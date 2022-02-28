In pictures: Inside the battle for Ukraine
Ukrainian servicemen walk by a damaged vehicle, at the site of a fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Smoke and flames rise over during the shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view shows an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People take cover as an air-raid siren sounds, near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents make anti-tank obstacles to defend the city, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine February 27. REUTERS/Serhii Hudak
Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails to defend the city, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine February 27. REUTERS/Serhii Hudak
Debris and rubble are seen near an apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicemen take positions at the military airbase Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine February 27. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
A view shows a burning oil depot reportedly hit by shelling near the military airbase Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine February 27. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
A local resident applies sticky tape to their window, near the site of night fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukranian fireman kneels by a damaged vehicle, at the site of a fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen take cover in a shelter at fighting positions at the military airbase Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Members of the Territorial Defence Forces of Ukraine are seen during a shift change in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Mikhail Palinchak
A screen grab from drone footage shows cars forming a line that stretches some 35 km from the Shehyni border crossing to Poland as people try to flee Russia's military operation against Ukraine outside Mostyska, Ukraine, February 26. REUTERS/Natalie...more
A militant of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic inspects the remains of a missile that landed on a street in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Ukrainian servicemen inspect a damaged vehicle, at the site of fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at fighting positions at the military airbase Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
People walk towards a damaged vehicle, at the site of fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A firefighter works inside an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Firefighters extinguish fire in an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Rescuers help a local resident after shelling in the town of Starobilsk in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, February 25. Ukrainian State Emergency Service/via REUTERS
A child sits on a swing in front of a damaged residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine February 25. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A person walks around the wreckage of an unidentified aircraft that crashed into a house in a residential area in Kyiv, February 25. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB The body of a soldier, without insignia, who the Ukrainian military claim is a Russian army serviceman killed in fighting, lies on a road outside the city of Kharkiv, February 24. REUTERS/Maksim...more
Ukrainian servicemen lie on the ground at their positions on the outskirts of Kharkiv, February 24. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
A view shows destroyed Russian Army multiple rocket launchers with the letter "Z" painted on their sides in Kharkiv, February 25. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Food ration packs of Russian army soldiers are seen on the ground outside Kharkiv, February 24. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard next to a destroyed armored vehicle on the outskirts of Kharkiv, February 25. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
A Ukrainian serviceman holds a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher at a fighting position outside the city of Kharkiv, February 24. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Ukrainian servicemen are seen next to a destroyed armored vehicle, which they said belongs to the Russian army, outside Kharkiv, February 24. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces stand next to a tripod-mounted missile system outside Kharkiv, February 24. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
A Ukrainian serviceman lies on the ground at a fighting position in Kharkiv, February 25. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
A destroyed buildings after shelling in the town of Starobilsk in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, February 25. Ukrainian State Emergency Service/via REUTERS
A view shows fragments of destroyed military vehicles on a road in Kharkiv, February 25. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
A toy is seen inside a damaged residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine February 25. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People take shelter in a subway station in Kyiv, February 24. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB. A view shows a destroyed Russian Army multiple rocket launcher with the letter "Z" painted on its side in Kharkiv, February 25. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard on a road in Kharkiv, February 25. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
A Ukrainian State Border Guard Service site damaged by shelling in Kyiv region, February 24. Ukrainian State Border Guard Service/via REUTERS
Rescuers work at the crash site of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Antonov aircraft, which according to authorities was shot down, in Kyiv region, February 24. Ukrainian State Emergency Service/via REUTERS
Ukrainian tanks move into the port city of Mariupol after Russian troops came ashore in the region, February 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Exodus from Ukraine: Residents flee Russian invasion
Tens of thousands of people have fled Ukraine as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities.
Worldwide protests after Russia invades Ukraine
Protesters rally around the world to denounce Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine's civilians caught in the crossfire
Residents around Ukraine face the sudden reality of the Russian invasion.
MORE IN PICTURES
Exodus from Ukraine: Residents flee Russian invasion
Tens of thousands of people have fled Ukraine as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities.
Worldwide protests after Russia invades Ukraine
Protesters rally around the world to denounce Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine's civilians caught in the crossfire
Residents around Ukraine face the sudden reality of the Russian invasion.
Best of Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
The battle for Ukraine: Scenes from the frontlines
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Images of the fighting in Ukraine after Russia launched an all-out invasion by land, air and sea, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two and confirmation of the worst fears of the West.
Protests worldwide after Russia invades Ukraine
Protesters turned out on public squares and outside Russian embassies in cities around the world to denounce the invasion of Ukraine.
Mass exodus in Ukraine as residents flee Russian advance
Tens of thousands of people have fled Ukraine as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities.
Russian forces pound Ukraine for third day
Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities with artillery and cruise missiles for a third day running but a defiant President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the capital Kyiv remained in Ukrainian hands.