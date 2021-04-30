In the ring with bare-knuckle fighters in Russia
Danik Vesnenok and Danila Utenkov fight during the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. The tournament began broadcasting fights in parking lots in early 2020, but now rents out a Moscow sports arena for...more
A fighter takes part in the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. "It's tough for people, they're angry," said Danil Andreev, an amateur fighter who founded the fight nights. "People are generally in a stressful...more
Danik Vesnenok and Danila Utenkov fight during the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. The fights are split by gender for women and men and involve three two-minute rounds. The rings are circled by haystacks and...more
Spectators watch the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. Andreev said the tournament is drawing in foreign viewers and that the United States accounted for the second most of those. He declined to say how much...more
Rustam "Asteroid" and Anton "Charon" fight during the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A fighter is seen during the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Valeriy Shevyryov and Alisafa Mardaliyev fight during the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Fighter Alexey Melnikov reacts during the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Rustam "Asteroid" and Anton "Charon" take part in the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Danik Vesnenok knocks down Danila Utenkov during the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Danik Vesnenok is seen with blood on his face during the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Adilzhan "Ados" Sandibekov and Yuriy Ryaboy fight during the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
