In pictures: Israel and Hamas escalate aerial bombardments
Smoke and flames rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza, May 12. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian man runs for cover during an Israeli air strike near the ruins of a tower building which was destroyed in earlier strikes, in Gaza City, May 13. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Israeli soldier mourns during the funeral of her comrade, Omer Tabib, who was killed during cross-border fighting with Gaza, in Eliakim, Israel, May 13. REUTERS/Avishag Shar-Yashuv
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A picture taken with a drone shows the ruins of buildings which were destroyed in Israeli air strikes in the northern Gaza Strip, May 13. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The mother of Palestinian Rasheed Abu Arra, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, mourns over the body of her son during his funeral, in the town of Aqqaba near Tubas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 12. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A woman stands inside a residential building that was damaged after a rocket launched overnight from the Gaza Strip hit the building in Petah Tikva, Israel, May 13. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Palestinians gather around the ruins of buildings which were destroyed in Israeli air strikes, in the northern Gaza Strip, May 13. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A combination picture shows a tower building before and after it was destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Family and friends of Leah Yom Tov mourn during her funeral following a rocket attack from Gaza, in a cemetery in Rishon Lezion, Israel May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Gidon Markovitz
Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants into Israel, in Gaza May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian boy walks past the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An aerial view shows a damaged building after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed in Ashkelon, Israel May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
A man looks at the damage caused to a building after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed in Ashkelon, Israel May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli firefighters walk by a car with a fallen tree on it after it was hit by a rocket fired from Gaza towards Holon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Gidon Markovitz
A man gestures as he prepares the body a Palestinian boy, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Plumes of smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza, May 12. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A large fire is seen near the scene of what officials said was a Gaza rocket attack on an Israeli energy pipeline near Ashkelon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Soldiers work at a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Avi Roccah
Men carry a dead body after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians look on as they stand at the site where a building was destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian man carrying clothes walks as he evacuates his shop following Israeli air strikes, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians look on as they inspect their residential building which was damaged in an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
People are seen at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit, in Holon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Parts of a broken mannequin lie on the ground near a tower building which was hit by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City May 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Smoke rises from a building after it was destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian policemen stand at the site where a building was destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Burnt vehicles are seen at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit, in Holon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A streak of light is seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A member of the security forces stands at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit, in Holon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A burnt bus is seen at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit, in Holon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
The brother of Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Shenbari, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, reacts as mourners carry his body during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Cars go up in flames after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed nearby, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Smoke trails are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
People run as sirens sound warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Palestinian man gestures as he inspects a damaged building following an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman holds her dog as she is evacuated by medics after a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The brother of Palestinian boy Hussien Hamad, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, cries during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A destroyed Hamas security site is seen in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Israeli policeman takes cover as sirens sound warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A wounded Palestinian boy is rushed to the hospital following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An aerial view shows the roof of a house which was damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
Palestinians evacuate following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People take cover after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit a house in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 10. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian woman carrying a baby evacuates following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Dust and smoke rise following an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Israeli medics evacuate a man injured after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit a residential building in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli police work at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit a shopping complex in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli police bomb disposal expert looks out from the window of a residential building that was damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli police bomb disposal expert looks out from the window of a residential building that was damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People are reflected in a puddle of water mixed with blood at the scene where Palestinians were killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in the northern Gaza Strip, May 10. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Shenbari, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A view shows the site of an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Flames rise following an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 10. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Emergency personnel stands in front of a house hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Object are seen in a bedroom in a residential building that was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians view the site of an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A woman and teen run as a siren sounds warning of an incoming rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian man looks on as he stands at the site of an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Israeli police run near the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Smoke trails are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli firefighters extinguish a car which caught on fire after a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A view shows the site of an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Israeli security personnel take cover as sirens sound warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
