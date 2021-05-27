In pictures: The 1921 Tulsa race massacre
Smoke rises from buildings during the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A century ago, a white mob looted and burned the Greenwood district of Tulsa, leaving at least 300 Black residents dead and thousands more homeless. Alvin C. Krupnick...more
A truck carries soldiers and Black residents near the Litan Hotel during the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa. Alvin C. Krupnick Co./NAACP Records/Library of Congress
The Woods building in the Greenwood neighborhood is seen after the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa. Greenwood, dubbed "Black Wall Street," boasted hotels, law offices, doctors' offices and other businesses owned and operated by Black people at the time...more
National Guardsmen with a machine gun mounted on the back of a flat-bed truck on the streets of Tulsa during the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa. Collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture/via REUTERS
A view of the Greenwood neighborhood after a mob passed during the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa. White rioters tore through Greenwood, destroying 23 churches, more than 2,000 Black-owned businesses and 36 square blocks, according to the Greenwood...more
The Greenwood neighborhood is seen in ruins after the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa. No one was ever charged for the violence. American National Red Cross/Library of Congress
Debris, furnitures and homes razed to the foundations after the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa. Over six hours, carloads of white residents conducted "drive-by" shootings in Greenwood. Whites also looted and burned homes and businesses and dragged...more
A truck carries Black residents during the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa. Alvin C. Krupnick Co./NAACP Records/Library of Congress
Furniture on the street after the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa. Tulsa never paid restitution to the victims and insurance companies refused to pay out, citing riot clauses in contracts. Alvin C. Krupnick Co./NAACP Records/Library of Congress
A view of the Williams Building, west side of 100 block, in the Greenwood neighborhood after the 1921 race massacre. At the time of the massacre, Greenwood was one of the largest and wealthiest Black communities in the United States. American...more
An entrance to a refugee camp on the Tulsa fair grounds after the 1921 race massacre. About 300 people died and more than 6,000 survivors and Black Tulsa residents were sent to internment camps and held, according to a Human Rights Watch report in...more
Ruins of houses in the Greenwood neighborhood. The movement calling for reparations is growing beyond Tulsa. H.R. 40 has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives and calls for the issue to be studied. It has been floated in Congress for...more
Smoke rises from the ruins of homes following the race 1921 race massacre in Tulsa. Today, the sidewalk of the main boulevard, Greenwood Avenue, is studded with plaques identifying buildings as: "Destroyed 1921, rebuilt." Alvin C. Krupnick...more
