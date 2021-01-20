Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Jan 20, 2021 | 10:30am EST

In photos: The inauguration of Joe Biden

President Donald Trump departs next to first lady Melania Trump from Joint Base Andrews to fly to Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump departs next to first lady Melania Trump from Joint Base Andrews to fly to Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
President Donald Trump departs next to first lady Melania Trump from Joint Base Andrews to fly to Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 23
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave as they board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews to fly to Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave as they board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews to fly to Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave as they board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews to fly to Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 23
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner watch as President Donald Trump speaks at the Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner watch as President Donald Trump speaks at the Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner watch as President Donald Trump speaks at the Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 23
President Donald Trump departs the White House aboard Marine One. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

President Donald Trump departs the White House aboard Marine One. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
President Donald Trump departs the White House aboard Marine One. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
4 / 23
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend a church service before his inauguration at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend a church service before his inauguration at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend a church service before his inauguration at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
5 / 23
The "field of flags" is seen on the National Mall in front of the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

The "field of flags" is seen on the National Mall in front of the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
The "field of flags" is seen on the National Mall in front of the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
Close
6 / 23
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House to board Marine One on Inauguration Day. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House to board Marine One on Inauguration Day. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House to board Marine One on Inauguration Day. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
7 / 23
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, her husband Paul Pelosi, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, his wife and former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, Senator Chuck Schumer and his wife Iris Weinshall, attend a church service before Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, her husband Paul Pelosi, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, his wife and former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, Senator Chuck Schumer and his wife Iris Weinshall, attend a church service before...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, her husband Paul Pelosi, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, his wife and former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, Senator Chuck Schumer and his wife Iris Weinshall, attend a church service before Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
8 / 23
President Donald Trump speaks at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump speaks at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
President Donald Trump speaks at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 23
Staff members carry luggage &nbsp;as they prepare for the departure ceremony of President Trump at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Staff members carry luggage  as they prepare for the departure ceremony of President Trump at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Staff members carry luggage  as they prepare for the departure ceremony of President Trump at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 23
Stairs are vacuumed on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Stairs are vacuumed on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Stairs are vacuumed on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Close
11 / 23
A man wrapped with a Confederate flag walks near the security perimeter ahead of the inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man wrapped with a Confederate flag walks near the security perimeter ahead of the inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
A man wrapped with a Confederate flag walks near the security perimeter ahead of the inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
12 / 23
President Donald Trump speaks at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump speaks at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
President Donald Trump speaks at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
13 / 23
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at the departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at the departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at the departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 23
A man cleans the stage on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A man cleans the stage on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
A man cleans the stage on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
15 / 23
U.S. Marines stand at the west front of the Capitol. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. Marines stand at the west front of the Capitol. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
U.S. Marines stand at the west front of the Capitol. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
16 / 23
The office of the White House press secretary sits empty on Inauguration Day morning. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

The office of the White House press secretary sits empty on Inauguration Day morning. REUTERS/Leah Millis  

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
The office of the White House press secretary sits empty on Inauguration Day morning. REUTERS/Leah Millis  
Close
17 / 23
Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump with his wife Lara, and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump with his wife Lara, and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump with his wife Lara, and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 23
A red carpet is being laid for the departure ceremony of President Donald Trump at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A red carpet is being laid for the departure ceremony of President Donald Trump at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
A red carpet is being laid for the departure ceremony of President Donald Trump at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
19 / 23
The "Field of Flags" on the National Mall on the morning of Inauguration Day. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

The "Field of Flags" on the National Mall on the morning of Inauguration Day. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
The "Field of Flags" on the National Mall on the morning of Inauguration Day. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
Close
20 / 23
The west front of the Capitol the morning of Inauguration Day. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The west front of the Capitol the morning of Inauguration Day. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
The west front of the Capitol the morning of Inauguration Day. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
21 / 23
The "Field of Flags" and the Washington Monument on the morning of Inauguration Day. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

The "Field of Flags" and the Washington Monument on the morning of Inauguration Day. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
The "Field of Flags" and the Washington Monument on the morning of Inauguration Day. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
Close
22 / 23
Air Force One is seen on the tarmac before the departure ceremony of President Donald Trump at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Air Force One is seen on the tarmac before the departure ceremony of President Donald Trump at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria    

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Air Force One is seen on the tarmac before the departure ceremony of President Donald Trump at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria    
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Trump departs White House after turbulent end to his presidency

Trump departs White House after turbulent end to his...

Next Slideshows

Trump departs White House after turbulent end to his presidency

Trump departs White House after turbulent end to his presidency

President Trump leaves the White House to fly to Florida after a turbulent end to his presidency.

10:09am EST
Dawn on Inauguration Day

Dawn on Inauguration Day

The sun rises on Washington on the day the presidency is transferred from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

9:52am EST
Moving out of the White House

Moving out of the White House

Personnel are seen moving items out of the White House in the final days of Donald Trump's presidency.

7:45am EST
The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol

The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol

Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 100 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's...

Jan 19 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump departs White House after turbulent end to his presidency

Trump departs White House after turbulent end to his presidency

President Trump leaves the White House to fly to Florida after a turbulent end to his presidency.

Dawn on Inauguration Day

Dawn on Inauguration Day

The sun rises on Washington on the day the presidency is transferred from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

Moving out of the White House

Moving out of the White House

Personnel are seen moving items out of the White House in the final days of Donald Trump's presidency.

The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol

The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol

Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 100 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's supporters stormed the building, ransacked offices and attacked police.

Guatemala turns more migrants back, thinning U.S.-bound caravan

Guatemala turns more migrants back, thinning U.S.-bound caravan

Guatemala pressed on with transporting migrants back to the border with Honduras, further thinning out a U.S.-bound caravan of nearly 8,000 people.

Biden leads observance of America's 400,000 COVID-19 dead

Biden leads observance of America's 400,000 COVID-19 dead

President-elect Joe Biden led a national memorial observance on the eve of his inauguration to honor the 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 during the 11 months since the coronavirus claimed its first U.S. victim.

United States marks staggering 400,000 coronavirus deaths

United States marks staggering 400,000 coronavirus deaths

The United States surpassed 400,000 lives lost from COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally, just hours before President Donald Trump leaves the White House and hands over a country in crisis.

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the United States' diversity.

Washington locks down ahead of inauguration

Washington locks down ahead of inauguration

The nation's capital continues to boost security by shutting down access to iconic landmarks and erecting vehicle checkpoints ahead of Biden's inauguration.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast