Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Feb 28, 2022 | 12:25am EST

In pictures: Inside the battle for Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen walk by a damaged vehicle, at the site of a fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen walk by a damaged vehicle, at the site of a fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Saturday, February 26, 2022
Ukrainian servicemen walk by a damaged vehicle, at the site of a fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
1 / 42
Smoke and flames rise over during the shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Smoke and flames rise over during the shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, February 25, 2022
Smoke and flames rise over during the shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
2 / 42
A view shows an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A view shows an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, February 26, 2022
A view shows an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
3 / 42
People take cover as an air-raid siren sounds, near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People take cover as an air-raid siren sounds, near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, February 26, 2022
People take cover as an air-raid siren sounds, near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
4 / 42
Local residents make anti-tank obstacles to defend the city, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine February 27. REUTERS/Serhii Hudak

Local residents make anti-tank obstacles to defend the city, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine February 27. REUTERS/Serhii Hudak

Reuters / Sunday, February 27, 2022
Local residents make anti-tank obstacles to defend the city, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine February 27. REUTERS/Serhii Hudak
Close
5 / 42
Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails to defend the city, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine February 27. REUTERS/Serhii Hudak

Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails to defend the city, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine February 27. REUTERS/Serhii Hudak

Reuters / Sunday, February 27, 2022
Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails to defend the city, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine February 27. REUTERS/Serhii Hudak
Close
6 / 42
Debris and rubble are seen near an apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Debris and rubble are seen near an apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, February 26, 2022
Debris and rubble are seen near an apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
7 / 42
Ukrainian servicemen take positions at the military airbase Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine February 27. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Ukrainian servicemen take positions at the military airbase Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine February 27. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Sunday, February 27, 2022
Ukrainian servicemen take positions at the military airbase Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine February 27. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Close
8 / 42
A view shows a burning oil depot reportedly hit by shelling near the military airbase Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine February 27. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

A view shows a burning oil depot reportedly hit by shelling near the military airbase Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine February 27. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Sunday, February 27, 2022
A view shows a burning oil depot reportedly hit by shelling near the military airbase Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine February 27. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Close
9 / 42
A local resident applies sticky tape to their window, near the site of night fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A local resident applies sticky tape to their window, near the site of night fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Saturday, February 26, 2022
A local resident applies sticky tape to their window, near the site of night fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
10 / 42
A Ukranian fireman kneels by a damaged vehicle, at the site of a fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukranian fireman kneels by a damaged vehicle, at the site of a fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Saturday, February 26, 2022
A Ukranian fireman kneels by a damaged vehicle, at the site of a fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
11 / 42
Ukrainian servicemen take cover in a shelter at fighting positions at the military airbase Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Ukrainian servicemen take cover in a shelter at fighting positions at the military airbase Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Sunday, February 27, 2022
Ukrainian servicemen take cover in a shelter at fighting positions at the military airbase Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Close
12 / 42
Members of the Territorial Defence Forces of Ukraine are seen during a shift change in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Mikhail Palinchak

Members of the Territorial Defence Forces of Ukraine are seen during a shift change in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Mikhail Palinchak

Reuters / Saturday, February 26, 2022
Members of the Territorial Defence Forces of Ukraine are seen during a shift change in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Mikhail Palinchak
Close
13 / 42
A screen grab from drone footage shows cars forming a line that stretches some 35 km from the Shehyni border crossing to Poland as people try to flee Russia's military operation against Ukraine outside Mostyska, Ukraine, February 26.  REUTERS/Natalie Thomas

A screen grab from drone footage shows cars forming a line that stretches some 35 km from the Shehyni border crossing to Poland as people try to flee Russia's military operation against Ukraine outside Mostyska, Ukraine, February 26.  REUTERS/Natalie...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 26, 2022
A screen grab from drone footage shows cars forming a line that stretches some 35 km from the Shehyni border crossing to Poland as people try to flee Russia's military operation against Ukraine outside Mostyska, Ukraine, February 26.  REUTERS/Natalie Thomas
Close
14 / 42
A militant of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic inspects the remains of a missile that landed on a street in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A militant of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic inspects the remains of a missile that landed on a street in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Saturday, February 26, 2022
A militant of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic inspects the remains of a missile that landed on a street in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
15 / 42
Ukrainian servicemen inspect a damaged vehicle, at the site of fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen inspect a damaged vehicle, at the site of fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Saturday, February 26, 2022
Ukrainian servicemen inspect a damaged vehicle, at the site of fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
16 / 42
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at fighting positions at the military airbase Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine February 26.  REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Ukrainian servicemen are seen at fighting positions at the military airbase Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine February 26.  REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Saturday, February 26, 2022
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at fighting positions at the military airbase Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine February 26.  REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Close
17 / 42
People walk towards a damaged vehicle, at the site of fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

People walk towards a damaged vehicle, at the site of fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Saturday, February 26, 2022
People walk towards a damaged vehicle, at the site of fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
18 / 42
A firefighter works inside an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A firefighter works inside an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, February 26, 2022
A firefighter works inside an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
19 / 42
Firefighters extinguish fire in an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Firefighters extinguish fire in an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, February 26, 2022
Firefighters extinguish fire in an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
20 / 42
Rescuers help a local resident after shelling in the town of Starobilsk in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, February 25. Ukrainian State Emergency Service/via REUTERS

Rescuers help a local resident after shelling in the town of Starobilsk in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, February 25. Ukrainian State Emergency Service/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 25, 2022
Rescuers help a local resident after shelling in the town of Starobilsk in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, February 25. Ukrainian State Emergency Service/via REUTERS
Close
21 / 42
A child sits on a swing in front of a damaged residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine February 25. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A child sits on a swing in front of a damaged residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine February 25. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, February 25, 2022
A child sits on a swing in front of a damaged residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine February 25. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
22 / 42
A person walks around the wreckage of an unidentified aircraft that crashed into a house in a residential area in Kyiv, February 25. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A person walks around the wreckage of an unidentified aircraft that crashed into a house in a residential area in Kyiv, February 25. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, February 25, 2022
A person walks around the wreckage of an unidentified aircraft that crashed into a house in a residential area in Kyiv, February 25. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
23 / 42
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, February 25, 2022
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
24 / 42
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB  The body of a soldier, without insignia, who the Ukrainian military claim is a Russian army serviceman killed in fighting, lies on a road outside the city of Kharkiv, February 24. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB  The body of a soldier, without insignia, who the Ukrainian military claim is a Russian army serviceman killed in fighting, lies on a road outside the city of Kharkiv, February 24. REUTERS/Maksim...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 24, 2022
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB  The body of a soldier, without insignia, who the Ukrainian military claim is a Russian army serviceman killed in fighting, lies on a road outside the city of Kharkiv, February 24. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Close
25 / 42
Ukrainian servicemen lie on the ground at their positions on the outskirts of Kharkiv, February 24. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Ukrainian servicemen lie on the ground at their positions on the outskirts of Kharkiv, February 24. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Friday, February 25, 2022
Ukrainian servicemen lie on the ground at their positions on the outskirts of Kharkiv, February 24. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Close
26 / 42
A view shows destroyed Russian Army multiple rocket launchers with the letter "Z" painted on their sides in Kharkiv, February 25. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

A view shows destroyed Russian Army multiple rocket launchers with the letter "Z" painted on their sides in Kharkiv, February 25. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Friday, February 25, 2022
A view shows destroyed Russian Army multiple rocket launchers with the letter "Z" painted on their sides in Kharkiv, February 25. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Close
27 / 42
Food ration packs of Russian army soldiers are seen on the ground outside Kharkiv, February 24. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Food ration packs of Russian army soldiers are seen on the ground outside Kharkiv, February 24. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Thursday, February 24, 2022
Food ration packs of Russian army soldiers are seen on the ground outside Kharkiv, February 24. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Close
28 / 42
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard next to a destroyed armored vehicle on the outskirts of Kharkiv, February 25. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Ukrainian servicemen stand guard next to a destroyed armored vehicle on the outskirts of Kharkiv, February 25. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Friday, February 25, 2022
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard next to a destroyed armored vehicle on the outskirts of Kharkiv, February 25. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Close
29 / 42
A Ukrainian serviceman holds a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher at a fighting position outside the city of Kharkiv, February 24. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

A Ukrainian serviceman holds a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher at a fighting position outside the city of Kharkiv, February 24. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Thursday, February 24, 2022
A Ukrainian serviceman holds a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher at a fighting position outside the city of Kharkiv, February 24. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Close
30 / 42
Ukrainian servicemen are seen next to a destroyed armored vehicle, which they said belongs to the Russian army, outside Kharkiv, February 24. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Ukrainian servicemen are seen next to a destroyed armored vehicle, which they said belongs to the Russian army, outside Kharkiv, February 24. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Thursday, February 24, 2022
Ukrainian servicemen are seen next to a destroyed armored vehicle, which they said belongs to the Russian army, outside Kharkiv, February 24. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Close
31 / 42
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces stand next to a tripod-mounted missile system outside Kharkiv, February 24. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces stand next to a tripod-mounted missile system outside Kharkiv, February 24. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Thursday, February 24, 2022
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces stand next to a tripod-mounted missile system outside Kharkiv, February 24. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Close
32 / 42
A Ukrainian serviceman lies on the ground at a fighting position in Kharkiv, February 25. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

A Ukrainian serviceman lies on the ground at a fighting position in Kharkiv, February 25. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Friday, February 25, 2022
A Ukrainian serviceman lies on the ground at a fighting position in Kharkiv, February 25. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Close
33 / 42
A destroyed buildings after shelling in the town of Starobilsk in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, February 25. Ukrainian State Emergency Service/via REUTERS

A destroyed buildings after shelling in the town of Starobilsk in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, February 25. Ukrainian State Emergency Service/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 25, 2022
A destroyed buildings after shelling in the town of Starobilsk in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, February 25. Ukrainian State Emergency Service/via REUTERS
Close
34 / 42
A view shows fragments of destroyed military vehicles on a road in Kharkiv, February 25. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

A view shows fragments of destroyed military vehicles on a road in Kharkiv, February 25. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Friday, February 25, 2022
A view shows fragments of destroyed military vehicles on a road in Kharkiv, February 25. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Close
35 / 42
A toy is seen inside a damaged residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine February 25. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A toy is seen inside a damaged residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine February 25. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, February 25, 2022
A toy is seen inside a damaged residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine February 25. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
36 / 42
People take shelter in a subway station in Kyiv, February 24.  REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

People take shelter in a subway station in Kyiv, February 24.  REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

Reuters / Thursday, February 24, 2022
People take shelter in a subway station in Kyiv, February 24.  REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
Close
37 / 42
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB. A view shows a destroyed Russian Army multiple rocket launcher with the letter "Z" painted on its side in Kharkiv, February 25. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB. A view shows a destroyed Russian Army multiple rocket launcher with the letter "Z" painted on its side in Kharkiv, February 25. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Friday, February 25, 2022
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB. A view shows a destroyed Russian Army multiple rocket launcher with the letter "Z" painted on its side in Kharkiv, February 25. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Close
38 / 42
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard on a road in Kharkiv, February 25. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Ukrainian servicemen stand guard on a road in Kharkiv, February 25. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Friday, February 25, 2022
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard on a road in Kharkiv, February 25. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Close
39 / 42
A Ukrainian State Border Guard Service site damaged by shelling in Kyiv region, February 24. Ukrainian State Border Guard Service/via REUTERS

A Ukrainian State Border Guard Service site damaged by shelling in Kyiv region, February 24. Ukrainian State Border Guard Service/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 24, 2022
A Ukrainian State Border Guard Service site damaged by shelling in Kyiv region, February 24. Ukrainian State Border Guard Service/via REUTERS
Close
40 / 42
Rescuers work at the crash site of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Antonov aircraft, which according to authorities was shot down, in Kyiv region, February 24. Ukrainian State Emergency Service/via REUTERS

Rescuers work at the crash site of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Antonov aircraft, which according to authorities was shot down, in Kyiv region, February 24. Ukrainian State Emergency Service/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 24, 2022
Rescuers work at the crash site of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Antonov aircraft, which according to authorities was shot down, in Kyiv region, February 24. Ukrainian State Emergency Service/via REUTERS
Close
41 / 42
Ukrainian tanks move into the port city of Mariupol after Russian troops came ashore in the region, February 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Ukrainian tanks move into the port city of Mariupol after Russian troops came ashore in the region, February 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, February 24, 2022
Ukrainian tanks move into the port city of Mariupol after Russian troops came ashore in the region, February 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
42 / 42
View Again
View Next
Best of the SAG Awards

Best of the SAG Awards

Next Slideshows

Best of the SAG Awards

Best of the SAG Awards

Memorable moments from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

12:12am EST
Exodus from Ukraine: Residents flee Russian invasion

Exodus from Ukraine: Residents flee Russian invasion

Tens of thousands of people have fled Ukraine as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities.

Feb 27 2022
Worldwide protests after Russia invades Ukraine

Worldwide protests after Russia invades Ukraine

Protesters rally around the world to denounce Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Feb 27 2022
Ukraine's civilians caught in the crossfire

Ukraine's civilians caught in the crossfire

Residents around Ukraine face the sudden reality of the Russian invasion.

Feb 27 2022

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of the SAG Awards

Best of the SAG Awards

Memorable moments from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Exodus from Ukraine: Residents flee Russian invasion

Exodus from Ukraine: Residents flee Russian invasion

Tens of thousands of people have fled Ukraine as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities.

Worldwide protests after Russia invades Ukraine

Worldwide protests after Russia invades Ukraine

Protesters rally around the world to denounce Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's civilians caught in the crossfire

Ukraine's civilians caught in the crossfire

Residents around Ukraine face the sudden reality of the Russian invasion.

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

The battle for Ukraine: Scenes from the frontlines

The battle for Ukraine: Scenes from the frontlines

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Images of the fighting in Ukraine after Russia launched an all-out invasion by land, air and sea, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two and confirmation of the worst fears of the West.

Protests worldwide after Russia invades Ukraine

Protests worldwide after Russia invades Ukraine

Protesters turned out on public squares and outside Russian embassies in cities around the world to denounce the invasion of Ukraine.

Mass exodus in Ukraine as residents flee Russian advance

Mass exodus in Ukraine as residents flee Russian advance

Tens of thousands of people have fled Ukraine as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities.

Russian forces pound Ukraine for third day

Russian forces pound Ukraine for third day

Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities with artillery and cruise missiles for a third day running but a defiant President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the capital Kyiv remained in Ukrainian hands.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast