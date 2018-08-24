In the ashes of Greece's wildfires

Maria and her daughter Katerina gather debris inside their destroyed house in the village of Mati. "The area has become desolate," a 50-year-old woman who gave her name as Maria said, as she and her daughter filled bags of wreckage cleared out from a...more

Maria and her daughter Katerina gather debris inside their destroyed house in the village of Mati. "The area has become desolate," a 50-year-old woman who gave her name as Maria said, as she and her daughter filled bags of wreckage cleared out from a summer home built by her grandfather. Even those whose houses were not destroyed have left the area, not only over a lack of electricity and water but because, Maria said, "the atmosphere is heavy." REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

