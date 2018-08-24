In the ashes of Greece's wildfires
A burned car in seen in the village of Neos Voutzas, near Athens, Greece, August 22, 2018. It has been one month since Greece's deadliest wildfire ravaged the now deserted seaside town of Mati, killing 96 people, and life here is still far from...more
Eleni Anagnostaki, 85, sits in the yard of her destroyed house in the village of Mati. Funeral notices are plastered on electricity poles. The smell of burned pine still lingers in the air, along with a metallic odor from melted cars and other...more
A sign is sprayed on the shop and house of Theodoros Kouris, indicating that the building is to be demolished, in the village of Mati. "My roots are here," the 43-year-old said softly, motioning to the ground. "I was born here together with my late...more
Theodoros Kouris, 43, stands in front of his destroyed shop and house, in the village of Mati. Kouris, his wife and their three children now live with relatives in Athens and hope to qualify for relief measures announced by the government, including...more
A view of a field where 26 people's bodies were found following a wildfire in the village of Mati. Mati, a heavily wooded area which sits on the coast east of Athens overlooking the sparkling sea, was popular with pensioners and children at summer...more
Flowers are laid in front of a banner reading "No apology, no shame, the dead are crying out from the ashes" in the village of Mati. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Maria and her daughter Katerina gather debris inside their destroyed house in the village of Mati. "The area has become desolate," a 50-year-old woman who gave her name as Maria said, as she and her daughter filled bags of wreckage cleared out from a...more
Maria stands at the yard of her destroyed house in the village of Mati. "I believe it will take years before we can return to normal circumstances," she said. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A shrine is seen inside the yard of a destroyed house in the village of Mati. Sitting in the blackened yard, Maria's 85-year-old mother was there to bid farewell to the house in the event it was torn down. "The house burned down but my memories have...more
A worker uses a crane grabber to gather burned trees in the village of Mati. More than 4,300 people have applied for state aid, the government said on Thursday. Engineers inspecting the area have so far ordered scores of buildings to be...more
A worker looks on as he cuts down burned trees in the village of Mati. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A view of a field where 26 people's bodies were found following a wildfire in the village of Mati. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A message reads "We are OK! Thank you for the support" on a wall of the destroyed shop of Theodoros Kouris (not pictured), in the village of Mati. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A burned car is seen in the village of Mati. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A worker cuts down burned trees in the village of Mati. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A fireplace is seen inside a destroyed house in the village of Mati. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A view of a burned house, as a church is seen in the background, in the village of Mati. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
