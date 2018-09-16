Edition:
Pictures | Sun Sep 16, 2018 | 2:00am EDT

In the path of Typhoon Mangkhut

A woman runs in the rainstorm as Typhoon Mangkhut approaches, in Shenzhen, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2018
High waves hit the shore at Heng Fa Chuen, a residental district near the waterfront, as Typhoon Mangkhut slams Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Sunday, September 16, 2018
A woman holding an umbrella walks in the rainstorm as Typhoon Mangkhut approaches, in Shenzhen, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2018
People walk as high waves hit the shore at Heng Fa Chuen, a residental district near the waterfront, as Typhoon Mangkhut slams Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2018
A security personnel holds onto a pole next to a subway sign in the rainstorm as Typhoon Mangkhut approaches, in Shenzhen, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2018
People walk as high waves hit the shore at Heng Fa Chuen, a residental district near the waterfront, as Typhoon Mangkhut slams Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2018
A man walks as high waves hit the shore at Heng Fa Chuen, a residental district near the waterfront, as Typhoon Mangkhut slams Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2018
Customers shop instant noodles and cans at a supermarket in preparation for Typhoon Mangkhut, in Shenzhen, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2018
A local resident selects bottled water at a supermarket in preparation for Typhoon Mangkhut, in Shenzhen, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2018
A damaged building is seen as Typhoon Mangkhut hits Philippines, in Laoag, Philippines. PHILIPPINE RED CROSS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2018
Relief workers wade through flood waters to rescue stranded people in Brgy. Sagud-Bahley, San Fabian in Pangasinan after Typhoon Mangkhut, known locally as Ompong, hit the Philippines. Philippine Red Cross/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2018
A damaged house is seen after Typhoon Mangkhut hits Philippines, Bolinao, Pangasinan, Philippines September 15, 2018 in this still image obtained from a social media video. DAEVE DEL FIERRO/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2018
People are seen inside an evacuation centre in preparation for Typhoon Mangkhut in Cagayan, Philippines. LGU Gonzaga Cagayan/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
Tuguegarao Airport is damaged due to Typhoon Mangkhut, Tuguegarao City, Philippines September 15, 2018 in this image obtained from social media. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION-PHILIPPINES/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2018
Government workers clear a partially damaged road after Typhoon Mangkhut hit the main island of Luzon, in Sta Fe, Nueva Viscaya, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2018
A damaged petrol station is seen as Typhoon Mangkhut hits Philippines, Laoag, Philippines. PHILIPPINE RED CROSS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2018
A damaged house is seen after Typhoon Mangkhut hits Philippines, Tuguegarao City, Philippines. @MITCHIECULILI_/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2018
