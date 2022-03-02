Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Mar 1, 2022 | 11:57pm EST

In pictures: Ukrainians train to fight with Molotov cocktails

A civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails to defend the city, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, March 1.  REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
A civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, March 1.  REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
A local resident prepares Molotov cocktails, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, February 27. REUTERS/Serhii Hudak

Reuters / Sunday, February 27, 2022
Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, February 27. REUTERS/Serhii Hudak

Reuters / Sunday, February 27, 2022
Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails to defend the city, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, February 27. REUTERS/Serhii Hudak

Reuters / Sunday, February 27, 2022
Civilians train to throw Molotov cocktails to defend the city, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, March 1.  REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
A civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, March 1.  REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
A civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, March 1.  REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, February 27. REUTERS/Serhii Hudak

Reuters / Sunday, February 27, 2022
A civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails to defend the city, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, March 1.  REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, February 28.  REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

Reuters / Monday, February 28, 2022
A civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, March 1.  REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Civilians train to throw Molotov cocktails to defend the city, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, March 1.  REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails to defend the city, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, February 27. REUTERS/Serhii Hudak

Reuters / Sunday, February 27, 2022
Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, February 27. REUTERS/Serhii Hudak

Reuters / Sunday, February 27, 2022
A civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, March 1.  REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Civilians train to throw Molotov cocktails to defend the city, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, February 28.  REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

Reuters / Monday, February 28, 2022
Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails to defend the city, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, February 27. REUTERS/Serhii Hudak

Reuters / Sunday, February 27, 2022
