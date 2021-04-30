Edition:
In the ring with bare-knuckle fighters in Russia

Danik Vesnenok and Danila Utenkov fight during the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. The tournament began broadcasting fights in parking lots in early 2020, but now rents out a Moscow sports arena for bare-knuckle bouts that are viewed online by millions. The most popular fight yet has been viewed over 13 million times on YouTube. The organizers attribute the sport's popularity to pent-up aggression because of COVID-19 restrictions and frustrations over the economy. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
A fighter takes part in the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. "It's tough for people, they're angry," said Danil Andreev, an amateur fighter who founded the fight nights. "People are generally in a stressful environment with nowhere to let it out. When they see something like this, it eases the tension." Russia, which has reported the world's sixth most COVID-19 cases, has not imposed a national lockdown since last summer to avoid damaging the economy, opting instead for smaller measures. Real incomes have been falling or stagnant for years. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Danik Vesnenok and Danila Utenkov fight during the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. The fights are split by gender for women and men and involve three two-minute rounds. The rings are circled by haystacks and often covered in blood by the end. The organizers reject criticism that the bouts are dangerous for athletes. They say they receive flesh wounds that heal, while gloved boxers are able to receive more punches, which exposes them to longer-term problems such as brain damage. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Spectators watch the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. Andreev said the tournament is drawing in foreign viewers and that the United States accounted for the second most of those. He declined to say how much fighters earn, but said the best are paid handsomely. Income comes from advertising, sponsorship and merchandise sales. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Rustam "Asteroid" and Anton "Charon" fight during the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A fighter is seen during the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Valeriy Shevyryov and Alisafa Mardaliyev fight during the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Fighter Alexey Melnikov reacts during the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Rustam "Asteroid" and Anton "Charon" take part in the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Danik Vesnenok knocks down Danila Utenkov during the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Danik Vesnenok is seen with blood on his face during the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Adilzhan "Ados" Sandibekov and Yuriy Ryaboy fight during the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

