In Pennsylvania coal country, miners forgive Trump for failed revival

Jarrod Gieniec (R), 40, prepares for a blast underground at Alfred Brown Mine, Silver Creek, Pennsylvania. "There really is a very big human cost of just turning the light switch off," on coal, said Gieniec. Miners who spoke to Reuters said they were taken aback when Biden suggested late last year that coal workers could easily transition to computer coding. "First of all, they're going to be miserable; second of all, they're not going to be able to do it," said Gieniec. A registered Democrat who voted for Clinton in 2016, he said he'll vote for Trump in November even though he "can't stand him." "I don't like the way (Trump) treats other people," Gieniec said. "But if Biden wins it would end a way of life." REUTERS/Dane Rhys

