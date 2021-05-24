Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon May 24, 2021 | 3:22pm EDT

In pictures: Destruction across Gaza after 11 days of Israel-Hamas fighting

A Palestinian man lights a fire amid the rubble of his house which was destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting, in Gaza Strip, May 23. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Palestinians sit in a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
A general view of damaged houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting, in Gaza Strip, May 23. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
A Palestinian woman carries her child amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
A boy rides his bicycle near the rubble of a house which was destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting, in Gaza Strip, May 23. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
People sit near the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza Strip, May 23. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
A general view of damaged houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza Strip, May 23. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
A Palestinian woman cooks as another sits amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
A boy holds a candle at the site of a house that was destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Palestinians sit in a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Palestinians sit on chair amid the rubble of a building which was damaged in Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Palestinians smoke a water pipe at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
A man rides his motor near damaged houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza Strip, May 23. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
A Palestinian girl carries a boy amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
A Palestinian man sits in a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
A boy waves a Palestinian flag at a site damaged by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
