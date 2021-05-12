Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed May 12, 2021 | 3:51pm EDT

In pictures: Death tolls rise in Israel-Gaza violence

Smoke and flames rise from a tower building as it is destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
The mother of Palestinian Rasheed Abu Arra, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, mourns over the body of her son during his funeral, in the town of Aqqaba near Tubas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 12. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
A Palestinian boy walks past the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
A combination picture shows a tower building before and after it was destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
An aerial view shows a damaged building after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed in Ashkelon, Israel May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Israeli firefighters walk by a car with a fallen tree on it after it was hit by a rocket fired from Gaza towards Holon, Israel, May 11.  REUTERS/Gidon Markovitz

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A man gestures as he prepares the body a Palestinian boy, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Plumes of smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza, May 12. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A large fire is seen near the scene of what officials said was a Gaza rocket attack on an Israeli energy pipeline near Ashkelon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Soldiers work at a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Avi Roccah

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Smoke and flames rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza, May 12. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Men carry a dead body after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Palestinians look on as they stand at the site where a building was destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A Palestinian man carrying clothes walks as he evacuates his shop following Israeli air strikes, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Palestinians look on as they inspect their residential building which was damaged in an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
People are seen at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit, in Holon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Parts of a broken mannequin lie on the ground near a tower building which was hit by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City May 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Smoke rises from a building after it was destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Palestinian policemen stand at the site where a building was destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Burnt vehicles are seen at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit, in Holon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A streak of light is seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A member of the security forces stands at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit, in Holon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A burnt bus is seen at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit, in Holon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
The brother of Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Shenbari, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, reacts as mourners carry his body during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Cars go up in flames after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed nearby, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Smoke trails are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
People run as sirens sound warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A Palestinian man gestures as he inspects a damaged building following an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A woman holds her dog as she is evacuated by medics after a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
The brother of Palestinian boy Hussien Hamad, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, cries during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A destroyed Hamas security site is seen in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
An Israeli policeman takes cover as sirens sound warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
A wounded Palestinian boy is rushed to the hospital following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
An aerial view shows the roof of a house which was damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Palestinians evacuate following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
People take cover after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit a house in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 10. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
A Palestinian woman carrying a baby evacuates following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Dust and smoke rise following an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Israeli medics evacuate a man injured after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit a residential building in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Israeli police work at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit a shopping complex in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A relative of Palestinian boy Hussien Hamad, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, mourns during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
An Israeli police bomb disposal expert looks out from the window of a residential building that was damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
An Israeli police bomb disposal expert looks out from the window of a residential building that was damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
People are reflected in a puddle of water mixed with blood at the scene where Palestinians were killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in the northern Gaza Strip, May 10. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Shenbari, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A view shows the site of an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Flames rise following an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 10. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Emergency personnel stands in front of a house hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Object are seen in a bedroom in a residential building that was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Palestinians view the site of an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A woman and teen run as a siren sounds warning of an incoming rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A Palestinian man looks on as he stands at the site of an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Israeli police run near the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Smoke trails are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Israeli firefighters extinguish a car which caught on fire after a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A view shows the site of an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Israeli security personnel take cover as sirens sound warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
How Jerusalem tensions sparked heaviest Israel-Gaza fighting in years

How Jerusalem tensions sparked heaviest Israel-Gaza fighting in years

Weeks of violent clashes in East Jerusalem have ignited the heaviest fighting in years between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. As both sides...

12:58pm EDT
Gaza residential tower collapses in Israeli airstrike

A multi-storey residential building collapsed in Gaza after Israel warned its occupants in advance to evacuate.

10:19am EDT
Israel's Iron Dome intercepts rockets from Gaza

Interceptors from Israel's Iron Dome fill the sky to challenge rockets fired from Gaza.

10:06am EDT
Long lines at U.S. gas stations after cyberattack paralyzes major pipeline

Gas stations run dry after the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline by hackers sparked panic buying by U.S. motorists.

9:58am EDT

How Jerusalem tensions sparked heaviest Israel-Gaza fighting in years

Weeks of violent clashes in East Jerusalem have ignited the heaviest fighting in years between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. As both sides appear to be digging in for more prolonged fighting, here are some of the factors that triggered the escalation.

Gaza residential tower collapses in Israeli airstrike

A multi-storey residential building collapsed in Gaza after Israel warned its occupants in advance to evacuate.

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts rockets from Gaza

Interceptors from Israel's Iron Dome fill the sky to challenge rockets fired from Gaza.

Long lines at U.S. gas stations after cyberattack paralyzes major pipeline

Gas stations run dry after the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline by hackers sparked panic buying by U.S. motorists.

The holy month of Ramadan

Muslims the world over break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray, even as the pandemic disrupts observances for the second year.

Dozens dead as Israel and Hamas escalate aerial bombardments

The most serious outbreak of fighting between armed factions in Hamas Islamist-run Gaza and Israel since 2019 began with confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli police at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Anti-government protests continue to roil Colombia

Demonstrations fueled by outrage at a now-canceled tax plan have expanded to demand action on police violence, a basic income and the withdrawal of a long-debated health reform.

Best of the Brit Awards

Some 4,000 people attended the BRIT Awards, in the first major indoor music event with a live audience held in London in over a year.

Asylum-seekers wade across Rio Grande into U.S.

Migrants in search of asylum in the United States walk across the Rio Grande into Del Rio, perched on the border about 150 miles west of San Antonio, Texas.

