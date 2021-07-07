Edition:
International
Wed Jul 7, 2021

In pictures: Action and reactions from the Euro semi-finals

Italy's Jorginho celebrates after he scores the winning penalty during the shoot-out during their shoot out with Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Italy's Jorginho celebrates after he scores the winning penalty during the shoot-out during their shoot out with Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Italy's Jorginho celebrates after he scores the winning penalty during the shoot-out during their shoot out with Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Italy fans celebrate after Federico Chiesa scores their first goal against Spain, at Piazza del Popolo in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Italy fans celebrate after Federico Chiesa scores their first goal against Spain, at Piazza del Popolo in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Italy fans celebrate after Federico Chiesa scores their first goal against Spain, at Piazza del Popolo in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Italy players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out against Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Italy players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out against Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Italy players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out against Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma and Leonardo Bonucci in action with Spain's Alvaro Morata. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein

Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma and Leonardo Bonucci in action with Spain's Alvaro Morata. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein

Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma and Leonardo Bonucci in action with Spain's Alvaro Morata. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein
Italy fans before the match against Spain at Wembley Stadium. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Italy fans before the match against Spain at Wembley Stadium. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Italy fans before the match against Spain at Wembley Stadium. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Spain coach Luis Enrique, Adama Traore and Marcos Llorente celebrate after Alvaro Morata scores their first goal against Italy. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Spain coach Luis Enrique, Adama Traore and Marcos Llorente celebrate after Alvaro Morata scores their first goal against Italy. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Spain coach Luis Enrique, Adama Traore and Marcos Llorente celebrate after Alvaro Morata scores their first goal against Italy. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Spain's Alvaro Morata and Aymeric Laporte look dejected after losing the penalty shootout against Italy. Pool via REUTERS/Facundo Arrizabalaga

Spain's Alvaro Morata and Aymeric Laporte look dejected after losing the penalty shootout against Italy. Pool via REUTERS/Facundo Arrizabalaga

Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Spain's Alvaro Morata and Aymeric Laporte look dejected after losing the penalty shootout against Italy. Pool via REUTERS/Facundo Arrizabalaga
Spain's Alvaro Morata has his penalty saved by Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma during the shoot out. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Spain's Alvaro Morata has his penalty saved by Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma during the shoot out. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Spain's Alvaro Morata has his penalty saved by Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma during the shoot out. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A woman with an England shirt on her and the dog in London before their match against Denmark. REUTERS/Carl Recine

A woman with an England shirt on her and the dog in London before their match against Denmark. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Wednesday, July 07, 2021
A woman with an England shirt on her and the dog in London before their match against Denmark. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Italy fans before the match against Spain at Wembley Stadium. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Italy fans before the match against Spain at Wembley Stadium. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Italy fans before the match against Spain at Wembley Stadium. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Italy players celebrate reaching the final after winning the penalty shoot out against Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

Italy players celebrate reaching the final after winning the penalty shoot out against Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Italy players celebrate reaching the final after winning the penalty shoot out against Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
Italy's Federico Chiesa scores their first goal against Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein

Italy's Federico Chiesa scores their first goal against Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein

Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Italy's Federico Chiesa scores their first goal against Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci reacts after he scores his penalty during the shoot out with Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Italy's Leonardo Bonucci reacts after he scores his penalty during the shoot out with Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci reacts after he scores his penalty during the shoot out with Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Italy fans before the match against Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis

Italy fans before the match against Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis

Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Italy fans before the match against Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis
