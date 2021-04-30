In the ring with bare-knuckle fighters in Russia

A fighter takes part in the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. "It's tough for people, they're angry," said Danil Andreev, an amateur fighter who founded the fight nights. "People are generally in a stressful environment with nowhere to let it out. When they see something like this, it eases the tension." Russia, which has reported the world's sixth most COVID-19 cases, has not imposed a national lockdown since last summer to avoid damaging the economy, opting instead for smaller measures. Real incomes have been falling or stagnant for years. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

