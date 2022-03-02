In pictures: Ukrainians train to fight with Molotov cocktails
A civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails to defend the city, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
A civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
A local resident prepares Molotov cocktails, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, February 27. REUTERS/Serhii Hudak
Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, February 27. REUTERS/Serhii Hudak
Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails to defend the city, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, February 27. REUTERS/Serhii Hudak
Civilians train to throw Molotov cocktails to defend the city, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
A civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
A civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, February 27. REUTERS/Serhii Hudak
A civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails to defend the city, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, February 28. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
A civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
Civilians train to throw Molotov cocktails to defend the city, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails to defend the city, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, February 27. REUTERS/Serhii Hudak
Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, February 27. REUTERS/Serhii Hudak
A civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
Civilians train to throw Molotov cocktails to defend the city, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, February 28. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails to defend the city, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, February 27. REUTERS/Serhii Hudak
