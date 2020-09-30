In Pennsylvania coal country, miners forgive Trump for failed revival
(L-R) Cody Schlein, 31, and Ivan Sweinhart Jr., 55, work at the anthracite coal face at a drift mine in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, July 10, 2020. In the battleground state of Pennsylvania, many voters with ties to blue-collar industries continue to...more
Rick Bender, who owns a coal processing plant in Hegins, Pennsylvania, voted for Trump in 2016, in part because of his promise to revive the industry. But Bender says he is struggling to keep workers employed at the plant in eastern Pennsylvania...more
A car turns the corner at Coal street, Pottsville, Pennsylvania. This dynamic could complicate Democratic efforts to win back battleground states like Pennsylvania. Reuters interviewed 26 coal workers across the state and found that all but one plans...more
The fortunes of the coal industry have not fared well. U.S. production peaked in 2008 at 1.2 billion tons, and it has mostly fallen since as U.S. utilities have embraced cheaper - and cleaner - natural gas. Since 2010, 252 U.S. coal-fired power...more
Josh Rothermel, 33, walks into the entrance of an anthracite drift mine in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. U.S. coal production last year sank to 706 million tons, the lowest level since 1978, when a strike crippled output. Industry employment has...more
Jarrod Gieniec (R), 40, prepares for a blast underground at Alfred Brown Mine, Silver Creek, Pennsylvania. "There really is a very big human cost of just turning the light switch off," on coal, said Gieniec. Miners who spoke to Reuters said they were...more
Pennsylvania laborers such as Chip Eichenberg believe Trump's tax cuts and easing of regulations can boost the coal and steel industries again. Eichenberg, 72, who operates a massive machine to excavate anthracite coal from a strip mine in St. Clair,...more
The Henry Clay Monument overlooks houses in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. Recent polls show Biden ahead in Pennsylvania, helped by his strength in Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs. A Reuters/Ipsos poll from last week showed Biden with a narrow 3...more
A Trump 2020 sign is seen in the window of the Independent Miners & Associates office, Tremont, Pennsylvania. Many rural and blue-collar areas remain devoted to Trump. In Schuylkill County, for example, Republican voter registrations have surged on...more
Heavy equipment excavate anthracite coal from a strip mine in New Castle, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania's 5,000 coal miners remain an influential voting bloc. Their political networks are wide, and their views are similar to those of other blue-collar...more
A poster displaying world coal trade hangs inside the offices of a coal processing plant in Mahanoy City. Pennsylvania, with 20 Electoral College votes, is a critical battleground state that could determine whether Trump wins a second term. He...more
(L-R) Angela Guzman, 15, straightens Jennifer Figueroa's, 22, hair while Joancy Peguero, 2, waits on the steps of their house in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
Robert Donmoyer, 80, stands at a pickup truck parked at Donmoyer Auto, Tremont, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
(L-R) Joe, Gary, Christine, Liz, Geraldine, Sam relax on the sidewalk in Minersville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
A controls board inside a coal breaker plant in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania. Biden, a Pennsylvania native, is walking a tightrope between the old fossil-fuel interests that support blue-collar jobs and his vision for a $2-trillion transition to clean...more
Anthracite coal at a strip mine in New Castle, Pennsylvania. At a campaign event in Pittsburgh last month, Biden said he would not ban fracking on private lands, a method of oil and gas drilling that has boomed in Pennsylvania. "I am not banning...more
An old access road to an anthracite strip mine is gated closed in New Castle, Pennsylvania. His climate proposal calls for supporting coal communities to mitigate job losses. It envisions developing technology to capture emissions from coal-fired...more
The United Mine Workers of America (UMWA), which had a long history of supporting Democrats, hasn't backed any presidential candidate since it endorsed Barack Obama's first run in 2008. There has been no industry revival under Trump despite White...more
Robert Donmoyer, 80, stands in his office at Donmoyer Auto, Tremont, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
Larry Renninger, 58, watches as a truck is loaded with anthracite coal at Superior Coal Preparation Plant in Hegins, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
Gary Hemerly, 46, monitors processing at a coal breaker plant in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
Dave Shoffler, 37, operates a conveyer loaded with anthracite coal in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
A worker loads a coal cart in an underground anthracite mine in Silver Creek, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
Plant control buttons inside the Superior Coal Preparation Plant in Hegins, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
Chris Campbell, 47, in front of her workplace at the Superior Coal Preparation Plant in Hegins, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
A pile of anthracite coal at Superior Coal Preparation Plant in Hegins, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
Boyd Kreglow, President & CEO, inside the coal breaker plant at Blashak Coal, Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
Jarrod Gieniec (L), 40, works with his co-worker to prepare for a blast in an underground anthracite mine in Silver Creek, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
A worker removes waste rock from anthracite coal at Superior Coal Preparation Plant in Hegins, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
