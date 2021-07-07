In pictures: Action and reactions from the Euro semi-finals
Italy's Jorginho celebrates after he scores the winning penalty during the shoot-out during their shoot out with Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Italy fans celebrate after Federico Chiesa scores their first goal against Spain, at Piazza del Popolo in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Italy players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out against Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma and Leonardo Bonucci in action with Spain's Alvaro Morata. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein
Italy fans before the match against Spain at Wembley Stadium. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Spain coach Luis Enrique, Adama Traore and Marcos Llorente celebrate after Alvaro Morata scores their first goal against Italy. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Spain's Alvaro Morata and Aymeric Laporte look dejected after losing the penalty shootout against Italy. Pool via REUTERS/Facundo Arrizabalaga
Spain's Alvaro Morata has his penalty saved by Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma during the shoot out. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A woman with an England shirt on her and the dog in London before their match against Denmark. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Italy fans before the match against Spain at Wembley Stadium. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Italy players celebrate reaching the final after winning the penalty shoot out against Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
Italy's Federico Chiesa scores their first goal against Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci reacts after he scores his penalty during the shoot out with Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Italy fans before the match against Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis
Next Slideshows
First funerals for victims of Florida building collapse
Several hundred mourners gathered for the funerals of Marcus Guara, 52, his wife Ana Guara, 42, and their daughters, Lucia, 10, and Emma, 4, who were remembered...
Elsa threatens rescue effort in Florida
Rescue workers search for victims in Surfside while bracing for a tropical storm that could hamper their efforts.
Severe drought marks California landscape
Views of the California landscape, dotted with artificial lakes, golf courses, shrinking water reservoirs and vast agricultural fields, amid the state's worst...
Dozens missing after landslides in Japan
Rescuers in Japan waded through mud, rock and splintered wood in search of those still missing after heavy rain triggered massive landslides in the seaside city...
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Cannes Film Festival
Highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.
Trudeau visits 751 unmarked graves at indigenous residential school site
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the community at the site of 751 unmarked graves near a former residential school in Cowessess First Nation, Saskatchewan.
Wildfire destroys British Columbia town after record-breaking heat
A fast-moving forest fire that began after three days of record-breaking temperatures has destroyed most of the small western Canadian town of Lytton.
New York City honors essential workers with ticker tape parade
The Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade down New York City's "Canyon of Heroes" salutes essential workers.
Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in years.
First funerals for victims of Florida building collapse
Several hundred mourners gathered for the funerals of Marcus Guara, 52, his wife Ana Guara, 42, and their daughters, Lucia, 10, and Emma, 4, who were remembered as a tight-knit family who loved taking walks on the beach and spending time together.
Elsa threatens rescue effort in Florida
Rescue workers search for victims in Surfside while bracing for a tropical storm that could hamper their efforts.
Severe drought marks California landscape
Views of the California landscape, dotted with artificial lakes, golf courses, shrinking water reservoirs and vast agricultural fields, amid the state's worst drought since 1977.
Dozens missing after landslides in Japan
Rescuers in Japan waded through mud, rock and splintered wood in search of those still missing after heavy rain triggered massive landslides in the seaside city of Atami.