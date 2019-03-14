In the Dalai Lama's homeland
Buddhist monks enter a prayer hall at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Monks walk in the Tibetan Buddhist Kumbum Monastery outside Xining, Qinghai province, China March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Buddhist monks enter a prayer hall at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Armed police attempt to prevent the photographer from taking pictures at the entrance to the village of Taktser, known in Chinese as Hongya, where the Dalai Lama was born in 1935, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Shop owners carry Tibetan Buddhist metal figures into their workshop near Kumbum Monastery outside Xining, Qinghai province, China March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Tibetan woman carrying a child looks at clothes in a shop in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Buddhist monks leave Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Tibetan man prostrates himself in prayer as he circles the Tibetan Buddhist Kumbum Monastery outside Xining, Qinghai province, China March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Tibetans circle a temple as part of a prayer ritual at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Buddhist monk walks outside Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Armed police man a checkpoint at the entrance to the village of Taktser, known in Chinese as Hongya, preventing non-locals from entering, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. The Dalai Lama was born in Taktser in 1935. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Buddhist monk arrives late for a prayer session at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Tibetans circle a temple as part of a prayer ritual at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A monk circles the Tibetan Buddhist Kumbum Monastery during a prayer ritual outside Xining, Qinghai province, China March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Buddhist monks rest outside a prayer hall between chanting sessions at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Tibetan men leave Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Buddhist monks sit outside a prayer hall at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Tibetans walk in a street near Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
