In Pennsylvania coal country, miners forgive Trump for failed revival

(L-R) Cody Schlein, 31, and Ivan Sweinhart Jr., 55, work at the anthracite coal face at a drift mine in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, July 10, 2020. In the battleground state of Pennsylvania, many voters with ties to blue-collar industries continue to support President Donald Trump despite failing to deliver the coal renaissance he promised. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

(L-R) Cody Schlein, 31, and Ivan Sweinhart Jr., 55, work at the anthracite coal face at a drift mine in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, July 10, 2020. In the battleground state of Pennsylvania, many voters with ties to blue-collar industries continue to support President Donald Trump despite failing to deliver the coal renaissance he promised. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
Rick Bender, who owns a coal processing plant in Hegins, Pennsylvania, voted for Trump in 2016, in part because of his promise to revive the industry. But Bender says he is struggling to keep workers employed at the plant in eastern Pennsylvania because coal prices are so low. Still, he plans to vote for Trump again come November. He says the president's Democratic challenger Joe Biden is too focused on fighting climate change. "We feel if Trump doesn't get elected, the coal business is done," said Bender, 61. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

Rick Bender, who owns a coal processing plant in Hegins, Pennsylvania, voted for Trump in 2016, in part because of his promise to revive the industry. But Bender says he is struggling to keep workers employed at the plant in eastern Pennsylvania because coal prices are so low. Still, he plans to vote for Trump again come November. He says the president's Democratic challenger Joe Biden is too focused on fighting climate change. "We feel if Trump doesn't get elected, the coal business is done," said Bender, 61. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
A car turns the corner at Coal street, Pottsville, Pennsylvania. This dynamic could complicate Democratic efforts to win back battleground states like Pennsylvania. Reuters interviewed 26 coal workers across the state and found that all but one plans to back Trump on Nov. 3. While many cited faults with the president, whose incendiary style turns some off, they fear Biden's clean-energy plan would hasten coal's decline, and that the new green jobs wouldn't come quickly enough to keep their families financially secure. An experienced miner can expect to earn as much as $100,000 annually including overtime, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

A car turns the corner at Coal street, Pottsville, Pennsylvania. This dynamic could complicate Democratic efforts to win back battleground states like Pennsylvania. Reuters interviewed 26 coal workers across the state and found that all but one plans to back Trump on Nov. 3. While many cited faults with the president, whose incendiary style turns some off, they fear Biden's clean-energy plan would hasten coal's decline, and that the new green jobs wouldn't come quickly enough to keep their families financially secure. An experienced miner can expect to earn as much as $100,000 annually including overtime, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
The fortunes of the coal industry have not fared well. U.S. production peaked in 2008 at 1.2 billion tons, and it has mostly fallen since as U.S. utilities have embraced cheaper - and cleaner - natural gas. Since 2010, 252 U.S. coal-fired power plants have shut, 66 since Trump's inauguration, according to the Sierra Club environmental group. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

The fortunes of the coal industry have not fared well. U.S. production peaked in 2008 at 1.2 billion tons, and it has mostly fallen since as U.S. utilities have embraced cheaper - and cleaner - natural gas. Since 2010, 252 U.S. coal-fired power plants have shut, 66 since Trump's inauguration, according to the Sierra Club environmental group. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
Josh Rothermel, 33, walks into the entrance of an anthracite drift mine in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. U.S. coal production last year sank to 706 million tons, the lowest level since 1978, when a strike crippled output. Industry employment has plummeted more than 40% since 2008 to around 46,500 workers currently. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

Josh Rothermel, 33, walks into the entrance of an anthracite drift mine in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. U.S. coal production last year sank to 706 million tons, the lowest level since 1978, when a strike crippled output. Industry employment has plummeted more than 40% since 2008 to around 46,500 workers currently. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
Jarrod Gieniec (R), 40, prepares for a blast underground at Alfred Brown Mine, Silver Creek, Pennsylvania. "There really is a very big human cost of just turning the light switch off," on coal, said Gieniec. Miners who spoke to Reuters said they were taken aback when Biden suggested late last year that coal workers could easily transition to computer coding. "First of all, they're going to be miserable; second of all, they're not going to be able to do it," said Gieniec. A registered Democrat who voted for Clinton in 2016, he said he'll vote for Trump in November even though he "can't stand him." "I don't like the way (Trump) treats other people," Gieniec said. "But if Biden wins it would end a way of life." REUTERS/Dane Rhys

Jarrod Gieniec (R), 40, prepares for a blast underground at Alfred Brown Mine, Silver Creek, Pennsylvania. "There really is a very big human cost of just turning the light switch off," on coal, said Gieniec. Miners who spoke to Reuters said they were taken aback when Biden suggested late last year that coal workers could easily transition to computer coding. "First of all, they're going to be miserable; second of all, they're not going to be able to do it," said Gieniec. A registered Democrat who voted for Clinton in 2016, he said he'll vote for Trump in November even though he "can't stand him." "I don't like the way (Trump) treats other people," Gieniec said. "But if Biden wins it would end a way of life." REUTERS/Dane Rhys
Pennsylvania laborers such as Chip Eichenberg believe Trump's tax cuts and easing of regulations can boost the coal and steel industries again. Eichenberg, 72, who operates a massive machine to excavate anthracite coal from a strip mine in St. Clair, said he did not vote for Trump in 2016 but plans to this time around. "I didn't think he had enough experience," Eichenberg said. "But that proved to be wrong. He got the economy going." REUTERS/Dane Rhys

Pennsylvania laborers such as Chip Eichenberg believe Trump's tax cuts and easing of regulations can boost the coal and steel industries again. Eichenberg, 72, who operates a massive machine to excavate anthracite coal from a strip mine in St. Clair, said he did not vote for Trump in 2016 but plans to this time around. "I didn't think he had enough experience," Eichenberg said. "But that proved to be wrong. He got the economy going." REUTERS/Dane Rhys
The Henry Clay Monument overlooks houses in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. Recent polls show Biden ahead in Pennsylvania, helped by his strength in Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs. A Reuters/Ipsos poll from last week showed Biden with a narrow 3 percentage-point lead in the state, while a Washington Post-ABC News poll released Sept. 29 shows Biden with a 9 percentage-point advantage there among likely voters. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

The Henry Clay Monument overlooks houses in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. Recent polls show Biden ahead in Pennsylvania, helped by his strength in Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs. A Reuters/Ipsos poll from last week showed Biden with a narrow 3 percentage-point lead in the state, while a Washington Post-ABC News poll released Sept. 29 shows Biden with a 9 percentage-point advantage there among likely voters. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
A Trump 2020 sign is seen in the window of the Independent Miners & Associates office, Tremont, Pennsylvania. Many rural and blue-collar areas remain devoted to Trump. In Schuylkill County, for example, Republican voter registrations have surged on his watch. Republicans there held a slim 5,600-voter advantage over registered Democrats in 2016, an edge that now exceeds 17,000 voters, according to Pennsylvania voter data. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

A Trump 2020 sign is seen in the window of the Independent Miners & Associates office, Tremont, Pennsylvania. Many rural and blue-collar areas remain devoted to Trump. In Schuylkill County, for example, Republican voter registrations have surged on his watch. Republicans there held a slim 5,600-voter advantage over registered Democrats in 2016, an edge that now exceeds 17,000 voters, according to Pennsylvania voter data. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
Heavy equipment excavate anthracite coal from a strip mine in New Castle, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania's 5,000 coal miners remain an influential voting bloc. Their political networks are wide, and their views are similar to those of other blue-collar voters, once a stronghold of the Democratic Party, who have pivoted to Trump, said Kristyn Karl, a political scientist at Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey. She pointed to 2016 polls that predicted - incorrectly - that Democrat Hillary Clinton would prevail in Pennsylvania. "If nothing else, 2016 made a lot of political scientists and pollsters much more wary of relying so tightly on polls, and aware that small groups can have a big impact," Karl said. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

Heavy equipment excavate anthracite coal from a strip mine in New Castle, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania's 5,000 coal miners remain an influential voting bloc. Their political networks are wide, and their views are similar to those of other blue-collar voters, once a stronghold of the Democratic Party, who have pivoted to Trump, said Kristyn Karl, a political scientist at Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey. She pointed to 2016 polls that predicted - incorrectly - that Democrat Hillary Clinton would prevail in Pennsylvania. "If nothing else, 2016 made a lot of political scientists and pollsters much more wary of relying so tightly on polls, and aware that small groups can have a big impact," Karl said. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
A poster displaying world coal trade hangs inside the offices of a coal processing plant in Mahanoy City. Pennsylvania, with 20 Electoral College votes, is a critical battleground state that could determine whether Trump wins a second term. He carried the state by less than a percentage point in 2016 and has almost no path to victory if he doesn't prevail there again this year. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

A poster displaying world coal trade hangs inside the offices of a coal processing plant in Mahanoy City. Pennsylvania, with 20 Electoral College votes, is a critical battleground state that could determine whether Trump wins a second term. He carried the state by less than a percentage point in 2016 and has almost no path to victory if he doesn't prevail there again this year. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
(L-R) Angela Guzman, 15, straightens Jennifer Figueroa's, 22, hair while Joancy Peguero, 2, waits on the steps of their house in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

(L-R) Angela Guzman, 15, straightens Jennifer Figueroa's, 22, hair while Joancy Peguero, 2, waits on the steps of their house in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
Robert Donmoyer, 80, stands at a pickup truck parked at Donmoyer Auto, Tremont, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

Robert Donmoyer, 80, stands at a pickup truck parked at Donmoyer Auto, Tremont, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
(L-R) Joe, Gary, Christine, Liz, Geraldine, Sam relax on the sidewalk in Minersville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

(L-R) Joe, Gary, Christine, Liz, Geraldine, Sam relax on the sidewalk in Minersville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
A controls board inside a coal breaker plant in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania. Biden, a Pennsylvania native, is walking a tightrope between the old fossil-fuel interests that support blue-collar jobs and his vision for a $2-trillion transition to clean energy supported by many young voters. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

A controls board inside a coal breaker plant in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania. Biden, a Pennsylvania native, is walking a tightrope between the old fossil-fuel interests that support blue-collar jobs and his vision for a $2-trillion transition to clean energy supported by many young voters. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
Anthracite coal at a strip mine in New Castle, Pennsylvania. At a campaign event in Pittsburgh last month, Biden said he would not ban fracking on private lands, a method of oil and gas drilling that has boomed in Pennsylvania. "I am not banning fracking, no matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me," he said. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

Anthracite coal at a strip mine in New Castle, Pennsylvania. At a campaign event in Pittsburgh last month, Biden said he would not ban fracking on private lands, a method of oil and gas drilling that has boomed in Pennsylvania. "I am not banning fracking, no matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me," he said. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
An old access road to an anthracite strip mine is gated closed in New Castle, Pennsylvania. His climate proposal calls for supporting coal communities to mitigate job losses. It envisions developing technology to capture emissions from coal-fired plants to keep those facilities operating. "There's nothing in ... the climate plan that would immediately eliminate coal from our power sector," a Biden campaign official told Reuters. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

An old access road to an anthracite strip mine is gated closed in New Castle, Pennsylvania. His climate proposal calls for supporting coal communities to mitigate job losses. It envisions developing technology to capture emissions from coal-fired plants to keep those facilities operating. "There's nothing in ... the climate plan that would immediately eliminate coal from our power sector," a Biden campaign official told Reuters. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
The United Mine Workers of America (UMWA), which had a long history of supporting Democrats, hasn't backed any presidential candidate since it endorsed Barack Obama's first run in 2008. There has been no industry revival under Trump despite White House slogans such as "Trump Digs Coal," said UMWA spokesman Phil Smith. "Coal is not back, especially in places like Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio," Smith said. Still, he said many rank-and-file members fear that Biden's climate plan "is slated to put them out of work." REUTERS/Dane Rhys

The United Mine Workers of America (UMWA), which had a long history of supporting Democrats, hasn't backed any presidential candidate since it endorsed Barack Obama's first run in 2008. There has been no industry revival under Trump despite White House slogans such as "Trump Digs Coal," said UMWA spokesman Phil Smith. "Coal is not back, especially in places like Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio," Smith said. Still, he said many rank-and-file members fear that Biden's climate plan "is slated to put them out of work." REUTERS/Dane Rhys
Robert Donmoyer, 80, stands in his office at Donmoyer Auto, Tremont, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

Robert Donmoyer, 80, stands in his office at Donmoyer Auto, Tremont, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
Larry Renninger, 58, watches as a truck is loaded with anthracite coal at Superior Coal Preparation Plant in Hegins, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

Larry Renninger, 58, watches as a truck is loaded with anthracite coal at Superior Coal Preparation Plant in Hegins, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
Gary Hemerly, 46, monitors processing at a coal breaker plant in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

Gary Hemerly, 46, monitors processing at a coal breaker plant in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
Dave Shoffler, 37, operates a conveyer loaded with anthracite coal in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

Dave Shoffler, 37, operates a conveyer loaded with anthracite coal in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
A worker loads a coal cart in an underground anthracite mine in Silver Creek, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

A worker loads a coal cart in an underground anthracite mine in Silver Creek, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
Plant control buttons inside the Superior Coal Preparation Plant in Hegins, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

Plant control buttons inside the Superior Coal Preparation Plant in Hegins, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
Chris Campbell, 47, in front of her workplace at the Superior Coal Preparation Plant in Hegins, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

Chris Campbell, 47, in front of her workplace at the Superior Coal Preparation Plant in Hegins, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
A pile of anthracite coal at Superior Coal Preparation Plant in Hegins, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

A pile of anthracite coal at Superior Coal Preparation Plant in Hegins, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
Boyd Kreglow, President & CEO, inside the coal breaker plant at Blashak Coal, Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

Boyd Kreglow, President & CEO, inside the coal breaker plant at Blashak Coal, Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
Jarrod Gieniec (L), 40, works with his co-worker to prepare for a blast in an underground anthracite mine in Silver Creek, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

Jarrod Gieniec (L), 40, works with his co-worker to prepare for a blast in an underground anthracite mine in Silver Creek, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
A worker removes waste rock from anthracite coal at Superior Coal Preparation Plant in Hegins, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

A worker removes waste rock from anthracite coal at Superior Coal Preparation Plant in Hegins, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
