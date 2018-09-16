In the path of Typhoon Mangkhut
A woman runs in the rainstorm as Typhoon Mangkhut approaches, in Shenzhen, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
High waves hit the shore at Heng Fa Chuen, a residental district near the waterfront, as Typhoon Mangkhut slams Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A woman holding an umbrella walks in the rainstorm as Typhoon Mangkhut approaches, in Shenzhen, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People walk as high waves hit the shore at Heng Fa Chuen, a residental district near the waterfront, as Typhoon Mangkhut slams Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A security personnel holds onto a pole next to a subway sign in the rainstorm as Typhoon Mangkhut approaches, in Shenzhen, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People walk as high waves hit the shore at Heng Fa Chuen, a residental district near the waterfront, as Typhoon Mangkhut slams Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A man walks as high waves hit the shore at Heng Fa Chuen, a residental district near the waterfront, as Typhoon Mangkhut slams Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Customers shop instant noodles and cans at a supermarket in preparation for Typhoon Mangkhut, in Shenzhen, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A local resident selects bottled water at a supermarket in preparation for Typhoon Mangkhut, in Shenzhen, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A damaged building is seen as Typhoon Mangkhut hits Philippines, in Laoag, Philippines. PHILIPPINE RED CROSS/via REUTERS
Relief workers wade through flood waters to rescue stranded people in Brgy. Sagud-Bahley, San Fabian in Pangasinan after Typhoon Mangkhut, known locally as Ompong, hit the Philippines. Philippine Red Cross/via REUTERS
A damaged house is seen after Typhoon Mangkhut hits Philippines, Bolinao, Pangasinan, Philippines September 15, 2018 in this still image obtained from a social media video. DAEVE DEL FIERRO/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN...more
People are seen inside an evacuation centre in preparation for Typhoon Mangkhut in Cagayan, Philippines. LGU Gonzaga Cagayan/via REUTERS
Tuguegarao Airport is damaged due to Typhoon Mangkhut, Tuguegarao City, Philippines September 15, 2018 in this image obtained from social media. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION-PHILIPPINES/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED...more
Government workers clear a partially damaged road after Typhoon Mangkhut hit the main island of Luzon, in Sta Fe, Nueva Viscaya, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A damaged petrol station is seen as Typhoon Mangkhut hits Philippines, Laoag, Philippines. PHILIPPINE RED CROSS/via REUTERS
A damaged house is seen after Typhoon Mangkhut hits Philippines, Tuguegarao City, Philippines. @MITCHIECULILI_/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Hurricane Florence strikes Carolinas
Flooding from Hurricane Florence swept across the Carolinas as the massive storm made landfall, threatening record rainfall and leaving scores trapped by rising...
Gas explosions drive thousands from homes in Boston suburbs
Some 8,000 people were prevented from returning home in Boston suburbs as investigators scrambled to find out the cause of dozens of gas explosions that killed...
Cuomo beats Nixon in New York primary
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo turned back an aggressive challenge from actress and activist Cynthia Nixon in the race for the Democratic nomination for...
MORE IN PICTURES
Hurricane Florence strikes Carolinas
Flooding from Hurricane Florence swept across the Carolinas as the massive storm made landfall, threatening record rainfall and leaving scores trapped by rising waters and thousands without power.
London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Ig Nobel Prizes
Bizarre scientific discoveries are celebrated at the annual Ig Nobel Prizes, awarded by the Annals of Improbable Research as a whimsical counterpart to the Nobel Prizes.
Gas explosions drive thousands from homes in Boston suburbs
Some 8,000 people were prevented from returning home in Boston suburbs as investigators scrambled to find out the cause of dozens of gas explosions that killed at least one person and injured about 12 more.
Cuomo beats Nixon in New York primary
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo turned back an aggressive challenge from actress and activist Cynthia Nixon in the race for the Democratic nomination for November's general election.
German police clear protesters from ancient forest
German riot police clear environmental activists from treehouses in an ancient forest, dismantling a protest camp set up five years ago to block a coal mining project.
Hurricane Florence barrels towards Carolinas
Beach communities in North and South Carolina emptied out before the arrival of Hurricane Florence, a slow-moving tempest that forecasters warned would cause catastrophic flooding across a wide swath of the U.S. southeast.
Thousands of birds flock to British estuary
Thousands of wading birds converge on The Wash estuary during the month's highest tides in Norfolk, Britain.