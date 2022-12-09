Edition:
In memoriam: Notable deaths of 2022

Angela Lansbury, 96, the British-born actress whose career spanned eight decades and produced indelible portraits of a wide range of characters from villainesses to sleuths and light comic roles in movies, on stage and on television, "died peacefully in her sleep" at home in Los Angeles in October. Lansbury, who played a crime-solving mystery writer in the long-running U.S. television series "Murder, She Wrote," was awarded an honorary Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2013, nearly seven decades after her first film. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Anne Heche, 53, was taken off life support in August, nine days after suffering severe injuries in a fiery car crash. Heche became one half of Hollywood's most famous same-sex couple when she dated comedian and actress Ellen DeGeneres. Against the wishes of her studio, Heche came out publicly at the 1997 red carpet premiere for disaster movie "Volcano," taking DeGeneres along as her date. The pair were together for more than three years before Heche ended the relationship. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Takeoff (R), 28, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, a member of the influential, Atlanta-based rap group Migos, was shot and killed at a party held at a Houston bowling alley in early November. Migos rose to fame in 2013 with their breakout single "Versace." REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Bob Saget, 65, an actor and comedian best known as the jovial dad Danny Tanner on the television sitcom "Full House" and the reboot "Fuller House" was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, in January. In contrast to his wholesome TV image, Saget's stand-up act delivered raunchier adult-oriented comedy. He also hosted "America's Funniest Home Videos" from 1989 to 1997. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Olivia Newton-John, 73, who soared to the top of the world's pop music charts in the 1970s and 1980s with such tunes as "I Honestly Love You" and "Physical" and starred in the hit movie musical "Grease," died in August at her home in Southern California. The four-time Grammy winner had disclosed in 2017 that a recurrence of breast cancer had metastasized and spread to her lower back. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sidney Poitier, 94, who broke through racial barriers as the first Black winner of the best actor Oscar for his role in "Lilies of the Field," and inspired a generation during the civil rights movement, passed away in January. In "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" he played a Black man with a white fiancee and "In the Heat of the Night" he was Virgil Tibbs, a Black police officer confronting racism during a murder investigation. He also played a teacher in a tough London school that year in "To Sir, With Love." Poitier created a distinguished film legacy in a single year with three 1967 films at a time when segregation prevailed in much of the United States. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kirstie Alley, 71, the two-time Emmy-winning actress died in December after a short battle with cancer. Alley's breakout role came as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom "Cheers", which she starred in from 1987 until 1993, and for which she received an Emmy and a Golden Globe award in 1991. She won her second Emmy in 1994 for the television film "David's Mother." Alley also starred alongside John Travolta in the 1989 film comedy "Look Who's Talking" and its two sequels. Alley starred as the title character in the sitcom "Veronica's Closet" from 1997 to 2000, earning Golden Globe and Emmy nominations. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Taylor Hawkins, 50, who played drums for the Foo Fighters, passed away of a drug overdose in March, sending shockwaves through the global music industry. Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters in 1997 after playing in Alanis Morissette's band. Founded by Dave Grohl, the Foo Fighters have won 12 Grammy awards and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Paul Sorvino, 83, who played the role of gangster Paulie Cicero in classic mob movie "Goodfellas," passed away in July. Also known for portraying police sergeant Phil Cerreta on the TV series "Law & Order" in the 1990s, Sorvino worked in film and television and on stage for more than 50 years.  REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Mikhail Gorbachev, 91, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, passed away in August. Gorbachev, the last Soviet president, forged arms reduction deals with the United States and partnerships with Western powers to remove the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe since World War Two and bring about the reunification of Germany.  REUTERS/Denis Paquin

Queen Elizabeth, 96, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the nation's figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland in September. Queen Elizabeth II, who was also the world's oldest and longest-serving head of state, came to the throne following the death of her father King George VI in 1952, when she was just 25.  REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland

Bill Russell, 88, one of the sports world's greatest winners as the anchor of a Boston Celtics team that won 11 NBA championships, as well as the league's first black coach, passed away in July. Russell, a five-time Most Valuable Player who was also outspoken on racial issues, became a superstar in the 1950s and '60s not with flashy scoring plays but through dominating rebounding and intense defensive play that reshaped the game. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ray Liotta, 67, passed away in May. His many starring roles included playing mobster Henry Hill in "Goodfellas" and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in "Field of Dreams." REUTERS/Max Rossi

Coolio, 59, passed away in September. The rapper won a total of six Grammys over his career, including Best Rap Solo for "Gangsta's Paradise" in 1996.   REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Ivana Trump, 73, the first wife of former U.S. President Donald Trump and the mother of his three oldest children, who helped her husband build some of his signature buildings including Trump Tower, died in July, Donald Trump announced. The couple married in 1977 and divorced in 1992. They had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. She grew up under Communist rule in the former Czechoslovakia. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Madeleine Albright, 84, who fled the Nazis as a child in her native Czechoslovakia during World War Two then rose to become the first female U.S. secretary of state and, in her later years, a pop culture feminist icon, passed away in March. She was a tough-talking diplomat in an administration that hesitated to involve itself in the two biggest foreign policy crises of the 1990s - the genocides in Rwanda and Bosnia-Herzegovina. She once upset a Pentagon chief by asking why the military maintained more than 1 million men and women under arms if they never used them. REUTERS/File

Robbie Coltrane, 72, the larger-than-life Scottish actor who played the beloved half-giant Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, passed away in October. Coltrane's more than four-decade-long career ranged from roles in the James Bond films "GoldenEye" and "The World Is Not Enough" to the lead in the 1990s British TV series "Cracker". REUTERS/Toby Melville

Loretta Lynn, 90, the country star passed away at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee in October. Lynn rose from an impoverished childhood in a coal mine in Kentucky to a pioneering star of country music in the United States and beyond. Her songs were popular in the 1960s and 70s, charting 51 top-10 country singles in her career. She was one of the genre's first major female stars in the early 1960s with hits like "Coal Miner's Daughter," "The Pill" and "Rated X." REUTERS/Ethan Miller

Ken Starr, 76, the prosecutor whose investigation led to the impeachment of former U.S. President Bill Clinton in 1998, died in September after complications from surgery. The investigation into Clinton's affair with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky produced a book-length official document for Congress that became a bestseller when commercially sold as "The Starr Report." REUTERS/File

Meat Loaf, 74, the U.S. rock star whose debut "Bat Out of Hell" became one of the best-selling albums of all time, passed away in January. Delivering epic anthems about love, lust and motorcycles with an intensity bordering on melodrama, Meat Loaf became an enduring - and sometimes bombastic - rock icon in the late 1970s. The singer and actor, otherwise known as Michael Lee Aday, sold more than 100 million records worldwide and had roles in films "The Rocky Horror Show" and "Fight Club".  REUTERS/Bobby Yip

André Leon Talley, 73, a titan of fashion journalism who served as creative director and editor-at-large at U.S. Vogue, passed away in January. One of the most celebrated voices in the fashion world, Talley’s tenure at Vogue in the 1980s and ‘90s was pivotal in shaping the magazine’s image. Among Talley’s various impacts, his push to include more Black voices among designers and models was a major force in helping to bring diversity to the runway. Talley was also a major figure among the LGBTQ+ community — although he did not explicitly define his sexuality, he called himself “fluid.” REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Estelle Harris, 93, a veteran of stage and screen before her unforgettable role as George Costanza's overbearing mother on "Seinfeld" in the 1990s, passed away in April. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Aaron Carter, 34, who won early fame as a child pop star and toured with his brother's hit band Backstreet Boys before pursuing careers in rap and acting, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles in November. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

James Caan, 82, who starred as gangster Sonny Corleone in the epic mafia film “The Godfather” passed away in July. Caan’s career spanned six decades and included a broad range of other roles in movies from the psychological thriller “Misery” to the comedy “Elf.” REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Gilbert Gottfried, 67, a stand-up comic with a screwy voice and a penchant for pushing boundaries with jokes about the Sept. 11 attacks and the Japanese tsunami died in April. Gottfried, a former cast member on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" and the voice of a sarcastic parrot in the animated Disney film "Aladdin," suffered a long, unspecified illness, the family statement said. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jerry Lee Lewis, 87, an American rock pioneer torn between his Bible-thumping upbringing and his desire to make hell-raising rock 'n' roll with hits such as "Great Balls of Fire" and "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," passed away in October. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Jean-Luc Godard, 91, the godfather of France's New Wave cinema who pushed cinematic boundaries and inspired iconoclastic directors decades after his 1960s heyday, passed away in September. Godard was among the world's most acclaimed directors, known for such classics as "Breathless" and "Contempt", which broke with convention and helped kickstart a new way of filmmaking, with handheld camera work, jump cuts and existential dialogue. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Shinzo Abe, 67, the longest-serving leader of modern Japan, was gunned down in July while campaigning for a parliamentary election, shocking a country where guns are tightly controlled and political violence almost unthinkable. Abe is best known for his “Abenomics” policy of aggressive monetary easing and fiscal spending. In a historic shift in 2014, his government reinterpreted the postwar, pacifist constitution to allow troops to fight overseas for the first time since World War Two. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

William Hurt, 71, an Oscar-winning actor known for his roles in movies such as “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and “Broadcast News,” passed away in March. Hurt, who studied at the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City, emerged as one of the most celebrated leading men of the 1980s, earning three Academy Award best actor nominations that decade. More recently, he played General Thaddeus Ross in 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk”, a recurring role he would reprise in later superhero films based on Marvel Comics including “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Black Widow.” REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Ash Carter, 68, a decades-long defense wonk who gradually ascended to the Pentagon's top job during the Obama administration. Carter helped oversee the launch of a military strategy that would drive back the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, and ultimately defeat the militant group. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Naomi Judd, 76, matriarch of the country music duo the Judds, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a day before being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She suffered from mental illness, a disease that tells victims "you are not loved, you are not enough, that you are not worthy," her daughter Ashley Judd said in an interview aired on ABC's "Good Morning America." Naomi and her daughter Wynonna Judd, 57, made up The Judds, the singing, guitar-playing duo inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on May 1. REUTERS/File

Louie Anderson, 68, a three-time Emmy Award winner, comedian and game show host, passed away in January after a battle with cancer. Anderson was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series, winning one in 2016 for his role as Christine Baskets on the FX series "Baskets".  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ivan Reitman, 75, the filmmaker behind some of the most beloved comedies of the 1970s and 80s, passed away in February. He produced the hit “Animal House" in 1978 and directed “Meatballs” the year after. Reitman reunited with Bill Murray for 1981’s “Stripes,” and the 1984 blockbuster “Ghostbusters.” Reitman also worked with Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Twins”and “Kindergarten Cop”. His last film was “Draft Day” in 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein

Michael Lang, 77, co-producer of the original 1969 Woodstock music festival, passed away in January. Over three sometimes-rainy days, more than 30 acts - including Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, The Who, The Band, and the Grateful Dead - performed around the clock to a 400,000-strong audience, most of whom watched for free and camped onsite in the mud. The festival was documented in the 1970 film “Woodstock,” which won an Oscar. Lang also produced the rebooted Woodstock '94 and '99 festivals. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Robert Morse, 90, who won a Tony Award in 1962 for his performance as J. Pierrepont Finch in the original production of "How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" passed away in April. He reprised the role in the 1967 movie adaptation and more recently played Bertram Cooper in the TV series "Mad Men."  REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Orrin Hatch, 88, the gentlemanly long-serving Republican U.S. senator from Utah who championed deep tax cuts, an anti-terrorism law and a children's health program while fighting for conservative judicial nominees, passed away in April. An enduring conservative voice in Congress, Hatch held a seat in the Senate from 1977 to 2019 and served under eight presidents, starting in the waning days of Gerald Ford's term and ending with Donald Trump's first two years in office. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

P.J. O'Rourke, 74, the American journalist, political satirist and best-selling author who rose to fame as editor-in-chief of the now-defunct humor magazine National Lampoon, passed away in March. O'Rourke authored more than 20 books whose topics included politics, economics and cars. Two of them topped the New York Times Bestsellers list: "Parliament of Whores," in which he used humor to explain the innerworkings of Washington, D.C., and "Give War a Chance," a book about international conflict and crisis. REUTERS/Ferran Paredes

Robert McFarlane, 84, a White House adviser who tapped Saudi royals to fund a covert war in Nicaragua and flew on a secret mission to sell arms to Iran in the scandal that shook Ronald Reagan's presidency, died in May. Reagan appointed him national security adviser in 1983 mainly because he was the least controversial choice. Four years later, televised congressional hearings that revealed McFarlane as a linchpin in the scandal known as Iran-Contra riveted millions of Americans. Courtesy Library of Congress/Michael Geissinger

Leslie Jordan, 67, a prime-time Emmy winning comic actor known for his role on the hit sitcom "Will & Grace" and a social media sensation during the COVID pandemic, died in a car crash while driving to work in Hollywood in October. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Vin Scully, 94, one of baseball's most revered broadcasters who called Dodgers' games for a record-breaking 67 years and narrated some of the sport's greatest moments, passed away in August. Scully joined the Dodgers' broadcast crew in 1950 when the club still played in Brooklyn. He followed the team to Los Angeles in 1958. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

