90, who won a Tony Award in 1962 for his performance as J. Pierrepont Finch in the original production of "How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" passed away in April. He reprised the role in the 1967 movie adaptation and...more
Orrin Hatch, 88, the gentlemanly long-serving Republican U.S. senator from Utah who championed deep tax cuts, an anti-terrorism law and a children's health program while fighting for conservative judicial nominees, passed away in April. An enduring...more
P.J. O'Rourke, 74, the American journalist, political satirist and best-selling author who rose to fame as editor-in-chief of the now-defunct humor magazine National Lampoon, passed away in March. O'Rourke authored more than 20 books whose topics...more
Robert McFarlane, 84, a White House adviser who tapped Saudi royals to fund a covert war in Nicaragua and flew on a secret mission to sell arms to Iran in the scandal that shook Ronald Reagan's presidency, died in May. Reagan appointed him national...more
Leslie Jordan, 67, a prime-time Emmy winning comic actor known for his role on the hit sitcom "Will & Grace" and a social media sensation during the COVID pandemic, died in a car crash while driving to work in Hollywood in October. ...more
Vin Scully, 94, one of baseball's most revered broadcasters who called Dodgers' games for a record-breaking 67 years and narrated some of the sport's greatest moments, passed away in August. Scully joined the Dodgers' broadcast crew in 1950 when the...more
