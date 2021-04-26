In pictures: Oscars red carpet style
H.E.R Chris Pizzello/Pool
Viola Davis. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Halle Berry. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Zendaya. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Laura Dern. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Daniel Kaluuya. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Regina King. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Andra Day. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Amanda Seyfried. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Steven Yeun. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Reese Witherspoon. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Chloe Zhao. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Vanessa Kirby. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Glenn Close. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Isla Fisher helps make the final touches to clean the suit of Sacha Baron Cohen as they arrive to attend a screening of the Oscars, in Sydney, Australia. Rick Rycroft/Pool
Angela Bassett. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Celeste Waite. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Olivia Colman. Alberto Pezzali/Pool
Maria Bakalova. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Marlee Matlin. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Ariana DeBose. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Trish Summerville. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Tiara Thomas. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Jon Batiste. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Mia Neal. Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S.
Laura Pausini. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Emerald Fennell. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Ramin Bahrani. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Nina Pedrad. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Claudia Sarne and Atticus Ross. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Lee Isaac Chung and Valerie Chung. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Thomas Vinterberg and Helene Reingaard Neumann. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Daniel Pemberton. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Stacey Walker King and Charles D. King. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Laura Allen. Alberto Pezzali/Pool
Alan S. Kim and Vicky Kim. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Madeline Sharafian. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Roseanne Bladh and Phillip Bladh. Chris Pizzello/Pool
D'Mile. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Carlos Cortes. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Colman Domingo. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Kori Rae. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Questlove. Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S.
Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza. Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S.
Travon Free. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Youn Yuh-jung and Han Ye-ri. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Lil Rel Howery. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Lakeith Stanfield. Alberto Pezzali/Pool
Steven Yeun and Joana Pak. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Celeste Waite. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Amanda Seyfried. Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S.
Next Slideshows
After Chauvin trial, a debate over future of George Floyd Square
After former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd, Minneapolis now faces renewed, sometimes acrimonious dispute over the...
Under the sea with scientists fighting climate change
Climate researchers dive deep into their quest to avert a climate catastrophe.
Clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan
Police fought to keep apart two groups of protesters - Palestinian youth hurling firecrackers and setting fire to garbage bins, and ultra-nationalist Israelis...
SpaceX rocket launches astronauts to space station
SpaceX launches a new four-astronaut team on a flight to the International Space Station, the first crew ever propelled into orbit by a rocket booster recycled...
MORE IN PICTURES
After Chauvin trial, a debate over future of George Floyd Square
After former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd, Minneapolis now faces renewed, sometimes acrimonious dispute over the future of George Floyd Square and how, if ever, to reopen the intersection.
Under the sea with scientists fighting climate change
Climate researchers dive deep into their quest to avert a climate catastrophe.
Clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan
Police fought to keep apart two groups of protesters - Palestinian youth hurling firecrackers and setting fire to garbage bins, and ultra-nationalist Israelis chanting anti-Arab slogans - during Ramadan clashes in the contested city at the core of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
SpaceX rocket launches astronauts to space station
SpaceX launches a new four-astronaut team on a flight to the International Space Station, the first crew ever propelled into orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight.
Mass cremations begin as India faces deluge of COVID deaths
India reported the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus infections for a second day as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and plagued by accidents.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Women recruits break barriers to become Marines at Camp Pendleton
Women recruits of Lima Company broke one of the last gender barriers in the U.S. armed forces, surviving a grueling exercise known as the crucible to officially become Marines.
Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police
Hundreds of mourners filed into a Minneapolis church for the funeral of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man whose shooting by police after a routine traffic stop.
Central American migrants journey to U.S. border
Apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border are at their highest level in two decades, as migrants flee violence, natural disasters and economic hardship in Central America.