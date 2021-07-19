Edition:
In pictures: The devastation of Europe's floods

Caravans are destroyed in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Kreuzberg, Germany, July 19. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

People are seen in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, July 19. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A woman carries a bag in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, July 19. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Donations for flood victims are stashed inside an arena at the Nuerburgring race track in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Nuerburg, Germany, July 19. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Firefighters walk in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, July 19. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

People carry items in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, July 19. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

People work in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, July 19. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Undertaker Gerth Lethert poses at his workshop in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, July 19. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

View shows damage in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 19. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

People carry items in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, July 19. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A pile of broken trees and rubbish is seen in a flooded area following heavy rainfalls in Kreuzberg, Germany, July 17. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Police officers and volunteers clean rubble in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, July 18. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Members of the Bundeswehr forces, surrounded by partially submerged cars, wade through the flood water following heavy rainfalls in Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany, July 17. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

People hand each other buckets as they clean the rubble in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, July 18. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Helpers take a rest as they work in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in the center of Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, July 18. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

A destroyed road is pictured after flooding in Erftstadt Blessem, Germany, July 16.  REUTERS/Alexander Franz

Rene Guissard, 88, stands in front of his house, which was damaged by heavy rainfalls, in Trooz, Belgium, July 16. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Men carry an electronic equipment as they clean rubble in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, July 18. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Police officers and volunteers clean rubble in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, July 18. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

A destroyed building is pictured at an area affected by floods, following heavy rainfalls, in Pepinster, Belgium, July 17. REUTERS/Yves Herman

An Italian firefighter rescues a driver at an area flooded in Palermo, Italy, July 18. Vigili del Fuoco/via REUTERS

People clean debris by a river in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, July 18. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

A helper removes the mud in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in the center of Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, July 18. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

A garden dwarf and a barrel lie among the debris following floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, July 18. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Cars are stuck between trucks on a flooded road following heavy rainfalls in Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany, July 17. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

A view shows the debris following floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, July 18. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Debris and damaged vehicles are seen, following heavy rainfalls, in Trooz, Belgium, July 16. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A general view of the debris at an area affected by floods, following heavy rainfalls, in Pepinster, Belgium, July 17. REUTERS/Yves Herman

firefighters work in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in the center of Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, July 18. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

A damaged wooden garden house is seen amid a field of wheat following floods caused by heavy rainfalls, in Bad Bodendorf, Germany, July 18. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A member of the Bundeswehr forces, surrounded by partially submerged cars, wades through the flood water following heavy rainfalls in Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany, July 17. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

cA view shows flooded interior of a house in Guelle, Netherlands, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

A destroyed caravan is seen on a pile of rubble following heavy rainfalls in Kreuzberg, Germany, July 17. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A damaged car is seen following floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, July 18. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

People walk past a damaged car following floods caused by heavy rainfalls, in Sinzig along the Ahr river, Germany, July 18. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A view of a bed and personal stuff inside a destroyed building at an area affected by floods, following heavy rainfalls, in Pepinster, Belgium, July 17. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Rescue personnel recover a damaged van following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 16. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

People clean a house following heavy rainfalls in Kreuzberg, Germany, July 17. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A view of rubble following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 16. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A view of a flooded street following heavy rainfalls in Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany, July 16. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

A woman carries a dog as she walks through an area affected by floods, following heavy rainfalls, in Pepinster, Belgium, July 16. REUTERS/Yves Herman

An areal view after flooding at Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany, July 16, 2021.   REUTERS/Rhein-Erft-Kreis

A view of a damaged building following heavy rainfalls in Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany, July 16. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

