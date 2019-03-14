Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 13, 2019 | 9:20pm EDT

In the Dalai Lama's homeland

Buddhist monks enter a prayer hall at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Buddhist monks enter a prayer hall at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Buddhist monks enter a prayer hall at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
1 / 18
Monks walk in the Tibetan Buddhist Kumbum Monastery outside Xining, Qinghai province, China March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monks walk in the Tibetan Buddhist Kumbum Monastery outside Xining, Qinghai province, China March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Monks walk in the Tibetan Buddhist Kumbum Monastery outside Xining, Qinghai province, China March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
2 / 18
Buddhist monks enter a prayer hall at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Buddhist monks enter a prayer hall at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Buddhist monks enter a prayer hall at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
3 / 18
Armed police attempt to prevent the photographer from taking pictures at the entrance to the village of Taktser, known in Chinese as Hongya, where the Dalai Lama was born in 1935, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Armed police attempt to prevent the photographer from taking pictures at the entrance to the village of Taktser, known in Chinese as Hongya, where the Dalai Lama was born in 1935, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Armed police attempt to prevent the photographer from taking pictures at the entrance to the village of Taktser, known in Chinese as Hongya, where the Dalai Lama was born in 1935, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
4 / 18
Shop owners carry Tibetan Buddhist metal figures into their workshop near Kumbum Monastery outside Xining, Qinghai province, China March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Shop owners carry Tibetan Buddhist metal figures into their workshop near Kumbum Monastery outside Xining, Qinghai province, China March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Shop owners carry Tibetan Buddhist metal figures into their workshop near Kumbum Monastery outside Xining, Qinghai province, China March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
5 / 18
A Tibetan woman carrying a child looks at clothes in a shop in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A Tibetan woman carrying a child looks at clothes in a shop in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
A Tibetan woman carrying a child looks at clothes in a shop in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
6 / 18
Buddhist monks leave Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Buddhist monks leave Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Buddhist monks leave Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
7 / 18
A Tibetan man prostrates himself in prayer as he circles the Tibetan Buddhist Kumbum Monastery outside Xining, Qinghai province, China March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A Tibetan man prostrates himself in prayer as he circles the Tibetan Buddhist Kumbum Monastery outside Xining, Qinghai province, China March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
A Tibetan man prostrates himself in prayer as he circles the Tibetan Buddhist Kumbum Monastery outside Xining, Qinghai province, China March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
8 / 18
Tibetans circle a temple as part of a prayer ritual at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tibetans circle a temple as part of a prayer ritual at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Tibetans circle a temple as part of a prayer ritual at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
9 / 18
A Buddhist monk walks outside Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A Buddhist monk walks outside Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
A Buddhist monk walks outside Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
10 / 18
Armed police man a checkpoint at the entrance to the village of Taktser, known in Chinese as Hongya, preventing non-locals from entering, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. The Dalai Lama was born in Taktser in 1935. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Armed police man a checkpoint at the entrance to the village of Taktser, known in Chinese as Hongya, preventing non-locals from entering, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. The Dalai Lama was born in Taktser in 1935. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Armed police man a checkpoint at the entrance to the village of Taktser, known in Chinese as Hongya, preventing non-locals from entering, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. The Dalai Lama was born in Taktser in 1935. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
11 / 18
A Buddhist monk arrives late for a prayer session at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A Buddhist monk arrives late for a prayer session at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
A Buddhist monk arrives late for a prayer session at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
12 / 18
Tibetans circle a temple as part of a prayer ritual at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tibetans circle a temple as part of a prayer ritual at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Tibetans circle a temple as part of a prayer ritual at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
13 / 18
A monk circles the Tibetan Buddhist Kumbum Monastery during a prayer ritual outside Xining, Qinghai province, China March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A monk circles the Tibetan Buddhist Kumbum Monastery during a prayer ritual outside Xining, Qinghai province, China March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
A monk circles the Tibetan Buddhist Kumbum Monastery during a prayer ritual outside Xining, Qinghai province, China March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
14 / 18
Buddhist monks rest outside a prayer hall between chanting sessions at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Buddhist monks rest outside a prayer hall between chanting sessions at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Buddhist monks rest outside a prayer hall between chanting sessions at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
15 / 18
Tibetan men leave Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tibetan men leave Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Tibetan men leave Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
16 / 18
Buddhist monks sit outside a prayer hall at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Buddhist monks sit outside a prayer hall at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Buddhist monks sit outside a prayer hall at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
17 / 18
Tibetans walk in a street near Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tibetans walk in a street near Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Tibetans walk in a street near Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Desperate Venezuelans search for water

Desperate Venezuelans search for water

Next Slideshows

Desperate Venezuelans search for water

Desperate Venezuelans search for water

As Venezuela's worst blackout on record drags on, residents are seeking potable water in places they would not have imagined: sewage pipes, underground water...

Mar 13 2019
Children feared trapped in Nigeria building collapse

Children feared trapped in Nigeria building collapse

A four-story building containing a primary school collapses in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.

Mar 13 2019
Duchess of style

Duchess of style

Fashion from Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Mar 12 2019
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launch a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.

Mar 12 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Desperate Venezuelans search for water

Desperate Venezuelans search for water

As Venezuela's worst blackout on record drags on, residents are seeking potable water in places they would not have imagined: sewage pipes, underground water mains and open streams.

Children feared trapped in Nigeria building collapse

Children feared trapped in Nigeria building collapse

A four-story building containing a primary school collapses in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.

Duchess of style

Duchess of style

Fashion from Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launch a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.

Disabled animals find refuge at Freedom Farm

Disabled animals find refuge at Freedom Farm

"Freedom Farm" serves as a refuge for mostly disabled animals in Moshav Olesh, Israel.

Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Our collection of celebrity booking photos.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes

Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet to Nairobi crashes, killing all 157 on board.

Crufts Dog Show

Crufts Dog Show

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast