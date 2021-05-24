In pictures: Destruction across Gaza after 11 days of Israel-Hamas fighting
A Palestinian man lights a fire amid the rubble of his house which was destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting, in Gaza Strip, May 23. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
Palestinians sit in a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A general view of damaged houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting, in Gaza Strip, May 23. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Palestinian woman carries her child amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A boy rides his bicycle near the rubble of a house which was destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting, in Gaza Strip, May 23. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
People sit near the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza Strip, May 23. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
A general view of damaged houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza Strip, May 23. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
A Palestinian woman cooks as another sits amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A boy holds a candle at the site of a house that was destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians sit in a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians sit on chair amid the rubble of a building which was damaged in Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians smoke a water pipe at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A man rides his motor near damaged houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza Strip, May 23. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
A Palestinian girl carries a boy amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man sits in a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A boy waves a Palestinian flag at a site damaged by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
